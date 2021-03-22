 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   This drone bringing you footage of Iceland's erupting volcano as it spews boiling lava is the most stunning video you'll see all day   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
22
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty stunning, but a letdown since I watched that kitten.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor volcano is going to be littered with the burnt out husks of crashed drones.  But I do enjoy the footage, so keep it coming.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnsoninca: Pretty stunning, but a letdown since I watched that kitten.


You're right, I came here straight from the kitten.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: johnsoninca: Pretty stunning, but a letdown since I watched that kitten.

You're right, I came here straight from the kitten.


what kitten?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm no vulcanologist, but is it common practice to describe lava as "boiling?" Or is it just a journalistic choice to use a word that most people are familiar with?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That is some serious Mount Doom shiat.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is pretty farking awesome, yeah.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is the drone bringing me the footage a stunning video?

Or

Is the stunning video of a drone bringing me footage?

Or

Is another drone filming stunning video of a drone that spews boiling lava bringing me footage of Iceland's erupting volcano?

Or...
 
nitroglycerine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Born to Love Volcanos
Youtube F-9qVWh4GOo
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: That poor volcano is going to be littered with the burnt out husks of crashed drones.  But I do enjoy the footage, so keep it coming.


I don't think that will be a problem for long. Once the lava hits the pieces, they'll all be converted back to the atoms that make them up.

/don't trust atoms, they make up everything!
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Heamer: I'm no vulcanologist, but is it common practice to describe lava as "boiling?" Or is it just a journalistic choice to use a word that most people are familiar with?


It's more "bubbling".  The reason it's sloshing around like that is the dissolved gas in it is escaping.
Think Coke & Mentos on steroids.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Watching the time lapse is cool. It makes you see how really stupid some of the hikers are being when they approach lava from downhill.  My dudes, sometimes there's blockage which makes a big lake; when it unblocks run.  Also, none of the fresh stuff is as solid as it looks. It may look like a hill, but it's really just a foot thick sheet of solidified stuff covering the runny stuff. Even the solidified stuff is moving constantly.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd be stunned if anyone can spell it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: lindalouwho: johnsoninca: Pretty stunning, but a letdown since I watched that kitten.

You're right, I came here straight from the kitten.

what kitten?


Teh kitteh.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It's thought over 50,000 small earthquakes triggered last week's eruption."


Sure, and the pol tab is caused by 50,000 idiotic comments
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of my bucket list items is to feel the heat from  an eruption.  Might need to fly to Iceland now.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I dunno, Subs, the day is young and I have, yet to check on my pornhubs.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In Iceland, this is referred to as a "Tourist Eruption". As opposed to eruptions that halt air travel in Europe or kill about a third of the Icelandic population.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hack Patooey: One of my bucket list items is to feel the heat from  an eruption.  Might need to fly to Iceland now.


Make sure you complete everything else on your bucket list first.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Salmon: lindalouwho: johnsoninca: Pretty stunning, but a letdown since I watched that kitten.

You're right, I came here straight from the kitten.

what kitten?

Teh kitteh.


That's the one!
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
just checked youtube, under iceland volcano drone, theres a global news vid, from 7 hrs ago, in which a gent has a rather great idea, then he pissed off half of fark. lol
 
