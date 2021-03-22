 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Never bring a hookah to a knife fight   (mlive.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way o way o way o way o
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hookah lounge seems like a terrible idea in COVID times. I know they aren't sharing mouthpieces but they're still blowing smoke, and whatever is hitching a ride on it, all over the room.

And the stabby part. That was bad too.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stop stoner hate rally tomorrow at 4:20
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring a bong.
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Den wheyah bringah?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifgifmagazine.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

Kabong!
 
Biledriver
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I owned a Hookah bar, I'd probably call it "Hookahs And Blow"
 
