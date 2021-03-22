 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   How many question marks are too many question marks?????? Six - and they will now cost Loughborough University $20,000   (nypost.com) divider line
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an outrage!!!!!!
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Five exclamation marks, the sure sign of an insane mind."

GNU Terry Pratchett
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's not like aggressive condiment passing.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who greenlights this nonsense????????
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, the guy was a dick, but never really did anything that he could be fired for, so they used this as an excuse to fire him. Usually in these situations with a person like this, you transfer them to a menial position and let them quit on their own
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAlgebraist: Who greenlights this nonsense????????


Some guy who really likes Heineken??????
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAlgebraist: Who greenlights this nonsense????????


THIS!
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about being fired for using unnecessary commas?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL Fark only allows only ONE EXCLAMATION MARK!
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAlgebraist: Who greenlights this nonsense????????


"Why don't you listen?????? Stick to what has been decided!"
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One, if it's a crossword clue. Annoying AF

/yes, I know that's part of the puzzle
//yes, I can even enjoy figuring those out
///Saturday NYT often goes overboard though
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any amount greater than 1 is too many, but it's not important enough to give a shiat about when you get it in an email.
Unless it's part of a larger pattern of abuse or condescension from a colleague, of course.

/DNRTFA, because really who has the time???
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew should sell them the filter he uses.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"The use of multiple exclamations or question marks... might make an otherwise neutral text appear aggressive, intimidating or suggesting disbelief," the judge wrote.

This is what happens when you ban guns and sharp sticks; legislative hearings on aggressive text. I'd say it's worth a candlelight vigil or two not to have to put up with that.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This story make me think of Weird Al.  Of course, most everything makes me think of Weird Al...

"Weird Al" Yankovic - Word Crimes
Youtube 8Gv0H-vPoDc
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One, three, or burn in hell. Simple.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The judge must be one of those "pregressive soft on criminal" types. He reduced the amount the school had to pay because Puctuation Boy contributed to his firing. I bet he'd reduce a prison sentence for a rapist because a chick contributed to her rape by having a slippery slot. What a jackwagon.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yankees Team Gynecologist: One, if it's a crossword clue. Annoying AF

/yes, I know that's part of the puzzle
//yes, I can even enjoy figuring those out
///Saturday NYT often goes overboard though


using non-letters in a crossword is wrong.  it is objectively, intrinsically wrong, like make-up on a baby.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
it's a nice day today, isn't it???????  isn't it!?!?!?!?!?!?!?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's annoying and gets a 20k payout. There's no victim here.
 
