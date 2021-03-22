 Skip to content
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People get way too caught up in the details working out.  Showing up and having decent form are the most important things, everything else is just noise until you get good at those two things.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lift 12 oz or 24 oz all the time. Beer.. it does a body good!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Most of my weightlifting is done every time I pee.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WillofJ2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Damn toilet seats
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Captain Freedom's Workout Commercial
Youtube LazUZz3K6IY
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Some people still pump iron - others prefer to drive buses into it:

/not sure if that picture is real, but it is definitely Pittsburgh.
 
SexiSadi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tldr:
/I'm fat
//don't care
///I'm still fat after three slashies.

Something, something.  Gym in 26 minutes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Health WOW by Dick Williams [ Kramer ]
Youtube zOHWUEmvqVo
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yep, form is so critical.  I've seen so much bad form and while you can get away with it to a certain extent with light weights you can easily control, if you don't have good form as you increase weight you are going to end up in a situation where you are unable to efficiently apply your strength during various heavier lifts and you are very likely to end up injured at some point.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yep, form is so critical.  I've seen so much bad form and while you can get away with it to a certain extent with light weights you can easily control, if you don't have good form as you increase weight you are going to end up in a situation where you are unable to efficiently apply your strength during various heavier lifts and you are very likely to end up injured at some point.


Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

That's a tragedy right there.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

This is why I stick to maritime themed crossfit.
 
comrade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I started lifting regularly on Jan 8, 2020 (have a spreadsheet where I track my progress) and with the pandemic and not traveling or going anywhere I've gained quite a bit of muscle.

However I added stretching and core activities, including some yoga, to my routine at the beginning of July and those have had a bigger impact on my quality of life and comfort. The muscle is nice but I can move so much better now and just feel better.

I was also running 1hr+ runs in the forests around here a few times a week in the summer but haven't run once since winter and it's still cold here.

I hate to say it but this pandemic hasn't been too bad for me. Also have had time to learn another language and work my job normally.  Who knew travel was so disruptive to one's life...
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Weight lifting, weight losing.

I suck at both.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't give a damn about my bad repetitions.

Oh no.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

You should share a photo of your box with us.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The most difficult excercise in the whole place is pulling the front door open.   You get that one out of the way and the rest of the day is easy.

As for lifting, I feel like I get more out of a 3x10 set where I can't actually do the last rep or two, than one where I'm just totally in command through the whole thing.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It all depends on what one is going for. For example, I pick some things to "grease the groove" style improve on. This month it is pullups.

Strict form, sets < 50% of max, all day long. I'll have about 800 reps on the tank by the end of this month. I have never gone to failure.

So as a comparison, take someone who can do 3x10, 3 times a week. (That's a lot for many folks but it's just for easy math). They will have 360 reps in the month. And maybe 24 hard ones. In the same frame of time I have completed more than double the amount of actual work. Which is better? It depends.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do you even change the AAs in the dusty bathroom scale, bro?!

///nopeIdont
 
