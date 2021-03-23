 Skip to content
 
(Duluth News Tribune)   Apparently there's a new Standard Operating Procedure for cops, shooting you before you open the door. Then shooting you again   (duluthnewstribune.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Supreme Court of the United States, Jury, Lawyer, Judge, Tyler Leibfried, body camera clips, United States, court documents  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the difference between these cops and a drug gang?
Uniforms and immunity.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus H Tapdancing Christ!

No knock.
BANG BANG

Just a street attempted execution then?
(good thing most cops are also shiatty shooters)
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you just shot 10 people, then they can find a way to capture you alive.

/where there's a will, there's a way
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: You know the difference between these cops and a drug gang?
Uniforms and immunity.


Who said they weren't on the payroll?
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Jesus H Tapdancing Christ!

No knock.
BANG BANG

Just a street attempted execution then?
(good thing most cops are also shiatty shooters)


Well, which is it? No knock or BANG BANG?

Because that right there is REASONABLE DOUBT.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why the public doesn't automatically support cops anymore?

Sure is a head scratcher....
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If soldiers did this in Afghanistan they'd be brought up on charges.

/summon CruiserTwelfth. Cops need defending.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So at what point does policing become an execution?
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the defense - any time police hear loud noises, they are justified to fire their weapons at anyone or anything at any time following. What a world.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecutor wrote that he used "poor judgment, fueled by fear."

More like "an idiots reaction fueled by abject terror."

That cop is a flat out coward who should never have been hired in the first place. I would say that attempted murder charges are warranted in this case, for both officers.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/getting it out of the way
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You shot....and then you shot again!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
duluthnewstribune.comView Full Size


This is what a coward psychopath looks like!

This guy should be put away a few years for attempted murder, and never ever be allowed near a gun.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: You know the difference between these cops and a drug gang?
Uniforms and immunity.


What's the difference between a cop and a gun?

The gun is fired when it shoots somebody.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be in jail for attempted murder. There could have been Anyone behind that door! He was trying to kill someone, and he didn't care who or why.
 
soj4life
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No knock, no announcement.  Waited before firing, heard someone injured telling him to stop, waited, fired again, ran away instead of investigating .  This is while his partner is calling out to him in a manner to stop him.

This was attempted murder.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but what does the op manual say about shooting the dog? Through the door, or after entering, or both?

Article is light on the critical details I need to know if this is a well though through procedure.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soj4life: No knock, no announcement.  Waited before firing, heard someone injured telling him to stop, waited, fired again, ran away instead of investigating .  This is while his partner is calling out to him in a manner to stop him.

This was attempted murder.


Shoot first and let the lawyers hash it out later. It isn't the Cops job to define or understand "legalities". They exist to enforce their own perceptions of of the circumstances of the situation. That's why they can legally blow a six-year-olds brains out and walk away to have the best sex of their lives.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deathfrogg: soj4life: No knock, no announcement.  Waited before firing, heard someone injured telling him to stop, waited, fired again, ran away instead of investigating .  This is while his partner is calling out to him in a manner to stop him.

This was attempted murder.

Shoot first and let the lawyers hash it out later. It isn't the Cops job to define or understand "legalities". They exist to enforce their own perceptions of of the circumstances of the situation. That's why they can legally blow a six-year-olds brains out and walk away to have the best sex of their lives.


You know, considering how conservatives have spent the last forty years spinning the angle that the second amendment is for:

a. Self-protection and defending your home stand.

2. Deterring tyranny

I'd imagine you could make a pretty good defense for shooting a cop under these circumstances.
 
anuran
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He was in fear.
He followed procedure.
Mere civilians can't judge the Street Wisdom of a Cop.

You or I would be in prison, but the "reasonable officer" standard is that ignorance of the law is an excuse, and the Filth can kill anyone at any time for any reason.

In before Cruiser Twelve gets a vacuum seal on his shmekele
 
X-Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Jesus H Tapdancing Christ!

No knock.
BANG BANG


ON THE DOOR, BABY!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That was irresponsible, even by cop rules. Without ever opening the door, he couldn't be sure the occupants were black.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: SpectroBoy: You know the difference between these cops and a drug gang?
Uniforms and immunity.

What's the difference between a cop and a gun?

The gun is fired when it shoots somebody.


Hey-oh!!

But I'm sure the police union will speak out against this, right? Because it affects the reputation of so many police officers, I'm sure they'll burn the guy at the stake, right??
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't get it. How could they tell he was Black without opening the door?
 
wademh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
shooting blindly through a closed door. Where is that trained as a reasonable standard? Where?
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wademh: shooting blindly through a closed door. Where is that trained as a reasonable standard? Where?


But see, he was scared, because loud noises. So yeah.....
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, slamming a door shut is now not allowed if police are nearby but haven't identified themselves?

Man, someone needs to at least send out flyers with these memos.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Deathfrogg: soj4life: No knock, no announcement.  Waited before firing, heard someone injured telling him to stop, waited, fired again, ran away instead of investigating .  This is while his partner is calling out to him in a manner to stop him.

This was attempted murder.

Shoot first and let the lawyers hash it out later. It isn't the Cops job to define or understand "legalities". They exist to enforce their own perceptions of of the circumstances of the situation. That's why they can legally blow a six-year-olds brains out and walk away to have the best sex of their lives.

You know, considering how conservatives have spent the last forty years spinning the angle that the second amendment is for:

a. Self-protection and defending your home stand.

2. Deterring tyranny

I'd imagine you could make a pretty good defense for shooting a cop under these circumstances.


His partner should have shot him. He was actively committing a crime which endangered the lives of others.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Also, why does Montgomery Independent School District have a police force?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At some point someone is going to kill a cop and get away with it by using stories like this to prove they were in fear of their life.
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Deathfrogg: soj4life: No knock, no announcement.  Waited before firing, heard someone injured telling him to stop, waited, fired again, ran away instead of investigating .  This is while his partner is calling out to him in a manner to stop him.

This was attempted murder.

Shoot first and let the lawyers hash it out later. It isn't the Cops job to define or understand "legalities". They exist to enforce their own perceptions of of the circumstances of the situation. That's why they can legally blow a six-year-olds brains out and walk away to have the best sex of their lives.

You know, considering how conservatives have spent the last forty years spinning the angle that the second amendment is for:

a. Self-protection and defending your home stand.

2. Deterring tyranny

I'd imagine you could make a pretty good defense for shooting a cop under these circumstances.


I keep asking 2nd amendment supporters who say they need their firearms to defend themselves against tyranny, "what EXACTLY does that look like?"

And they refuse to admit the truth; It looks like either the dude who shot up the congressional baseball game, shooting cops and soliders, or the Jan 6 riot, but with gunfire.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It wasn't "no knock". It's just with COVID and all he didn't want to use his hands to touch an unknown surface. So "out of an abundance of caution" he knocked with bullets. Then since nobody opened the door, he knocked again.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This one seems hard to defend. I'm sure some people will be along shortly though
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I love whoever made that sign. He got paid to label the police as having no Honor, integrity, trust, or transparency.
 
metric
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JRoo: So at what point does policing become an execution?


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

odinsposse: At some point someone is going to kill a cop and get away with it by using stories like this to prove they were in fear of their life.


Why not? The cop described a hallway as a "fatal funnel" as if every single situation is somehow certain death. Why can't civilians fear for their lives from these trigger-happy cops?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Deathfrogg: soj4life: No knock, no announcement.  Waited before firing, heard someone injured telling him to stop, waited, fired again, ran away instead of investigating .  This is while his partner is calling out to him in a manner to stop him.

This was attempted murder.

Shoot first and let the lawyers hash it out later. It isn't the Cops job to define or understand "legalities". They exist to enforce their own perceptions of of the circumstances of the situation. That's why they can legally blow a six-year-olds brains out and walk away to have the best sex of their lives.

You know, considering how conservatives have spent the last forty years spinning the angle that the second amendment is for:

a. Self-protection and defending your home stand.

2. Deterring tyranny

I'd imagine you could make a pretty good defense for shooting a cop under these circumstances.


Yeah, you'd think, right? Let's check in with Kenneth Walker quick. Hey Mr Walker, how'd 2a folks react to your using a gun to defend yourself from what appeared to you to be armed intruders? They did? Oh. Oh my.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To be fair, anything could have been on the other side of that door. Terrorists. Mexican Cartel Death Squad. Toddlers.
 
Mi-5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Let's see.

1. No announcing/knocking warning occupants inside that the police are there.
2. No PID of where the alleged gunshots were from.
3.  Absolutely no POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION OF ANYONE, from alleged domestic disturbance violator, children, or innocent bystanders.

4. Move straight to firing service weapon completely blind to whatever is on other side of the door, kids, accused, baby stroller, babysitter, elderly parent other cops, whatever.

Yep, sounds like perfect SOP to me.
 
