(Miami Herald)   DeSantis Spring Break is proceeding as expected -- drugs, rape, 1000 arrests. All is well   (miamiherald.com) divider line
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, the dipshiat is pro-covid, so is pro-rape a bridge too far for Deathsantis? I think not.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weeners on your trash post?  Classic.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
businesses made money, don't care...
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So much covid. So little reporting.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You guys ready for lockdown #3? You'd better be.
 
