(KTLA Los Angeles)   Bad: Man impersonating a police officer. Good: Police arrest man impersonating a police officer. Fark: Police arrest police officer impersonating a police officer   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Orange County, California, Huntington Beach police officer, Steven Tennant, information of a fellow officer, boys, 32-year-old Yorba Linda resident, dating profile, victim officer  
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yo dawg....
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I'm the dude, playin the dude, disguised as another dude!"
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Quite the dilemma.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But the officer was just trying to save the other officers life by providing dates instead of his ex because he knew how awful she is and was trying to save him.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's turtles all the way down.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Confused? You won't be after this episode of Soap.
 
othmar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
so much for dating ....what a dumbass
 
