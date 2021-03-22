 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Police training question: What is the proper number of hours to detain the husband of one of the corpses in a mass shooting in an Asian massage parlor? Answer: 4   (cnn.com) divider line
32
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
F*ck. Poor guy...
Begging to know about his wife.
The fact they didn't find a gun should've been the first clue.
Prime example of systemic racism.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I believe the technical term is "widower", not husband to a corpse.

Also, the husband is usually the prime suspect, according to Barnaby Jones anyway.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip:  they don't give a shiat....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every cop wants to lean on whomever they can and bully a confession out of them.

That is not their job.
 
wage0048
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PreMortem: I believe the technical term is "widower", not husband to a corpse.

Also, the husband is usually the prime suspect, according to Barnaby Jones anyway.


Yeah.  Marriage ends when one of the parties dies.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And another lifelong enemy of the police has been made.  Good job, cops.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can buy a giant house in Cherokee County, but you'd have to live in Cherokee County surrounded by fancy rednecks.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Every cop wants to lean on whomever they can and bully a confession information out of them.

That is not their job.


Fixed that for accuracy.

If it closes the case quicker, all tactics are game.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You can buy a giant house in Cherokee County, but you'd have to live in Cherokee County surrounded by fancy rednecks.


True dat.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If someone were to point out to me a competent police officer, I would show them a police officer who was 6 months away from being drummed out of the force. Law enforcement is systemically broken. It seems like only the cruelest people tolerate being in it for very long. And these are the kind of the results you get.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He is Mexican and the lady was white but I'm not sure if the police's actions were racially motivated.

Not clear.

Such conundrum.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Orallo: He is Mexican and the lady was white but I'm not sure if the police's actions were racially motivated.

Not clear.

Such conundrum.


Is there a reason a Mexican couldn't kill a white person?
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PreMortem: I believe the technical term is "widower", not husband to a corpse.

Also, the husband is usually the prime suspect, according to Barnaby Jones anyway.


The spouse is usually the first suspect, and for good reason. I DNRTA, but on principle I'm okay with holding the spouses for a time. It gives them time to process events without somehow hurting themselves with an inappropriate response, and come trial time prosecutors can shut down the standard defense mantra that the police had tunnel vision and didn't even consider other potential suspects--like the spouse who had a public history of bickering about his partner's choices in the grocery store.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Orallo: He is Mexican and the lady was white but I'm not sure if the police's actions were racially motivated.

Not clear.

Such conundrum.

Is there a reason a Mexican couldn't kill a white person?


Is there a reason a Mexican couldn't be married to a white person?
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wage0048: PreMortem: I believe the technical term is "widower", not husband to a corpse.

Also, the husband is usually the prime suspect, according to Barnaby Jones anyway.

Yeah.  Marriage ends when one of the parties dies.


Apparently... that's not always true.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Posthum​o​us_marriage

https://www.ripleys.com/weird-news/ne​c​rogamy/

thesun.co.ukView Full Size


There are other photos I could share, but they push the limits of good taste and compatibility with breakfast.
 
Pucca
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: vudukungfu: Every cop wants to lean on whomever they can and bully a confession information out of them.

That is not their job.

Fixed that for accuracy.

If it closes the case quicker, all tactics are game.


Horseshiat. It's confession they want and don't care if they are innocent or not.  I agree that all tactics are game.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And now that he spoke out they're going to endlessly harass him.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Look, they didn't shoot, pepper spray, beat, choke, or taser him.

What the hell do you libs want?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Redh8t: F*ck. Poor guy...
Begging to know about his wife.
The fact they didn't find a gun should've been the first clue.
Prime example of systemic racism.


Also direct racism.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: vudukungfu: Every cop wants to lean on whomever they can and bully a confession information out of them.

That is not their job.

Fixed that for accuracy.

If it closes the case quicker, all tactics are game.


Fascists believe this.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Rapmaster2000: You can buy a giant house in Cherokee County, but you'd have to live in Cherokee County surrounded by fancy rednecks.

True dat.


I just assume every conversation is about getting a lift kit for your high school kid's Jeep Wrangler.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Orallo: He is Mexican and the lady was white but I'm not sure if the police's actions were racially motivated.

Not clear.

Such conundrum.

Is there a reason a Mexican couldn't kill a white person?


Is there a reason to suspect a Mexican above any other male in that locale?  Couldn't find a 20-year-old black guy?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Police: Why don't people support us!?!?!?

Also police:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pucca
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: If someone were to point out to me a competent police officer, I would show them a police officer who was 6 months away from being drummed out of the force. Law enforcement is systemically broken. It seems like only the cruelest people tolerate being in it for very long. And these are the kind of the results you get.


I do agree with you, however, my nephew is currently a corrections officer. He tells me the stories of the racist pieces of shiat cops he deals with. I find it pretty brave of him to go into law enforcement because he is not quiet about how liberal he is.  He told me that for someone's secret santa he got them Biden swag as an eff you.

He's obvious in the very small minority of course.  Most cops are scum.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pucca: Another Government Employee: vudukungfu: Every cop wants to lean on whomever they can and bully a confession information out of them.

That is not their job.

Fixed that for accuracy.

If it closes the case quicker, all tactics are game.

Horseshiat. It's confession they want and don't care if they are innocent or not.  I agree that all tactics are game.


They want a case that will hold up. If the guy at the table won't work, they want somebody who will and will pressure them to throw the right guy under the bus.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pucca: Gaddiel: If someone were to point out to me a competent police officer, I would show them a police officer who was 6 months away from being drummed out of the force. Law enforcement is systemically broken. It seems like only the cruelest people tolerate being in it for very long. And these are the kind of the results you get.

I do agree with you, however, my nephew is currently a corrections officer. He tells me the stories of the racist pieces of shiat cops he deals with. I find it pretty brave of him to go into law enforcement because he is not quiet about how liberal he is.  He told me that for someone's secret santa he got them Biden swag as an eff you.

He's obvious in the very small minority of course.  Most cops are scum.


Has your nephew seen "Serpico"? Cops don't look kindly on people that want them to be honest and actually help people.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pucca: Gaddiel: If someone were to point out to me a competent police officer, I would show them a police officer who was 6 months away from being drummed out of the force. Law enforcement is systemically broken. It seems like only the cruelest people tolerate being in it for very long. And these are the kind of the results you get.

I do agree with you, however, my nephew is currently a corrections officer. He tells me the stories of the racist pieces of shiat cops he deals with. I find it pretty brave of him to go into law enforcement because he is not quiet about how liberal he is.  He told me that for someone's secret santa he got them Biden swag as an eff you.

He's obvious in the very small minority of course.  Most cops are scum.


I wish him all the luck in the world. He'll need it.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
arstensater
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One thing this article doesn't mention is that he was still in handcuffs after police had released surveillance images and the suspect has been arrested.  This has been reported from multiple sources.  Here is one:  https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​21/mar/22/atlanta-spa-shootings-mario-​gonzalez-detained-police
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Orallo: RTOGUY: Orallo: He is Mexican and the lady was white but I'm not sure if the police's actions were racially motivated.

Not clear.

Such conundrum.

Is there a reason a Mexican couldn't kill a white person?

Is there a reason a Mexican couldn't be married to a white person?


Is there a reason that the Mexican husband couldn't also have killed a white person? The guy was initially a suspect and then released it happens all the time.
 
zjoik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Orallo: RTOGUY: Orallo: He is Mexican and the lady was white but I'm not sure if the police's actions were racially motivated.

Not clear.

Such conundrum.

Is there a reason a Mexican couldn't kill a white person?

Is there a reason a Mexican couldn't be married to a white person?

Is there a reason that the Mexican husband couldn't also have killed a white person? The guy was initially a suspect and then released it happens all the time.


How many people did they detain/arrest at the scene?
 
wingnut396
‘’ less than a minute ago  

haknudsen: Another Government Employee: vudukungfu: Every cop wants to lean on whomever they can and bully a confession information out of them.

That is not their job.

Fixed that for accuracy.

If it closes the case quicker, all tactics are game.

Fascists believe this.


HCL as well.
 
