(WUSA9)   Bring out your tartar sauce   (wusa9.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame this on the deep fried state.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closing 495, in Tysons, Virginia, at 2:30 in the afternoon?
That must have been an epic clusterfark!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking of posting about tartar sauce in another thread, but this thread seems perfect for it.

To make tartar sauce, just combine bits of green onion (dried is fine, but fresh would be cool), a bit of green pickle relish, and mayonaise. If you have the ingredients on hand, you never have to buy a bottle of it, which can be pricey and takes up room.

Horseradich, lemon juice and ketchup make shrimp sauce. Another thing you never have to buy if you make it for yourself when needed.

These two recipes only take a moment, and making a small bowl is plenty for one or more diners.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is your cod now?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love bricolage, as the French call DIY. Especially in the kitchen. I like to see what I can fake also. Wow wow sauce was one of my great successes. It's a British Brown Sauce but the recipe I used was from Sir Terry Pratchett's discworld encyclopedia. I lacked several ingredients, but substitutes worked very nicely.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That story gave me such a haddock.
May Cod have mercy on my sole.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
home made is better!!!

INGREDIENTS
▢1 cup mayonnaise
▢1/2 cup minced dill pickles
▢1 tablespoon minced fresh dill
▢2 teaspoons lemon juice
▢1 teaspoon onion powder
INSTRUCTIONS
Add all of the ingredients to a small mixing bowl and stir well to combine.
Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes or more before serving.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There has been a breach! Repeat, there has been a breach!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson seen weeping.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You woke me up for this???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
