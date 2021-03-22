 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Something just happened in Minnesota that hasn't happened in 49 weeks: zero new COVID deaths. Time for a [FARKIN AWESOME] tag?   (startribune.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Smallpox, Public health, Infectious disease, Vaccination, Immune system, Health care, Health officials, Malaria  
•       •       •

129 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2021 at 4:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here in Michigan the covid rate is going up, up, up, up, UP!! Go ahead, lick the Big Mitten, don't mind the MAGAts.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone call Minnesota. They all dead
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Someone call Minnesota. They all dead


I'm not dead yet. I'm feeling better.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does this mean everyone can go back to licking doorknobs?
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't worry, spring break for all the schools will happen over the next couple weeks and our state is surrounded by covidiot states.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So they'll celebrate with a potluck with tons of Lutefisk?

/trying to think how many Minnesota stereotypes we can jam in
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Same in New Mexico, for yesterday.  There have been a few days this month where the Navajo Nation had no new deaths.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Spring break students heading for Minnesota, home of 10,000 heated lakes.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: Don't worry, spring break for all the schools will happen over the next couple weeks and our state is surrounded by covidiot states.


Yeah, with all the kids flocking to Florida, I'm sure we are looking at another spike soon
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Here in Michigan the covid rate is going up, up, up, up, UP!! Go ahead, lick the Big Mitten, don't mind the MAGAts.


Yep. But don't you dare suggest its because they're reopening everything.

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/covid-1​9​-increasing-michigan-warning/story?id=​76544164

That just means you hate "freedom".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yay for Minnesota, one of my least unfavourite states.

Progress against Covid is coming, and so is Spring, I guess. The trees look sort of greenish today, despite having no leaves. Usually they only leaf out at the end of April here, and are in full leave in the first week of May at the latest, but I hope they are early this year.

They say Summer may be a month longer at the end of the century, but it is already a week longer where I grew up, because Spring comes two weeks earlier, and Fall or Autumn is about two weeks later.

Someday we may see Summer arrive near the Solstice and Depart at the following Solstice. Let's say May and October. The calendar year may match the natural year much better. Mind you, we have a Continental Climate so all Seasons are a bit biatchy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: So they'll celebrate with a potluck with tons of Lutefisk?

/trying to think how many Minnesota stereotypes we can jam in


They'll drive another car on to the frozen lake?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Yay for Minnesota, one of my least unfavourite states.


Other than Wisconsin, does any state really have a legitimate reason to hate Minnesota?

/loves Minnesota
//Admits I only visited in the summer
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OldRod: Rigby-Reardon: Don't worry, spring break for all the schools will happen over the next couple weeks and our state is surrounded by covidiot states.

Yeah, with all the kids flocking to Florida, I'm sure we are looking at another spike soon


I figure older kids and families to Florida and Texas, and others road tripping out to Mount Rushmore or cabins in Wisconsin and Michigan.

One of my kids teachers just sent out an email with the CDC suggestions about quarantining for 14 days after traveling out of state.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hobnail: vudukungfu: Someone call Minnesota. They all dead

I'm not dead yet. I'm feeling better.


No, you're not. You'll be stone dead in a moment.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.