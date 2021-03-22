 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Homebuyer victim of covid rules. Seller pockets money then refuses to vacate   (fox9.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's nothing to do with an eviction.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"He needed $560,000 from the sale of his house in two weeks

...in cash. What could possibly go wrong?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Castle doctrine.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: That's nothing to do with an eviction.


Really? By what process does a buyer remove a seller who refuses to vacate, then? I thought that was called eviction.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe they do things differently out west, but there is usually a walkthrough to inspect the home prior to closing. At that time the home needs to be empty.
Once I had a situation where closing had to happen before they moved out. As an incentive if they stayed past a certain date it was $100 per day. Money was set aside for that.
 
rfenster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
38, 39, whatever it takes....
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In Chicago, we have a company that specializes in "clean up."  Smoke, water, *blood* - "like it didn't even happen" is their slogan. Just sayin.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: edmo: That's nothing to do with an eviction.

Really? By what process does a buyer remove a seller who refuses to vacate, then? I thought that was called eviction.


Eviction is for non-payment of rent, hopefully the people who bought the house are then able to sue the previous owner for rent due.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ask Me If I Have A God Complex: In Chicago, we have a company that specializes in "clean up."  Smoke, water, *blood* - "like it didn't even happen" is their slogan. Just sayin.


Isn't that known as the Mayor's Office?
 
