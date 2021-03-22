 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Another sign America's getting back to normal: Active shooter in Boulder, Colorado store   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: News, Police, law enforcement source, shirtless man, Television helicopter video, King Soopers grocery store, law enforcement vehicles, Jefferson County, live video  
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was demanding an explanation for the spelling.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live half a mile from there.

/back when it was called going postal
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed this was at the King Soopers in GunBarrel.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's apparently livestreaming it. Someone said CNN was broadcasting it but I just turned on CNN to a story on the border, so that doesn't seem to be true. Thankfully, my Boulder family has checked in.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My headline was better

/Just saying
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another isolated incident?
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I flee the US and get asylum somewhere this stuff doesn't happen on a weekly basis?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: My headline was better

/Just saying


You'll get over it.

/Just saying
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unreal.  I used to shop there when I worked up the hill at NCAR.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.thedenverchannel.com/
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local Denver media coverage:

https://www.9news.com/mobile/article/​n​ews/crime/watch-live-boulder-police-re​sponding-to-active-shooter-situation-a​t-king-soopers/73-f5825a61-8b9b-4b5a-a​550-36edf1c44d50

https://www.thedenverchannel.com/live​

https://denver.cbslocal.com/live/
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard something about multiple shooters.  Fake news?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: He was demanding an explanation for the spelling.


I've been demanding an explanation for the spelling for the 3 and a half years I've lived in Denver, but I don't need a gun for that!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hay, on the up side, some of you have your gun and you feel safe. So, meh. Right?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flondrix: I heard something about multiple shooters.  Fake news?


You always have to take those with a grain of salt.

media.wnyc.orgView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make up your mind, Submitter - is he in a Boulder or a Colorado Store!?!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iseetheghost: Can I flee the US and get asylum somewhere this stuff doesn't happen on a weekly basis?


I hear stabbings and machete attacks are down in Europe and Asia this year.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's important to stay active.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i just hope the guns are ok.  they've been stuck at home for a year.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Another isolated incident?


They are all each isolated incidents.

/Technically correct is the best kind of correct.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, is that Rick Moranis?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OAN Headline: Covid vaccine causes active shooters?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Another isolated incident?


It has to be. I've been assured by the fark gun grabbers that no one needs to carry a gun because there's almost zero chance you'll get shot at the grocery store or anywhere else, or something like that.

This either happens all the time, or almost never happens. People need to pick one.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: OAN Headline: Covid vaccine causes active shooters?


OAN Headline: Active shooters are the primary ingredient for Covid vaccines.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be one of these batshiat crazy covidiots who thinks everyone in their general vicinity is a threat.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers."

That's some fine reporting work there.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reporting 6 or 7 dead.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm watching a live feed, police were just on a loudspeaker telling someone to "surrender now".
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I did not miss using this.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: anfrind: Another isolated incident?

It has to be. I've been assured by the fark gun grabbers that no one needs to carry a gun because there's almost zero chance you'll get shot at the grocery store or anywhere else, or something like that.

This either happens all the time, or almost never happens. People need to pick one.


Why didn't all those CCW carrying shoppers stop this?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Map of the area with my notes. This is pretty much on the south edge of Boulder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flondrix: I heard something about multiple shooters.  Fake news?


Almost always is.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YAY! Things are getting back to normal (or something)!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Hey, is that Rick Moranis?


No, it's Eddie Deezen.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: iseetheghost: Can I flee the US and get asylum somewhere this stuff doesn't happen on a weekly basis?

I hear stabbings and machete attacks are down in Europe and Asia this year.


Social distancing. You don't have that problem with good old American firepower.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: anfrind: Another isolated incident?

It has to be. I've been assured by the fark gun grabbers that no one needs to carry a gun because there's almost zero chance you'll get shot at the grocery store or anywhere else, or something like that.

This either happens all the time, or almost never happens. People need to pick one.


Ah yes, MORE GUNS would have definitely made this situation better. It's not like there aren't now at least 50 people with guns in the area including a SWAT team.  And yet the entire matter hasn't been resolved yet.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay 'murica.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was running afternoon errands and got home to this news, all friends in Boulder are safe that I know of.
What the hell.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: anfrind: Another isolated incident?

It has to be. I've been assured by the fark gun grabbers that no one needs to carry a gun because there's almost zero chance you'll get shot at the grocery store or anywhere else, or something like that.

This either happens all the time, or almost never happens. People need to pick one.


If you live in gangville it happens all the time.  If not, probably almost never.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was watching a livestream from a journalist being hosted on 9news Denver but the cops forced him to leave. It'll be interesting to see if these journalists start using more drones so they can't be forced so far away they can't film anymore.

Part of me suspects that these guys wouldn't find that satisfying and what they really want is to be part of the scene.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: My headline was better

/Just saying


All it needed to be perfect was different words.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flondrix: I heard something about multiple shooters.  Fake news?


They always say that.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nogrhi: Reporting 6 or 7 dead.


where did they bury the survivors?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Active shooter.  What a term.  Must have went on a 5 mile bike ride, baked a batch of brownies for the bake sale, volunteered at the homeless shelter, coached his kids baseball team, and then went and shot some people.

It's just a shooter.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: He's apparently livestreaming it. Someone said CNN was broadcasting it but I just turned on CNN to a story on the border, so that doesn't seem to be true. Thankfully, my Boulder family has checked in.


In Boulder...That's just how they roll...
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: vygramul: He's apparently livestreaming it. Someone said CNN was broadcasting it but I just turned on CNN to a story on the border, so that doesn't seem to be true. Thankfully, my Boulder family has checked in.

In Boulder...That's just how they roll...


goddammit.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we found out if the suspect was just having a bad day and how we should talk about our mental health crisis, or, was the suspect a for sure BLM terrorist that has been given a pass by lawmakers soft on crime?
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will they blame trump for this one?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Active shooter.  What a term.  Must have went on a 5 mile bike ride, baked a batch of brownies for the bake sale, volunteered at the homeless shelter, coached his kids baseball team, and then went and shot some people.

It's just a shooter.


The full term is "active shooter situation", meaning that "the situation of somebody who is shooting" is going on right now.

It's describing the event, not the person.

But of course cops and reporters fark it up.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cnn feed shows a bunch of LEOholes  milling around without masks.
 
