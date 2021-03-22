 Skip to content
(KATV Little Rock)   Homeowner finds a man in his chimney. It wasn't Santa   (katv.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Forrest City man, Forrest City, Arkansas, murder, chimney  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was the Hammurderer

Fark user imageView Full Size



/stabble stabble stabble!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have waited about three days before calling.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's Something Stuck Up in the Chimney
Youtube qWdfeTA-JYQ
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
it's never santa
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Phoebe Cates' dad?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"...and that's how I found out where Brad kept his Gremlin!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
All chimneys should have a slow taper downwards so even small people cannot get into the living area.  And make sure the bricks or lining are VERY smooth.  Maybe with some downward pointing rebar sticking out into the inside of the chimney.  Like a pitcher plant.
 
