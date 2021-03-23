 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   I have no idea what you're talking about, so here's a man who was born with no collarbones that has the insane ability of being able to 'shoulder clap' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, Cleidocranial dysostosis, Hyperdontia, Corey Bennett, rare condition, Debut albums, Clapping, Human height, great new Hot Topics newsletter  
616 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2021 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, that's a hard pass
 
buntz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The kid from Stranger Things can do this, too.
The kid with the curly hair.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My job duties have involved dealing with copious amounts of blood, limbs bent at horribly wrong angles, bones sticking out, etc....

I wouldn't click that link if you paid me.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The human mollusk!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: My job duties have involved dealing with copious amounts of blood, limbs bent at horribly wrong angles, bones sticking out, etc....

I wouldn't click that link if you paid me.


Eh, it's not that bad.  I've cringed more at contortionists.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: My job duties have involved dealing with copious amounts of blood, limbs bent at horribly wrong angles, bones sticking out, etc....

I wouldn't click that link if you paid me.


It basically looks like someone took the mirror tool to a picture in photoshop and it only did something to the upper torso
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buntz: The kid from Stranger Things can do this, too.
The kid with the curly hair.


he's trying to look like billy though.  was waiting for him to show off his camaro
 
