(Denver Channel)   After spending 667 days in a Los Angeles shelter, this sweet pup was adopted just in time to celebrate his 4th birthday with his forever family. Please wish Melvin a Happy Birthday this Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Darwin wanted me to post a picture showing he doesn't always give the stink eye when he gets wakened.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Gumball just wanted to say hello.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Today is National Puppy Day!


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The wife made some more cat butt coasters, and experimented with a large one :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Heh!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Do you like :-) how is your day going?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Yeah, I like and day is going so-so due to all the damned tree pollen making me sneeze my head off. Wasn't too bad overnight when it was raining, but the rain has stopped for the time being.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

What do you take for your allergies?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Finally have a big boy 1 year old!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy birthday Deku!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Someone partied hard.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Other than using a saline spray, nothing since I'm actually allergic to most of the OTC medications. Sucks to be me!


I just try to stay inside as much as possible on heavy pollen days, and while I hate wearing them, the masks do a decent job of filtering out some of the pollen when I go shopping or am running a necessary errand.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Happy Birthday, Deku!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

I just try to stay inside as much as possible on heavy pollen days, and while I hate wearing them, the masks do a decent job of filtering out some of the pollen when I go shopping or am running a necessary errand.


Damn that sucks, I use the Claritin, And Flonase
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

happy birthday Deku!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Happy birthday, Deku! Your human went all out for your party, and by the looks of the last pic, it was worth it. :D
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

That does suck...ironic, too! I use the plain claritin, which helps a lot. I don't think I've had to use anything else in years. But it helps to stay ahead of the allergies, so I take it before I need it (usually the day after I start feeling the allergies acting up) and it seems to keep me functional.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

my issues are not allergies, but I have some of the same symptoms as allergy causes but I have them all year around and I have them for anything, change of temperature or something I ate, dirty air, so I have plain Claritin and the Flonase and I take Sudafed when things get really bad.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Sadly learned the hard way years ago that nasal sprays and I are not friends as they tend to trigger nose bleeds. Claritin makes me so dizzy that I can barely walk.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

ouch! That sucks. Has the allergist ever suggested shots?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My dog came with eyebrows.....
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

When I was younger we tried shots, but they didn't help at all. :(
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Maybe they have better ones now, I don't know, I wish I could help make it better
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I'd have to find an allergist first and from the looks of it the closest ones are in Eugene, meaning a 40+ miles round trip. I'd also have to find out if they're taking new patients (some medical offices aren't due to the pandemic) and whether or not Medicare and/or OHP would cover it since there's no way I could afford to pay out of pocket.

I appreciate your concern, though. :)

On the plus side, my grass pollen allergy has lessened somewhat since I moved here, and I think that's because I'm on the 5th floor and am not as exposed to it as I was when we lived in the duplex. Still, I make certain all windows are closed when the landscapers mow the lawn, and there's a lot of lawn to mow.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

yes I remember, looks like a lot of grass. Obviously I just want you to be as well as possible
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Happy Birfday Deku!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Hello DLC, How doing?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Another day of internet tediousness...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
He's 16ish. Not very steady on his feet from a bout of "old dog vestibular syndrome" from which he did not recover. Still ready to jump in a big bank of snow to investigate something that smells really, really interesting. Can still walk up to 3 miles as long as it's pretty level. Best dog ever.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Approach ft pg1, no photo access at all Boo Hiss.  Really want to fetch in Feline Owner Photos & can't, now they Don't Own Us any more.  Really Miss Their Warmth!
Those of you who can still cuddle, please do.
Plus Hippo Birdies on his 4th to Deku.
FangQ & good night FM.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
plus  YIP!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
