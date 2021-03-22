 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Arkansas solves the thorniest problem facing its public schools - lack of mandatory performance of the National Anthem before every school-sanctioned sporting event   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they expect schools to get a band inside swimming venues? At rain-soaked cross country meets? Not all Republicans are dumbasses, but pretty much every dumbass is a Republican.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not my Kansas, it's not your Kansas - it's Arkansas.

~ Dan Patrick, 1802
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the third verse, though.

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore
That the havoc of war and the battle's confusion,
A home and a country, should leave us no more?
Their blood has washed out their foul footsteps' pollution.
No refuge could save the hireling and slave
From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave:
And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave,
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something 1st Amendment.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.


Well, it gives the marching band something to do.
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this in case we all forget what country we are in between the parking lot and the stadium?

I thought that's why they all stick so many flags on their trucks (well, maybe 1/3 of them are american flags.)
 
mandoskippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the current plan by the National Republican party, pass this sort of legislation at as many states as possible. Why?  It doesn't really "do" anything, but it does give us "normals" something to fight with our racist uncles about.... i.e. this passes (or is up for passing like in my state of Wisconsin) and then it gets in the news. From here, people comment on the news stories... self aware people say "Why are they passing this, it makes no sense, why not do legislation that helps people, or makes gov work better, or does something for the people". The racist uncles of the world say "BUT PATRIOTISM WHY DO YOU PEOPLE HATE PATRIOTISM" and then we start arguing, and the politicians are like "good, now lets squeeze in legislation that allows us to stay in power more (voting restrictions), that pads our pockets (Lobby inspired bills) and other bills that say fark you to the general public.  

This HAS to be a plan in that is happening in multiple states at the same time... and the saddest part? It will probably work.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compulsory worship of the state is in the Constitution, libs. Study it out.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speaker2Animals: So, they expect schools to get a band inside swimming venues? At rain-soaked cross country meets? Not all Republicans are dumbasses, but pretty much every dumbass is a Republican.


Or a baseball park with only a few stands?

I went to high school in AR. I played football and baseball. I'm sure they played the national anthem before the football games. But if we were on the field when they did, I wasn't paying attention.

The park where we played baseball was a shared Optimist ball park. The high school/American Legion, etc. field where we played had about four sets of slat board stands. Each of these had 5-6 rows and were no more than 20 feet wide. I also only saw them crowded during junior year as we approached the playoffs.

Yeah, there was no national anthem at those games. Live band or recorded.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the going gets tough ineffectual politicians legislate patriotism
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pershing123: TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.

Well, it gives the marching band something to do.


I mean, besides their flutes.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better include language requiring people to stand during it, cause that's how you get a whole bunch of kids kneeling for it
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (10/10) Movie CLIP - National Anthem (1988) HD
Youtube 73ZsDdK0sTI
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.


It's for instilling a sense of patriotism in sports fans. Army recruiters don't want theatergoers.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She uses every created opportunity to get her mug on TV for free political ads for her Governor's race.

Hulkabee will still kick her ass, for better or worse.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: So, they expect schools to get a band inside swimming venues? At rain-soaked cross country meets? Not all Republicans are dumbasses, but pretty much every dumbass is a Republican.


Knowing school budgets, that will be accomplished by putting a megaphone up to a teacher's cell phone playing a youtube of the anthem.

Bonus if they get an ad first.
 
majestic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The amount of stupid shiat that goes on around here is amazing.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This right here is the problem with the GOP. They are perfectly willing to propose and pass legislation that really serves no practical purpose and costs little to no tax dollars.    The only requirement is that is makes them look good to their constituents.

This checks all the boxes.   Bonus it will sell well to the typical white voters in Arkansas.

The con is some sporting events it is just not practical to have the school band present and audio equipment to play a recorded version may not be either.

Best example swim meets : in every school pool i have ever seen there is not room to get even 1/4 of a typical high school band in if you wanted to take the risk with the pricey instruments near a pool.   same goes for all but the portable level  of audio equipment  and the anthem isn't gonna sound good, doing it over the PA system will sound worse.

Football, basketball, baseball  gymnastics  and volley ball  no problem, Soccer may be the same depending on facilities and weather.   Tennis, cross country  these could be difficult depending on the facility the event is at.


In short there are far more important issues the Arkansas legislature ought to be dealing with.,
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.


Yet.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.


I see that you have never been to a movie on a military base.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.


People who don't know the difference between their government and their mommies.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Better include language requiring people to stand during it, cause that's how you get a whole bunch of kids kneeling for it


That's exactly what they want though. They want to mandate playing it because they know people will kneel and thus create the outrage machine that will distract everyone from them cutting taxes on billionaires again.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pershing123: TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.

Well, it gives the marching band something to do.


Pee break.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.

I see that you have never been to a movie on a military base.


Came here to say this. But also, those movie theaters usually have paint chips falling from the ceiling so you're not missing much.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: So, they expect schools to get a band inside swimming venues? At rain-soaked cross country meets? Not all Republicans are dumbasses, but pretty much every dumbass is a Republican.


Wait, does the law require the school band to play it?
 
northgrave
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
From https://content.govdelivery.com/​attach​ments/ARAG/2021/03/22/file_attachments​/1731292/Star-Spangled%20Banner%20Act.​pdf

32  Each school district board of directors shall:
33 (1) Adopt a policy requiring each public kindergarten through
34 grade twelve (K-12) school to broadcast "The Star-Spangled Banner" at:
35 (A)(i) The commencement of each school-sanctioned sporting
36 event.

OK grade 2. We will start this game of dodgeball right after our playing the government mandated symbol of our freedom.


29 "The Star-Spangled Banner" should be played in solemn
30 observance and recognition for the men and women who have sacrificed their
31 lives in defense of the American Experiment.

Separatists: So your saying there's a chance!


/ GOP Platform: We got nothin'
// The court challenge will be interesting
/// Reading If I Ran the Zoo before all events is still optional
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: So, they expect schools to get a band inside swimming venues? At rain-soaked cross country meets? Not all Republicans are dumbasses, but pretty much every dumbass is a Republican.


Yes, it's called malicious compliance. If they want bad, they'll get it bad.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CSB...

Long ago, I dated a girl from Lithuania who was working on her U.S. citizenship but was still at the time a Lithuanian citizen. We were living in Tallahassee, FL and went to some po-dunk Fourth of July celebration and before the main festivities got fully charged up, they asked everyone to stand for the National Anthem. My girlfriend asked me if she had to stand up too and I was like "Fark no! Not unless they play the Lithuanian national anthem. This isn't your country, go ahead and read a magazine or something."

/She didn't stand up.
//Neither did I.
///Nobody cared.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some people g4et irrationally angry if they hear or even hear about a song  too many times. I sort of understand I guess.  If Christmas season ladstewd all yar  I would eventually become obsessed enough to start angry violent protests downtown and attention grabbing record burnings at televised sporting evenrts over Wham's Last Christmas abomination
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.


Don't give them any ideas!
 
dryknife
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I demand a B-52, a B-1, and a B-2 Air Force Global Strike Command flyover prior to each event!
 
kokomo61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.

I see that you have never been to a movie on a military base.


The first time I saw a movie after getting out of the Army, I expected someone to yell.."ON YOUR FEET!"
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Will they have people stationed around the stadium to ensure - by force if necessary - that there is a hand on every heart, a tear in every eye, and a lump in every throat?  And if someone is deemed insufficiently patriotic, will they drag them bodily down to the field where they will be beaten to a bloody pulp by the home team?

Yanno, for my money, you can never get too much of that stuff.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These people are homo sapiens, but they are the simplest form that can still be considered it.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

northgrave: From https://content.govdelivery.com/​a​ttachments/ARAG/2021/03/22/file_attach​ments/1731292/Star-Spangled%20Banner%2​0Act.pdf

32  Each school district board of directors shall:
33 (1) Adopt a policy requiring each public kindergarten through
34 grade twelve (K-12) school to broadcast "The Star-Spangled Banner" at:
35 (A)(i) The commencement of each school-sanctioned sporting
36 event.

OK grade 2. We will start this game of dodgeball right after our playing the government mandated symbol of our freedom.


29 "The Star-Spangled Banner" should be played in solemn
30 observance and recognition for the men and women who have sacrificed their
31 lives in defense of the American Experiment.

Separatists: So your saying there's a chance!


/ GOP Platform: We got nothin'
// The court challenge will be interesting
/// Reading If I Ran the Zoo before all events is still optional


If all they did was mandate it be played, it would probably pass muster. BUT the editorializing may do them in. Just because its played doesn't mean you have to observe it any more than you have to observe them announcing the players or really anything. You can sit on your ass, kneel, chug your non-adult beverage, belch, fart, whatever.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All right.  78 rpm it is.
 
BrainyBear
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm drafting a bill that requires that the National Anthem be SUNG every time a Congressman meets with his mistress or masseuse, since those events are also paid with tax dollars.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dryknife: I demand a B-52, a B-1, and a B-2 Air Force Global Strike Command flyover prior to each event!


It'll certainly liven up those Chess meets.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: northgrave: From https://content.govdelivery.com/a​ttachments/ARAG/2021/03/22/file_attach​ments/1731292/Star-Spangled%20Banner%2​0Act.pdf

32  Each school district board of directors shall:
33 (1) Adopt a policy requiring each public kindergarten through
34 grade twelve (K-12) school to broadcast "The Star-Spangled Banner" at:
35 (A)(i) The commencement of each school-sanctioned sporting
36 event.

OK grade 2. We will start this game of dodgeball right after our playing the government mandated symbol of our freedom.


29 "The Star-Spangled Banner" should be played in solemn
30 observance and recognition for the men and women who have sacrificed their
31 lives in defense of the American Experiment.

Separatists: So your saying there's a chance!


/ GOP Platform: We got nothin'
// The court challenge will be interesting
/// Reading If I Ran the Zoo before all events is still optional

If all they did was mandate it be played, it would probably pass muster. BUT the editorializing may do them in. Just because its played doesn't mean you have to observe it any more than you have to observe them announcing the players or really anything. You can sit on your ass, kneel, chug your non-adult beverage, belch, fart, whatever.


It also doesn't specify how loud they have to play it.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: All right.  78 rpm it is.


The Chipmunk version!
 
gregario
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Forced patriotism is the best kind of patriotism.
 
gregario
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Moose out front: CSB...

Long ago, I dated a girl from Lithuania who was working on her U.S. citizenship but was still at the time a Lithuanian citizen. We were living in Tallahassee, FL and went to some po-dunk Fourth of July celebration and before the main festivities got fully charged up, they asked everyone to stand for the National Anthem. My girlfriend asked me if she had to stand up too and I was like "Fark no! Not unless they play the Lithuanian national anthem. This isn't your country, go ahead and read a magazine or something."

/She didn't stand up.
//Neither did I.
///Nobody cared.


Surprised you didn't get the stink eye.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.

Yet.


They did, and that's how it all started.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was in high school, if they played the national anthem before the game you knew you were playing in a BIG TIME game that was played at a real stadium and probably had real reporters at it. Needless to say, I don't think I ever heard an anthem played before any of my games.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for some Red State to mandate the National Anthem before every religious ceremony.
 
ingo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As long as they sing the original lyrics:


The Anacreontic Song

1
To Anacreon in Heav'n, where he sat in full Glee,
A few Sons of Harmony sent a Petition,
That he their Inspirer and Patron would be;
When this answer arriv'd from the Jolly Old Grecian
"Voice, Fiddle, and Flute,
"no longer be mute,
"I'll lend you my Name and inspire you to boot,
"And, besides I'll instruct you, like me, to intwine
"The Myrtle of Venus with Bacchus's Vine."
2
The news through Olympus immediately flew;
When Old Thunder pretended to give himself Airs.
"If these Mortals are suffer'd their Scheme to persue,
"The Devil a Goddess will stay above Stairs.
"Hark! already they cry,
"In transports of Joy,
"Away to the Sons of Anacreon we'll fly,[28]
"And there, with good Fellows, we'll learn to intwine
"The Myrtle of Venus with Bacchus's Vine.
3
"The Yellow-Hair'd God and his nine fusty Maids,
"From Helicon's banks will incontinent flee,[29]
"Idalia will boast but of tenantless Shades,
"And the bi-forked Hill a mere Desart will be
"My Thunder no fear on't,
"Shall soon do it's Errand,
"And dam'me! I'll swinge the Ringleaders, I warrant.
"I'll trim the young Dogs, for thus daring to twine
"The Myrtle of Venus with Bacchus's Vine."
4
Apollo rose up, and said, "Pry'thee ne'er quarrel,
"Good King of the Gods, with my Vot'ries below:
"Your Thunder is useless"-then shewing his Laurel,
Cry'd "Sic evitabile fulmen,[30] you know!
"Then over each head
"My Laurels I'll spread;
"So my Sons from your Crackers no Mischief shall dread,
"Whilst snug in their Club-Room, they jovially twine
"The Myrtle of Venus with Bacchus's Vine."
5
Next Momus got up with his risible Phiz,
And swore with Apollo he'd chearfully join-
"The full Tide of Harmony still shall be his,
"But the Song, and the Catch, and the Laugh shall be mine.
"Then, Jove, be not jealous
"Of these honest fellows."
Cry'd Jove, "We relent, since the Truth you now tell us;
"And swear by Old Styx, that they long shall intwine
"The Myrtle of Venus with Bacchus's Vine."
6
Ye Sons of Anacreon, then join Hand in Hand;
Preserve Unanimity, Friendship, and Love!
'Tis your's to support what's so happily plann'd;
You've the sanction of Gods, and the Fiat of Jove.
While thus we agree,
Our Toast let it be.
May our Club flourish happy, united, and free!
And long may the Sons of Anacreon intwine
The Myrtle of Venus with Bacchus's Vine.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pershing123: TheFoz: JFC.  What is some people's obsession with playing that song before every sports event?

They don't play it before a movie, or a play, or literally any other event.

Well, it gives the marching band something to do.


Nope most of the time they will just use a tape recorder, the bands have a more important job watching paint dry and practicing:
Crown 2018 Finals - Beast
Youtube MmO-ZSuIApo
 
