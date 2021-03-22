 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Finally, a 42 second video that clearly and calmly explains why antimaskers are against masks   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

How sad for this guy. Maybe he had a mild case of The 'Rona and is now psychotic?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That guy is an idiot.  The best way to recover from Covid is to take off all your clothes, stand on your head, insert a funnel into your anus and add the oregano oil drops directly to your colon.  The oregano oil is absorbed systemically better that way.  Your farts also smell great.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was amusing up until the punchline. Then it was funny!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep following that thought, dumbass.

Enlightenment can be a real biatch sometimes.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice payoff.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what an idiot
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they squeeze in a Peter Principle somewhere in the conversation?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was {this} close to getting it at the end.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*dying laughing*
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two words: They're assholes.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If the cap fits...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
and no the dunning Kruger effect is not really, stupidest people in the room think they're the smartest.
It's more, everyone forgets what they don't know is more than they do.

I think that's a much better way to explain it, smartest people in the room assume they might be wrong because stuff they didn't know about is probably in play.
 
chewd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"So what, the simplest explanation is that im an idiot?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
M.A.S.K. Theme Song (cover)
Youtube dmalZOqtv7A


3 min video about awesomeness of Masks
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well you are rocking quite a close shave there, Occam.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow. the unintentional self-own at the end to boot.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sitting down for this.

Ok, go.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
TLDR, they possess no critical thinking.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I expected, "Because, freedom!"   I leave disappointed, but every recorded encounter with the anti-mask faction fills me with dread and astonishment anyway.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Better than I expected. The total lack of self awareness self-owning clincher was nice.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [YouTube video: M.A.S.K. Theme Song (cover)]

3 min video about awesomeness of Masks


When this started a year ago I heard that song in my head as I masked up to go into Publix.

ALWAYS RIDING ON VENOM'S TRAIL!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seeing as how we're not allowed to just shoot idiots like this and drop them in a hole, the rest of us are just  plain farked. Hope you like living for the rest of you lives under restrictions because of flare ups, I'm 63 and don't expect much more than that,
 
mateomaui
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait...

"and do that 10 days in a row, and yours symptoms are gone."

... that's how many days it takes for symptoms to go away on their own if it's a mild case.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like someone found fark'emfeed'emfish. Exact same lack of knowledge and the same inability to reason.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I suppose that's close enough to "LOOK AT US - WE'RE COMPLETE IDIOTS" for me.
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't think that gentleman on the left actually works for CNN
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I figured it out last year. Anti-maskers are just so full of shiat that if they start talking with a mask on, the stench rapidly becomes suffocating.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That guy couldn't have planned for a better ending.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Italians will once again rule the world, kind of.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark twitter.

I quit paying attention to it when the orange idiot showed up.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Love the near self awareness, that aside I find his covid cure hilarious stupid and the exact kind of stupid that would appeal to an idiot who thinks they are smart. Doing anything over the course of 10 days will probably see you feel better at the end since if it isn't life threatening enough for a hospital you will almost certainly be better 10 days after feeling symptoms.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

He's been permanently banned, a couple of months ago.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Explaining Dunning-Kruger to an Anti-Masker
Youtube IZkeyMeAfgk
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

masterofnothing: I don't think that gentleman on the left actually works for CNN


Nah, he just knows the sight of 'CNN' on a mic acts like a beacon to draw in, and ignite, the dumbest motherf*ckers around.
 
culebra
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: If the cap fits...


Bob Marley - Who The Cap Fit
Youtube wE4TpnYIsW4
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: That guy is an idiot.  The best way to recover from Covid is to take off all your clothes, stand on your head, insert a funnel into your anus and add the oregano oil drops directly to your colon.  The oregano oil is absorbed systemically better that way.  Your farts also smell great.


The last thing I want is to hear a loud BRRRRRAAAAPP from some fat guy, then immediately find myself craving pasta.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PvtStash: and no the dunning Kruger effect is not really, stupidest people in the room think they're the smartest.
It's more, everyone forgets what they don't know is more than they do.

I think that's a much better way to explain it, smartest people in the room assume they might be wrong because stuff they didn't know about is probably in play.


I tend to go with Dunning-Krueger effect means the really stupid people are not even smart enough to be aware of how stupid they are.

The guy in the video is a perfect example.
 
bitterfly2die
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Keep following that thought, dumbass.

Enlightenment can be a real biatch sometimes.


Every time actually, it's why so few seek it, growing pains
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
4yr olds w cancer have no problem wearing masks, including pre-covid.  Walk into any pediatric oncology ward. (Not now, you know what I mean).  Can we get a 4yr old undergoing chemo to interview this guy?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As I've entered middle age the balance between Dunning-Kruger and the Imposter Syndrome has become so striking. I supervise a number of younger Millennials and after a couple weeks of training the Dunning-Kruger effect becomes so obvious. These aren't dumb people. They are pretty smart to get hired. They quickly start thinking that they know everything when there are usually huge amounts of the business that they aren't even aware of. They boil some simple concepts down in their heads and then they think everything follows those rules. It becomes a bit of a struggle because you have to keep them in a learning mode.

I see the flip side with my dad. Before he retired he was one of the top doctors in the region. Board certified thoracic surgeon and board certified neurosurgeon. He created the first trauma residency in the nation after coming back from Vietnam. He thinks that everything he does is no big deal. He's just a plumber - anyone could be taught how to do what he does (he spent decades doing exactly that). Maybe it is just part of getting older and seeing newer technologies modernize your industry? I suspect something like this will someday happen to me except instead of anyone doing my job the simplest AI could do all of my work in seconds.
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TwoHead: It was amusing up until the punchline. Then it was funny!


I see we've found an expert on occam's razor. Not you. The covidiot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The simplest explanation is that I'm an idiot?"

"Yes. That is actually a perfect example of Occam's Razor. Good  job sir."
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Looks like someone found fark'emfeed'emfish. Exact same lack of knowledge and the same inability to reason.


I didn't see any screen caps.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My son has a heart condition. He pretty much doesn't go out much. I wear a mask whenever I go out to shop, when I get home I shower.

I've been confronted a few times about wearing a mask. I calmly explain my reasoning.

Common sense says wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of the virus.

For me, if I don't wear a mask there are potential serious consequences.

I try not to judge (I'm not always successful)...
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: 4yr olds w cancer have no problem wearing masks, including pre-covid.  Walk into any pediatric oncology ward. (Not now, you know what I mean).  Can we get a 4yr old undergoing chemo to interview this guy?


It's the same idiots who didn't believe dead kids after a school shooting, so...I doubt it would break through their cranial walls.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: 4yr olds w cancer have no problem wearing masks, including pre-covid.  Walk into any pediatric oncology ward. (Not now, you know what I mean).  Can we get a 4yr old undergoing chemo to interview this guy?


Cancer-crisis actors.
 
