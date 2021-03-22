 Skip to content
(WNDU South Bend)   Drunk woman with BAC 3 times the legal limit drives car into lake, with "I regret nothing" mugshot goodness   (wndu.com) divider line
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe she was following her GPSr to the Crossroads of America.

/thanks pence
 
Mukster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Been there, done that...
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She's pretty cute. I say she gets an invite to the next Fark party whenever that is.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She seems fun
 
pacified
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She's got that boebert "chin" wtf
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm inviting her to come party with us y'all.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe I should try to get drunk. I've never been drunk in my life because I don't drink alcohol since what I tried as a teenager tasted so bland and yucky. But it seems like being drunk can feel like paradise, at least according to some people. Just be drunk in bed, see what happens lol!
 
TUFAschistEH [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Judge: "I sentence you to the Maxinkuckee"
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Maybe I should try to get drunk. I've never been drunk in my life because I don't drink alcohol since what I tried as a teenager tasted so bland and yucky. But it seems like being drunk can feel like paradise, at least according to some people. Just be drunk in bed, see what happens lol!


Crappy booze tastes crappy. Its just like with food: quality matters.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did the Coast Guard arrest her?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: She's pretty cute. I say she gets an invite to the next Fark party whenever that is.


Sooooo, exactly how much have you had to drink? She has no chin and a 5 head.
 
