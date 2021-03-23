 Skip to content
(NPR)   The secret to having more of your state vaccinated? Have fewer people (offer not valid in SC, MO, MS, AR, UT, TN)
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi from Alaska.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri:

blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get shot #2 next Wednesday.  Pretty pumped for that.
 
eagles95
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I get my 2nd shot at 3pm today. Also helps I live in Delaware. Go ahead and make the same joke. Also compared to PA & MD, Delaware is fairly well run in getting out vaccines.
 
brizbon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But MUH population %
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One would think that the states would be administering doses as fast as they get them.
I think here in Georgia they are opening it to everyone April 1st.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Operational difficulties are an inverse to the economy of scale.
 
jake3988
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: One would think that the states would be administering doses as fast as they get them.
I think here in Georgia they are opening it to everyone April 1st.


Ohio is opening it up for everyone beginning Monday.

I know a few other states are too.

I still can't sign up... but I keep checking.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As of yesterday, Best Dakota has opened up vaccination appointments to the general public - no need to be in a special group, age bracket, employment, etc. Anybody who wants one can register for available appointments.

Gotta wonder if that's because of so many of these ignorant bastards being anti-vaxers.
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's stupid to measure on absolute numbers. State per-capita numbers would give a much better indication of which states are doing a good or bad job.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: As of yesterday, Best Dakota has opened up vaccination appointments to the general public - no need to be in a special group, age bracket, employment, etc. Anybody who wants one can register for available appointments.

Gotta wonder if that's because of so many of these ignorant bastards being anti-vaxers.


Just looked, and there are 589 Pfizer vaccine appointments available at the Bismarck events center on 3/30.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: It's stupid to measure on absolute numbers. State per-capita numbers would give a much better indication of which states are doing a good or bad job.


TFA includes percent of doses shipped that were used. Since doses are shipped according to the adult population...well...you know.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
SCUTMOTNARMS

/ i dont know why I felt the need to do that
 
jelloslug
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like their data for at least South Carolina is off by several percentage points. The state covid site shows 26.1% for one dose and 14.1% for both doses as of last Friday.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You got total population size but also gotta factor density and pockets of isolated people. We had a thread on Puerto Rico actually doing a good job (better than most states) handling Covid. The article mentioned that they got down to business one day and vaccinated everyone, in spite of age or health risk, in the smaller islands. Those smaller communities did not have proper facilities to store the vaccines, so best to make an exception to age requirements and get everyone in one shot (two shots, since they gotta come back for second dose). If they stubbornly stuck to the general requirements and their windows, they'd have to make 4-8 ferry trips with vaccines to get that done. So they adapted.

Local government often can think of these things better than feds attempting a one size fits all approach. But leaving the states to fend for themselves, like Trump did, was stupid. There should had been one huge federal effort going for one size fits all, and separate local responses were they figure out what gaps were being left by the feds. We can run two efforts parallel to each other and move more quickly. Fark. We could have been running three efforts parallel to each other if some state authorities decided to divy up their vaccine stocks with county/city governments when it makes sense. One size fits all at a state level can be as bad as at a national level.
 
