(WKRN Nashville)   Chicken nuggets: serious business   (wkrn.com) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LPT: Deputies are usually not made out of chicken nuggets.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She seems nice ...
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"All I wanted was a chicken nugget, just one chicken nugget and she wouldn't give it to me"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Judging by her eyes, It seems everything she saw was either a chicken nugget or calliope spiders
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Her mugshot is the look of a young woman that knows her crime is ridiculous and she is going to be internet famous.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
/oblig...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She looks high AF
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The basic shapes of the McNugget are the bell, the ball, the boot and the one with a chicken's head in it.

No, you're wrong! I bite you! From the depths of fast food Hell, I bite at thee!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cdn.studentmoneysaver.co.ukView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My favourite is the bone. It dips best. You get two perfect dips.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The only value of chicken nuggets is as a vehicle for enjoying sauce.
 
