(India TV News)   Indian smugglers have been hiding gold in wigs. When they get caught, there'll be hell toupee   (indiatvnews.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How else do you expect Goldschlager to remain on the market, and reasonably priced?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should stick to smuggling Indians.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't know that smuggling Indians paid that well.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, sister gold in hair surprise?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did they find them?
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the elephant was wearing my pajamas, I'll never know.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passengers... on what?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Au, yeah.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't surprise me. Gold is a popular gift for celebrations in India. When I was working at Standard Chartered in Chennai, a couple of my employees with whom I'd become close had invited me to their weddings. I bought some elaborate gold jewelry for them. I was amazed the married couples could stand laden with the total gifted bling they were wearing.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They demonetized a chunk of the currency a few years ago, so stuffing gold into your mattress makes a sort of sense. I have no idea what the taxes are like, but they've been trying to bring more of the economy into the light. It's a step up the economic world that can fund the things people demand but only if they can raise taxes by expanding the base. They can't just increase tax rates on the people who live a taxable life.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What really hurts is to be asked to remove your hair piece when you're not wearing one.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm still wearing my gold diapers. You're not my boss.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So the cops really pulled the rug out from under these crooks.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They got the idea from an old Greek story.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It was only 600 grams of gold?  Mama Ru could probably have smuggled half of Fort Knox in just one of her wigs!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Whoopi never had braids like that!
 
cdsmith74
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time to call Morrie's Wig Shop
Fark user imageView Full Size


/his wigs don't come off!
 
