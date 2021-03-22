 Skip to content
 
(WAFB Baton Rouge)   Arizona man outdoes Florida man by hijacking a national guard caravan transporting COVID vaccines in texas   (wafb.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Betty...
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
White guy. Taken into custody.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That won't end well for him
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: White guy. Taken into custody.


Yeah  because the cops need to start shooting everyone.
Dumbass
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: Irving Maimway: White guy. Taken into custody.

Yeah  because the cops need to start shooting everyone.
Dumbass


Just pointing out the difference.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They say he's mentally disturbed but this is pretty standard stuff with the Qidiots.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: White guy. Taken into custody.


A troubled young man...

*Checks photo* Dear God.

A troubled older unibomber on parole or something.... We really have to ask ourselves how we failed him.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: cretinbob: Irving Maimway: White guy. Taken into custody.

Yeah  because the cops need to start shooting everyone.
Dumbass

Just pointing out the difference.


Thank you, Ric Romero
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: White guy. Taken into custody.


No, this was Saddam Hussein.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
dailyboulder.comView Full Size


Seriously, that's Saddam. Of course he'd have a gun and hijack a military convoy. No brainer.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

koder: We really have to ask ourselves how we failed him.


I'm askin my foot why it has failed to plant itself up his 6 while wearin a hob nailed boot
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
what are they putting in the water in fkin Boulder anyway, man!!??

seriously wtf
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I initially misread Arizona man as "jacking an entire National Guard caravan" and immediately thought Florida Man needed to up his game.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can we kick his arse?
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Terrorists go to Guantanamo, right?

Buh-bye.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [dailyboulder.com image 768x461]

Seriously, that's Saddam. Of course he'd have a gun and hijack a military convoy. No brainer.


That's Mel Gibson, dude


//yes this guy is a terrorist and they would have been justified in shooting him and I would not shed a single tear.
///But the goal is no one gets killed.
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a crazy asshole who killed daycare workers or something similar in California a few years ago who looked very similar to this guy? Memory hazy and I can't find it in the googles.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that sees him as a younger Charles Manson?
 
