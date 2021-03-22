 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/998
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Okay, so I went back by that same place I got my Air Fryer, and they were closing down. So their ordinarily low prices on customer returns and "damaged during shipping" stuff were marked down to next to nothing. I found an InstaPot for $10.

I was kinda excited because I hear people loving theirs, and then I got home and realized I had nothing really to cook in it. I mean, I've adapted how I buy and store everything from chicken to rice to carrots to ground beef in ways that work well with my other stuff, and I really don't know where to begin. Internet searches for InstaPot recipes just sound weird, and I'll have to buy things differently than I'm used to - like frozen vegetables instead of canned, fresh meat instead of frozen, etc. I've had this thing for two weeks and still not used it. I was wary of using it for the corned beef on St. Patty's Day, even though there were a ton of recipes that claimed it would be perfect in an hour, so I used the slow cooker and let it go for 10 hours and I have no regrets.

Speaking of that, my Mom came to visit over the weekend. When she left yesterday, she asked if she could take the leftover corned beef since she liked it so much. She left us her quinoa in return. I'm thinking we didn't get the best end of that deal.

Anyway, take the Quiz, then come back and tell us how you did and what you cook in your InstaPot and what you do differently since you got one. As much as people love telling their life stories on recipe boards nowadays, no one really wants to talk about the basics of cooking in one and suggest some easy recipes to start you out.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In before Instant-Pot comments
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A certain country referenced in this here quiz is NOT a member of the EU....
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
