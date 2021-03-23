 Skip to content
(CTV News)   AstraZeneca vaccine, which was bad, then good, then bad, then good, now bad again. For now   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
SirGunslinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It feels like this vaccine got a lot of bad press early over potential issues that were ultimately resolved/false alarms, but it is now put into way more scrutiny than the others so any whiff of anything will whip up a frenzy.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it was developed, trialled and rolled out in the UK successfully, but there may subsequently have been mistakes with the US trials?

OhNoAnyway.jpg
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Once this much bad press gets out about a vaccine, it's over.  Just drop it and move on to the next one.

Sorry Astrazeneca.  I really am.  But you seem to have shaken the confidence of too many people.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As far as I can tell, it is presumed to cause the background level of blood clots. Same problem as Dihydrogen Monoxide!

//You know what else causes blot clots?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why is it that this vaccine keeps having problems with trials?

This is the one that they famously gave the wrong dose to about a third of the study participants, leaving their actual results (that is, the reported percentage of protection) in real question, doubly so since those who got the half dose appeared to show better results.

Now this.

I mean, this is "you must touch first base before going to second base" territory.

It's probably ok, but the efforts they keep having to go through because they can't conduct a basic study without farkups makes me glad they shove Moderna into my arm. However, it is really important to get both doses of Moderna's vaccine. The 5G reception is complete shiat with just one.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if what we read is crap or not... but I'm glad I got the Moderna vaccine

/can't die yet, on a mission from Gawd
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does it come with a free frogurt?
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you want to get VERSION 1.0 of the vaccine, that is your choice (unless mandated by the government).
Personally, I'll wait until version 2.xx of the vaccine comes along.  By that time, most of the BUGS
should be worked out.  Pun intended.  ;)
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The vaccine contains potassium benzoate.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: The vaccine contains potassium benzoate.


That's bad
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I go in for my second shot of Pfizer on Pthursday

/I'm looking forward to Zombie Friday
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Once this much bad press gets out about a vaccine, it's over.  Just drop it and move on to the next one.

Sorry Astrazeneca.  I really am.  But you seem to have shaken the confidence of too many people.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-564​7​9462
Not sure why it gets such bad press in the States
 
comrade
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At the beginning I thought that the mismanagement of the clinical trials was just incompetence but at this point I wouldn't be surprised if it's fraud and conspiracy.  It's just flabbergasting that a company that does clinical trials all the time are having so many problems with the clinical trials for this vaccine.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I'm afraid this shot might have negative health effects. Now excuse me while I shovel in some more HFCS and salty bacon into my gaping maw."
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm going to get the Johnson and Johnson version, because you only get One Shot!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Subtonic: The vaccine contains potassium benzoate.

That's bad


But it comes with sprinkles.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: "I'm afraid this shot might have negative health effects. Now excuse me while I shovel in some more HFCS and salty bacon into my gaping maw."


I know.  If I survived what I put into my body in my twenties, I'm pretty sure a vaccine isn't going to kill me.
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who the hell is running AstraZeneca? The vaccine seems solid, but it's been cockup after cockup.
 
mudesi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Somebody over at AstraZeneca needs to be fired, but all of this hoopla is by and large the media's fault.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That article had zero on-topic information.  nice one, subby.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ultraluzer: durbnpoisn: Once this much bad press gets out about a vaccine, it's over.  Just drop it and move on to the next one.

Sorry Astrazeneca.  I really am.  But you seem to have shaken the confidence of too many people.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-5647​9462
Not sure why it gets such bad press in the States


AZ hired a panel of independent experts (called a DSMB) to oversee the trial. The DSMB contacted regulators to tell them AZ provided incomplete data. This just doesn't happen. It's very, very strange.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GameSprocket: As far as I can tell, it is presumed to cause the background level of blood clots. Same problem as Dihydrogen Monoxide!

//You know what else causes blot clots?


I mean, they're blood clots.. IN YOUR BRAIN.. 4 to 16 days after the shot. Even the minuscule chance of developing them, especially if you're a healthy young woman, does not seem worth it. They can chuck their vaccine and build out another company's one. NBD.

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi​r​us-live-updates/2021/03/21/979781065/e​uropean-scientists-zero-in-on-
astrazeneca-blood-clot-link

Greinacher and his colleagues analyzed the 13 cases of cerebral blood clots reported in Germany following the administration of roughly 1.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in that country. Of the 13 cases, 12 were women, and all the cases occurred between four and 16 days after the shot was administered. The EMA had also noted that almost all the reported clotting incidents were in women under the age of 55.
Greinacher and his colleagues say that in four of the patients, they were able to isolate and identify the specific antibodies that provoke the immune reaction leading to the cerebral blood clots.
While Greinacher and his colleagues were studying the cases in Germany, researchers at the Oslo University Hospital were investigating three post-vaccination blood clots in Norway. All the Norwegian cases were health care workers under the age of 50. One of them has since died.
Professor Pål Andre Holme told the Norwegian newspaper VG that he's confident they've identified antibodies prompted by the vaccine that caused an overreaction by the immune system leading to the blood clots.
"Our theory that this is a strong immune response that most likely comes after the vaccine," Holme said. It's the same theory that Greinacher and his colleagues have put forward in Germany.
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just like eggs.

The Ozone, Sunblock, The Flu and Nyquil
Youtube ToodlB1cJJM
 
