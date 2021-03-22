 Skip to content
They were the linemen for the county
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's wonderful and moving.

My dad was a lineman for a two county coop for decades.   Especially when storms hit, he'd be out working 36 hours shifts.  The blessing for me and especially for him was that he got to retire and enjoy himself for a couple of decades.

And now I have that song earworming me.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The song that made Terry Gross cry must be pretty damn strong.

/also good on your Dad!!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My grandfather was an electrician during WWII. His uniform had a helmet with two thunderbolts on it
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rest in Power.
 
aperson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Being an electrician, I'm pretty comfortable working with electricity, but the things linemen do would scare the crap out of me.  There's no flash shield in the world that can save you from the level of energy they are working with.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mine too - my mom never liked the outage calls late at night or on holidays, but my dad would think about how nice it was to be able to give someone back their heat and lights on Christmas, and then trudge out in the snow to warm up the bucket truck.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wichita Lineman - Glen Campbell
Youtube AxSarBcsKLU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Their deaths were certainly shocking.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yes, more of this please. When I think of honoring true heroes, I don't think of people who carry guns in order to "protect" the rest of us from local or international threats that may or may not exist outside their heads or those of their chain of command. I think of the people who risk their lives to keep the lights - and refrigerators, furnace fans, well pumps, hospital equipment, etc - on for all of us.
 
