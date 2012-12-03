 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Woman with mysterious hole reveals her bomb shelter   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's not a bomb shelter.
That's a rape dungeon
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't feed the holes.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great, now everyone knows she has one.

Has she never seen a disaster movie? You don't advertise bomb shelters.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's a man hole cover in the bedroom floor, and No One looked in it before now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I wanna get down in her hole,
And set off my nuclear bomb..."
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's gonna blow!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When my grandparents were building a house in the 60s, a nosy neighbor was absolutely convinced that the septic tank they were installing was a bomb shelter.  No amount of reality cold dissuade her.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sithon: That's not a bomb shelter.
That's a rape dungeon


Yep.

A bomb shelter wouldn't look so used.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As a gay man, I refuse outright to click this link.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All this wonderful camera technology and they took 16 terrible pictures.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: There's a man hole cover in the bedroom floor, and No One looked in it before now.


Article says there was a large 400 lbs dresser over the manhole cover. Would have made it hard to get in the shelter because Karen couldn't have enough clothes from her husband!
 
buntz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: sithon: That's not a bomb shelter.
That's a rape dungeon

Yep.

A bomb shelter wouldn't look so used.


No bathroom, no water, no supplies,. That room was not constructed to survive after a Bomb
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ww1.prweb.comView Full Size
 
