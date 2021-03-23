 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Man dies after jumping off 14th floor Panama City Beach hotel balcony with parachute that failed to deploy. Aw chute   (al.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Always Trust Your Cape by Guy Clark [Song 7]
Youtube j4q-Q6LSfuI
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?


It's in the ballpark of 3 seconds to the ground.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sliding Carp: BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?

It's in the ballpark of 3 seconds to the ground.


So...no.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't do this, kids. Not the parachute jumping, but the illegal low altitude base jumping. You might plummet to the earth and harm one or more pedestrians when you go splat. Assuming the building had 12 feet per story, he hit the ground 3.2 seconds after he jumped. (Add up to one second due to the drag of a partially opened parachute, unless it didn't partially open; they didn't say.)

// I've seen two parachute deaths. They were unpleasant. If you're jumping, that's your choice, but you don't have the right to endanger sane people.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wejash: Sliding Carp: BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?

It's in the ballpark of 3 seconds to the ground.

So...no.


My two jumps were at 5000 feet (noob height), which gives about 16 seconds to pull the reserve at ~500 feet. Since my first jump was an hour after witnessing the first death, the procedure "feet together; look; pull; punch" (to deploy the reserve) is still tattooed on my brain 38 years later.

// The second death was before what would have been my third jump several years later; at that point I decided that the universe was apparently trying very hard to tell me something, and I listened.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mofa: wejash: Sliding Carp: BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?

It's in the ballpark of 3 seconds to the ground.

So...no.

My two jumps were at 5000 feet (noob height), which gives about 16 seconds to pull the reserve at ~500 feet. Since my first jump was an hour after witnessing the first death, the procedure "feet together; look; pull; punch" (to deploy the reserve) is still tattooed on my brain 38 years later.

// The second death was before what would have been my third jump several years later; at that point I decided that the universe was apparently trying very hard to tell me something, and I listened.


Was it a military jump or something?
Cause no skydiving company is organising a jump right after a fatality. Not even their competition.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Redh8t: mofa: wejash: Sliding Carp: BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?

It's in the ballpark of 3 seconds to the ground.

So...no.

My two jumps were at 5000 feet (noob height), which gives about 16 seconds to pull the reserve at ~500 feet. Since my first jump was an hour after witnessing the first death, the procedure "feet together; look; pull; punch" (to deploy the reserve) is still tattooed on my brain 38 years later.

// The second death was before what would have been my third jump several years later; at that point I decided that the universe was apparently trying very hard to tell me something, and I listened.

Was it a military jump or something?
Cause no skydiving company is organising a jump right after a fatality. Not even their competition.


Yeah; you can't say "the odds of going streamer are still extremely low," because if it's the same one or two people folding all the parachutes for one company / group / whatever, and there's something (systemically) wrong about the way they do that, then the odds of an accident are higher.

The first guy who died (1983) was part of a skydiving club at the same airport as the company giving the parachute lessons, but otherwise unrelated. We went through the reasoning above, and landed on "the people who folded the parachutes were different," and went ahead with our jumps.

The second death (1986) was actually an earlier dive from the same jump company as we were about to use; they immediately offered full refunds or rescheduling, and everybody opted for full refunds.

// I won't say anything judgmental, especially since all this happened a couple of generations ago, but in 67% of my visits to Perris Airport (south of Joshua Tree), I've seen people die.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mofa: Redh8t: mofa: wejash: Sliding Carp: BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?

It's in the ballpark of 3 seconds to the ground.

So...no.

My two jumps were at 5000 feet (noob height), which gives about 16 seconds to pull the reserve at ~500 feet. Since my first jump was an hour after witnessing the first death, the procedure "feet together; look; pull; punch" (to deploy the reserve) is still tattooed on my brain 38 years later.

// The second death was before what would have been my third jump several years later; at that point I decided that the universe was apparently trying very hard to tell me something, and I listened.

Was it a military jump or something?
Cause no skydiving company is organising a jump right after a fatality. Not even their competition.

Yeah; you can't say "the odds of going streamer are still extremely low," because if it's the same one or two people folding all the parachutes for one company / group / whatever, and there's something (systemically) wrong about the way they do that, then the odds of an accident are higher.

The first guy who died (1983) was part of a skydiving club at the same airport as the company giving the parachute lessons, but otherwise unrelated. We went through the reasoning above, and landed on "the people who folded the parachutes were different," and went ahead with our jumps.

The second death (1986) was actually an earlier dive from the same jump company as we were about to use; they immediately offered full refunds or rescheduling, and everybody opted for full refunds.

// I won't say anything judgmental, especially since all this happened a couple of generations ago, but in 67% of my visits to Perris Airport (south of Joshua Tree), I've seen people die.


I'm impressed!
Your ovaries must be very large.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmmm, Panama City, Florida. Spring break. It is possible that alcohol may have been involved.
 
mescalito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?


Rigged for static line deployment with a modern vented BASE canopy this is 100% doable, but you are dirty low and in expert only territory.  You better be good at flaring on rears with brakes stowed.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe you'll look like a dummy and people will try to catch you because hey, free dummy.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Don't do this, kids. Not the parachute jumping, but the illegal low altitude base jumping. You might plummet to the earth and harm one or more pedestrians when you go splat. Assuming the building had 12 feet per story, he hit the ground 3.2 seconds after he jumped. (Add up to one second due to the drag of a partially opened parachute, unless it didn't partially open; they didn't say.)

// I've seen two parachute deaths. They were unpleasant. If you're jumping, that's your choice, but you don't have the right to endanger sane people.


The ones I've seen weren't that unpleasant. Well, okay, the one where the guy hit power lines first and got torn up a little then hit one of those fences that has pointy bars along the top and then landed on a sewer grate that had gaps just large enough to let the pieces slide through was sorta unpleasant.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Birnone: mofa: Don't do this, kids. Not the parachute jumping, but the illegal low altitude base jumping. You might plummet to the earth and harm one or more pedestrians when you go splat. Assuming the building had 12 feet per story, he hit the ground 3.2 seconds after he jumped. (Add up to one second due to the drag of a partially opened parachute, unless it didn't partially open; they didn't say.)

// I've seen two parachute deaths. They were unpleasant. If you're jumping, that's your choice, but you don't have the right to endanger sane people.

The ones I've seen weren't that unpleasant. Well, okay, the one where the guy hit power lines first and got torn up a little then hit one of those fences that has pointy bars along the top and then landed on a sewer grate that had gaps just large enough to let the pieces slide through was sorta unpleasant.


Took care of a guy years ago whos chute failed to deploy and survived. Clipped the eaves of a wood frame building at about 20 ft off the ground. Absorbed enough energy to help him survive. Broke or shattered most of the bones on his right side. Took about six months buy he could eventually walk with dual arm handle crutch things. Dunno how much more he was able to improve after that.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?


Parachute invention attempt, and why you should always use a test funny first time out.

Age restricted, maybe NSFW, and you can guess why (nothing gory):

Franz Reichelt's Death Jump off the Eiffel Tower (1912) | British Pathé
Youtube FBN3xfGrx_U
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first night jump was also my first malfunction. I had packed the parachute VERY carefully, but it still didn't work. Without going into the details, I'll just say everything that could go wrong did so. I didn't get my reserve open until about 200 feet off the ground.

You might say I came very close to jumping to a conclusion!
 
mescalito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: wejash: Sliding Carp: BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?

It's in the ballpark of 3 seconds to the ground.

So...no.

My two jumps were at 5000 feet (noob height), which gives about 16 seconds to pull the reserve at ~500 feet. Since my first jump was an hour after witnessing the first death, the procedure "feet together; look; pull; punch" (to deploy the reserve) is still tattooed on my brain 38 years later.

// The second death was before what would have been my third jump several years later; at that point I decided that the universe was apparently trying very hard to tell me something, and I listened.


Times have changed.  Square canopies, AAD's and much safer equipment.
 
mescalito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotCodger: My first night jump was also my first malfunction. I had packed the parachute VERY carefully, but it still didn't work. Without going into the details, I'll just say everything that could go wrong did so. I didn't get my reserve open until about 200 feet off the ground.

You might say I came very close to jumping to a conclusion!


My very first night jump was from a 1400' guyed antenna. 1.75 hour climb during an Iowa winter.  Spent 30 mins at the top feeling the antenna sway with the wind trying to summon my courage.  Went stowed and took a ten second delay.  Stand up landing.  It was one hell of a first BASE jump.  Death camp survivor.  I had over 500 skydives and was super current, but this was still fooking foolish as hell.
 
frostus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?

Parachute invention attempt, and why you should always use a test funny first time out.

Age restricted, maybe NSFW, and you can guess why (nothing gory):

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FBN3xfGr​x_U]


Thank goodness they had a guy there with a ruler to check the crater depth.
 
mescalito
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wejash: Sliding Carp: BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?

It's in the ballpark of 3 seconds to the ground.

So...no.


UNCUT - low 26 meters BASE jump from bridge
Youtube 8Eq_spm71v0
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If the parachute wasn't made from blue masks or a Donnie flag, it's just spring breakers trying to get TikTokTubeTwat famous.
 
reno301 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iToad: Hmmmm, Panama City, Florida. Spring break. It is possible that alcohol may have been involved.


I live in Florida near a big spring break area and almost every single year someone "falls" off a balcony doing stupid drunk shiat.
 
almejita
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I used to do that with my GI Joe (the full sized one from the 60s or 70s) all the time.  He never got hurt, this dudes a pussy.

DNRTFA he prolly died huh, and now I look like a dick.
such is la vie
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?


*looks at headline*

I'm gonna go with "no" here.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mescalito: BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?

Rigged for static line deployment with a modern vented BASE canopy this is 100% doable,


Either that or you have the pilot chute in your hand (instead of stowed) so that you let it go right when you jump. And in both scenarios, you'd be a dumbass anyway (as you stated).
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Relevant to the thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was in the hospital for appendicitis a couple of years ago, they wheeled a dude in who was a parachute guy with some group out of Pendleton.  He said he had a 'hard landing'...pelvis in pieces legs busted but seemed mentally ok.  he hadda be on the good stuff, i didn't ask him though.  was in the room with him for a day and a half.  he was a cool dude.
 
mescalito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: mescalito: BizarreMan: Is 14 floors high enough for the chute to do it's work even if it properly deploys?

Rigged for static line deployment with a modern vented BASE canopy this is 100% doable,

Either that or you have the pilot chute in your hand (instead of stowed) so that you let it go right when you jump. And in both scenarios, you'd be a dumbass anyway (as you stated).


Like in my profile picture eh? heh
 
mescalito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Since I know where to get the real info, I'll be nice and share.

# : 402 (5th of the year)
Name: Unknown
Date: 21st March 2021
Nationality: American
Location: Panama City Beach Hotel, Florida - USA
Object Type: Building
COD: Impact at line stretch/ possible skydive gear is used
Clothes / Suit: Slick
Gear / Parachute: Unknown
Age: Unknown
Skydive Experience: Unknown
BASE Jumps: Unknown
WS BASE Experience: Unknown
Years/Seasons in Base: Unknown
Time of day: Unknown
Other factors: None
Exit Altitude:
Conditions: Good
Wind on exit: Unknown
Description: No information has been sent through but the video clearly shows the jumper jumping from the 14th floor and impacting at line stretch in front of a big group of party goers, from the video it seems he may have been jumping skydive gear and there is a possibility he has no skydiving/BASE jumping background at all.
 
havocmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anyone else just reflexively shout "P-C-B babay! Whoo!" anytime this city comes up?

me neither.

PCB, Baby! | Squidbillies | Adult Swim
Youtube 39hiAVE7UoE
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Birnone: mofa: Don't do this, kids. Not the parachute jumping, but the illegal low altitude base jumping. You might plummet to the earth and harm one or more pedestrians when you go splat. Assuming the building had 12 feet per story, he hit the ground 3.2 seconds after he jumped. (Add up to one second due to the drag of a partially opened parachute, unless it didn't partially open; they didn't say.)

// I've seen two parachute deaths. They were unpleasant. If you're jumping, that's your choice, but you don't have the right to endanger sane people.

The ones I've seen weren't that unpleasant. Well, okay, the one where the guy hit power lines first and got torn up a little then hit one of those fences that has pointy bars along the top and then landed on a sewer grate that had gaps just large enough to let the pieces slide through was sorta unpleasant.


Do you go skydiving with Deadpool?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: [Fark user image image 425x239]


"Okay Doc, here's the spare!"
 
