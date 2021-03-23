 Skip to content
(Science Magazine) Weeners Sexually transmitted ebola outbreak to the left, death metal cover band names to the right   (sciencemag.org) divider line
kevinatilusa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Didn't ABBA sing about this?

Gimme Guinea, Gimme (A Deadly bloodborne disease after sexnight)
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lesson from the prophet Mohammed 14 centuries ago:
When sin (understood here as extra-marital sex) becomes widespread within a community, they will get the diseases that did not exist before.

/feel free to discuss the concept with a virologist
//Or refer back to Eddie Murphy, he had a stand-up piece on this
///BOOM
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I cum blood
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And once again proving evil penis is evil.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Health conditions make for great metal band names. I would go see Toxic Megacolon and Deep Vein Thrombosis, with opener Bloody Nipples.
 
yms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Health conditions make for great metal band names. I would go see Toxic Megacolon and Deep Vein Thrombosis, with opener Bloody Nipples.


I went down that rabbit hole once on discogs. Never again.
 
Flincher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ebola is so hot right now.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Lesson from the prophet Mohammed 14 centuries ago:
When sin (understood here as extra-marital sex) becomes widespread within a community, they will get the diseases that did not exist before.

/feel free to discuss the concept with a virologist
//Or refer back to Eddie Murphy, he had a stand-up piece on this
///BOOM


Which just goes to show Mohammed was a moron.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Outbreak to the Left is the name of my Qanon focused podcast.
 
