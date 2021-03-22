 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   Old and busted: complaining about time zones. New hotness: trying to figure out if an office is open at 23:30 on the other side of the planet once everyone adopts UTC   (bloomberg.com) divider line
48
    More: Stupid, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

472 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2021 at 9:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, welcome the idea of a noon sunrise.

/I work random shifts and am very accustomed to waking us at every conceivable time.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Office Space - Horrible, this idea
Youtube uSudkID3zJM


/The "Jump to Conclusions" mat is a better idea than this
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work for a team that had about 80 people on contract in 30 different countries all around the world.  Meetings were fun, and to this day I have far too many timezone offsets burnt indelibly into my memory.  But everyone using UTC would've made things easier.

/For real fun, standardize on sidereal time.
//For extra fun, split into two groups, one using local mean sidereal time and the other using local apparent sidereal time, and fight over who's right.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UTC is fine for computers, preferable even, but humans are never going to adopt it so long as we live on this spinning ball of dirt.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author loses all credibility by writing "Daylight Savings Time."  Also because his thoughts are moronic.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't the office on the other side of the planet just say "opens at 23:00 UTC" or something?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, America is top dog.  Everyone should adopt EST.

/fark you guys on the west coast
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: The author loses all credibility by writing "Daylight Savings Time."  Also because his thoughts are moronic.


No doubt. It's "DST Time"
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zulu time for all.
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would require every country to agree with it, and we all know there's going to be 1 that won't. No matter how much you successfully convince the rest of them, there will be one holdout. I'm saying this as a resident of a holdout state.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how UTC works.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JiMHaT: This would require every country to agree with it, and we all know there's going to be 1 that won't. No matter how much you successfully convince the rest of them, there will be one holdout. I'm saying this as a resident of a holdout state.


You sound like someone who measures time in Rhode Islands.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

INTERTRON: Wouldn't the office on the other side of the planet just say "opens at 23:00 UTC" or something?


OH GOD THAT IS WAY TOO HARD

CHANGE IS FRIGHTENING TOO, DID I MENTION THAT YET? AAAH! SPOOPY CHANGE!

/sips whiskey
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JiMHaT: This would require every country to agree with it, and we all know there's going to be 1 that won't. No matter how much you successfully convince the rest of them, there will be one holdout. I'm saying this as a resident of a holdout state.


And if Metric adoption is any indicator, the US would be the farkups.
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peach_Fuz: JiMHaT: This would require every country to agree with it, and we all know there's going to be 1 that won't. No matter how much you successfully convince the rest of them, there will be one holdout. I'm saying this as a resident of a holdout state.

You sound like someone who measures time in Rhode Islands.


I can't figure out if you were trying to make fun of me or not. I was just saying that if Merica can't get Arizona or Hawaii to agree on time changes, then there's no way in hell the entire planet will give it a whirl. On a side note, I did live in a city that probably took longer to drive through than the state of Rhode Island.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's adopt star dates and record logs.
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Let's adopt star dates and record logs.


I'm still waiting for a universal credit system. And, three seashells.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: I used to work for a team that had about 80 people on contract in 30 different countries all around the world.  Meetings were fun, and to this day I have far too many timezone offsets burnt indelibly into my memory.  But everyone using UTC would've made things easier.



Because it is so much easier to remember office A opens at 13:00, office B at 05:00, office C at 23:00, ...
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JiMHaT: This would require every country to agree with it, and we all know there's going to be 1 that won't. No matter how much you successfully convince the rest of them, there will be one holdout. I'm saying this as a resident of a holdout state.


Your national government doesn't have to endorse anything for you to tell your international customers that your office hours are 2300-0800 or whatever.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Zulu time for all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JiMHaT: Peach_Fuz: JiMHaT: This would require every country to agree with it, and we all know there's going to be 1 that won't. No matter how much you successfully convince the rest of them, there will be one holdout. I'm saying this as a resident of a holdout state.

You sound like someone who measures time in Rhode Islands.

I can't figure out if you were trying to make fun of me or not. I was just saying that if Merica can't get Arizona or Hawaii to agree on time changes, then there's no way in hell the entire planet will give it a whirl. On a side note, I did live in a city that probably took longer to drive through than the state of Rhode Island.


No, not trying to make fun of you at all. You are totally right that there is no way the whole world(or even entire countries) could agree on that. He'll, we still have offsets in the world that are X:45 and such.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

INTERTRON: Wouldn't the office on the other side of the planet just say "opens at 23:00 UTC" or something?


Yes, but you still have to remember when the offices open all around the world and when their lunch is when trying to coordinate meetings.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not switch to Miller time?
Miller Beer 'Lumberjacks' Commercial (1973)
Youtube nNTVLF35yI4
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peach_Fuz: JiMHaT: Peach_Fuz: JiMHaT: This would require every country to agree with it, and we all know there's going to be 1 that won't. No matter how much you successfully convince the rest of them, there will be one holdout. I'm saying this as a resident of a holdout state.

You sound like someone who measures time in Rhode Islands.

I can't figure out if you were trying to make fun of me or not. I was just saying that if Merica can't get Arizona or Hawaii to agree on time changes, then there's no way in hell the entire planet will give it a whirl. On a side note, I did live in a city that probably took longer to drive through than the state of Rhode Island.

No, not trying to make fun of you at all. You are totally right that there is no way the whole world(or even entire countries) could agree on that. He'll, we still have offsets in the world that are X:45 and such.


And Canada has one province that's off by 30 minutes for no good reason.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
fark it all up, let's to to Mars' time.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Let's adopt star dates and record logs.


What a record log may look like:
cdn0.rubylane.comView Full Size

Seems like a step backwards to me.
The equipment:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

On the bright side, no batteries.
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Perhaps we should roll caveman style. When the sun is up, we do stuff. When the sun is down, we do not do stuff.
 
vegaswench
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been an advocate of this concept of one world, one time for years and years. It just makes sense. It's 6:36 p.m. here and everywhere. It doesn't matter if Joe from Iceland gets up when the sun over his part of the planet gets up, it's still 6:36 p.m. It doesn't matter if Suzie from Kansas is ready to go to bed because the sun set three hours ago, it's still 6:36 p.m. everywhere.

Besides, time is a meaningless concept made up by humans based on the sun. Why complicate it further?
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vegaswench: I've been an advocate of this concept of one world, one time for years and years. It just makes sense. It's 6:36 p.m. here and everywhere. It doesn't matter if Joe from Iceland gets up when the sun over his part of the planet gets up, it's still 6:36 p.m. It doesn't matter if Suzie from Kansas is ready to go to bed because the sun set three hours ago, it's still 6:36 p.m. everywhere.

Besides, time is a meaningless concept made up by humans based on the sun. Why complicate it further?


I'd be ok with the one time deal, but whose gonna cave in and agree on what time we're using. By that I mean, one time zone is gonna "win" this, which means everyone else has to give. That alone will sour some.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JiMHaT: vegaswench: I've been an advocate of this concept of one world, one time for years and years. It just makes sense. It's 6:36 p.m. here and everywhere. It doesn't matter if Joe from Iceland gets up when the sun over his part of the planet gets up, it's still 6:36 p.m. It doesn't matter if Suzie from Kansas is ready to go to bed because the sun set three hours ago, it's still 6:36 p.m. everywhere.

Besides, time is a meaningless concept made up by humans based on the sun. Why complicate it further?

I'd be ok with the one time deal, but whose gonna cave in and agree on what time we're using. By that I mean, one time zone is gonna "win" this, which means everyone else has to give. That alone will sour some.


Go with like a -72h offset so everyone gets an extra weekend out of the deal.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Life is simpler if you use the metric system for everything, including time measurement:

100 seconds in a minute
10 minutes in an hour
10 hours in a day
10 days in a week
10 weeks in a month
10 months in a year.

It has slowed down my aging process considerably.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NEW YORK   LONDON   PARIS   HONG CONG    BERLIN    MOSCOW    BEIJING

23:45



it just does not have the same effect...
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vegaswench: I've been an advocate of this concept of one world, one time for years and years. It just makes sense. It's 6:36 p.m. here and everywhere. It doesn't matter if Joe from Iceland gets up when the sun over his part of the planet gets up, it's still 6:36 p.m. It doesn't matter if Suzie from Kansas is ready to go to bed because the sun set three hours ago, it's still 6:36 p.m. everywhere.

Besides, time is a meaningless concept made up by humans based on the sun. Why complicate it further?


We should make things even easier and convert to a metric clock and calendar. It's just sensible.
 
vegaswench
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JiMHaT: vegaswench: I've been an advocate of this concept of one world, one time for years and years. It just makes sense. It's 6:36 p.m. here and everywhere. It doesn't matter if Joe from Iceland gets up when the sun over his part of the planet gets up, it's still 6:36 p.m. It doesn't matter if Suzie from Kansas is ready to go to bed because the sun set three hours ago, it's still 6:36 p.m. everywhere.

Besides, time is a meaningless concept made up by humans based on the sun. Why complicate it further?

I'd be ok with the one time deal, but whose gonna cave in and agree on what time we're using. By that I mean, one time zone is gonna "win" this, which means everyone else has to give. That alone will sour some.


Good question. Maybe Greenwich Mean Time, since the time zone disaster started there?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Life is simpler if you use the metric system for everything, including time measurement:

100 seconds in a minute
10 minutes in an hour
10 hours in a day
10 days in a week
10 weeks in a month
10 months in a year.

It has slowed down my aging process considerably.


My penis is 20 long!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Zulu time for all.


Zulu Time for some, small United Nations flags for others!


/offer not valid in Transnistria or Somaliland
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are a nonzero number of people who think that daylight savings time literally steals time from God.

It's not that this idea wouldn't fly; it's that this idea would create so much chaos (of both the understandable and the batshiat crazy varieties) that the planet would literally implode into another dimension where clams got legs and Cop Rock is still on the air.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A benefit of time zones is that when you travel, as your phone automatically changes time you know the local time.

If you travel from NY to LA do you want to get used to the idea that all business open at local early morning which is three hours earlier than your usual early morning? Or have to do math all day figuring out when lunch and dinner should be? Or just recognize they happen around expected times like most everybody?

What if you've travelled to Hawaii? Sydney?
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The measurement of time is a mad-made concept. It can be anything anyone wants it to be as long as they can relate to other people. Much like languages, unit of measurements, etc.  Time can be quantified back to a physical absolute but even with things like time dilatation, it gets fuzzy.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nobody11155: dbirchall: I used to work for a team that had about 80 people on contract in 30 different countries all around the world.  Meetings were fun, and to this day I have far too many timezone offsets burnt indelibly into my memory.  But everyone using UTC would've made things easier.


Because it is so much easier to remember office A opens at 13:00, office B at 05:00, office C at 23:00, ...


What scenario are you picturing?  I'm a time entrepreneur conducting market research.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

12349876: INTERTRON: Wouldn't the office on the other side of the planet just say "opens at 23:00 UTC" or something?

Yes, but you still have to remember when the offices open all around the world and when their lunch is when trying to coordinate meetings.


Do you use scheduling software that can tell you all the possible windows within the available, not-booked hours of the meeting attendees?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WTP 2: HONG CONG


dude, 'nam flashbacks?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Zulu time for all.


If you live in LA (-7 GMT) working the day shift that means you'd awake about 13:30, have lunch around 19:00, and happy hour would be from 00:00 to 01:00.

If you took a trip to Denver you'd have to shift all your expectations one hour into the future.
 
Nintenfreak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
if we went to UTC, we'd just need to know their office hours and it'd be the same for everyone not in a rocket.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here is an interesting scenario, you are a gig worker, you wake-up, prep for the day, see that there is some work to do on you iphone. you go do it and get paid. what time of day it it?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you can't figure out, with a computer in front of you, what time it is in another time zone, you are the idiot.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.