Fact check: "Are a lack of pockets in women's clothing connected to witchcraft?"
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically I want to set fire to designers, that make men's button down shirts with no pockets, and designers that weigh less than a duck.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having no pockets is a way for women to assert ownership of their males. It's a refinement of territory-marking.

/That's my story, and I'm sticking to it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Having no pockets is a way for women to assert ownership of their males. It's a refinement of territory-marking.

/That's my story, and I'm sticking to it.


I balance the tables with my wife by making her hold my purse when I use the bathroom, at home.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's a conspiracy to oppress women. I demand pocket equality!

I love pockets, pockets are awesome. When I was a kid I had a reversible jacket with, I kid you not, at least 20 pockets of varying sizes. Inside pockets, outside pockets, back pockets, sleeve pockets. Some with buttons, some with snaps, some with zippers. Best.jacket.ever.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've dated a few witches in my time, and every one of them had pockets...Just sayin
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: No, it's a conspiracy to oppress women. I demand pocket equality!

I love pockets, pockets are awesome. When I was a kid I had a reversible jacket with, I kid you not, at least 20 pockets of varying sizes. Inside pockets, outside pockets, back pockets, sleeve pockets. Some with buttons, some with snaps, some with zippers. Best.jacket.ever.


You don't fly very often.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: No, it's a conspiracy to oppress women. I demand pocket equality!

I love pockets, pockets are awesome. When I was a kid I had a reversible jacket with, I kid you not, at least 20 pockets of varying sizes. Inside pockets, outside pockets, back pockets, sleeve pockets. Some with buttons, some with snaps, some with zippers. Best.jacket.ever.


I wasn't aware Liefield made jackets.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was just a way of cheapening women's clothing so they can charge  a little bit less more for it than men's clothing in order to cover the women who wear things once and take them back or who change their minds and take back everything without wearing it once.

Like haircuts, women are very much more expensive and discriminating than men and they expect more "free" do-overs and also more "sizes". Also, it's easier to see them coming. Something has to give and usually it's the consumer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I didn't say all that to be sexist and mean.

If I had wanted to be sexist and mean I would have pointed out that it's not because of witchcraft but because of biatch craft.

But I forgot to say that in my Boobies.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dharma, but I don't know what she and Greg have to do with anything contemporary.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I know many women who lament the lack of usable pockets in their garments.

When I ask them "If a woman owner business made women's clothing with good pockets it would seem to me women would buy them and that designer would become famous. Why has this not happened?"

They never have and answer and they never go off and start a clothing business.

I suspect a majority of women do not in fact want pockets and would not buy them or SOMEBODY would make them already.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Ambivalence: No, it's a conspiracy to oppress women. I demand pocket equality!

I love pockets, pockets are awesome. When I was a kid I had a reversible jacket with, I kid you not, at least 20 pockets of varying sizes. Inside pockets, outside pockets, back pockets, sleeve pockets. Some with buttons, some with snaps, some with zippers. Best.jacket.ever.

I wasn't aware Liefield made jackets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
who needs pockets when you have a purse?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Things men don't do: buy clothes without pockets.

Use the power of your wallets ladies!
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Women's clothes often don't have pockets because women keep buying clothes without pockets.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

blastoh: Bootleg: Ambivalence: No, it's a conspiracy to oppress women. I demand pocket equality!

I love pockets, pockets are awesome. When I was a kid I had a reversible jacket with, I kid you not, at least 20 pockets of varying sizes. Inside pockets, outside pockets, back pockets, sleeve pockets. Some with buttons, some with snaps, some with zippers. Best.jacket.ever.

I wasn't aware Liefield made jackets.

[Fark user image 425x637]


The outfit itself is crazy enough but then they added ski goggles to take it to an even more insane level.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I know many women who lament the lack of usable pockets in their garments.

When I ask them "If a woman owner business made women's clothing with good pockets it would seem to me women would buy them and that designer would become famous. Why has this not happened?"

They never have and answer and they never go off and start a clothing business.

I suspect a majority of women do not in fact want pockets and would not buy them or SOMEBODY would make them already.


Same.  I hear about how how it's some grand patriarchal conspiracy, and I keep saying that if enough women wanted pockets, designers would offer more pockets.  Do you think gay fashion designers are out to oppress women?

Nope, totes a conspiracy.

Cut to baggy 90s and/or mom jeans making a comeback and all I hear from women I know are slews of "Ew no, I'm sticking with skinny jeans."
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Women's clothes often don't have pockets because women keep buying clothes without pockets.


That's because we can't find any clothes that do have pockets. Grrrr.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Ambivalence: No, it's a conspiracy to oppress women. I demand pocket equality!

I love pockets, pockets are awesome. When I was a kid I had a reversible jacket with, I kid you not, at least 20 pockets of varying sizes. Inside pockets, outside pockets, back pockets, sleeve pockets. Some with buttons, some with snaps, some with zippers. Best.jacket.ever.

I wasn't aware Liefield made jackets.


He has a whole fashion line.  You should check out his shoes.
 
patricula
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
[Clever_Rob_Liefeld_Pouches_Image.jpg]
 
Chuck87
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Women have Pocketbooks.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Wouldst thou like to live deliciously casually?
 
patricula
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Ambivalence: No, it's a conspiracy to oppress women. I demand pocket equality!

I love pockets, pockets are awesome. When I was a kid I had a reversible jacket with, I kid you not, at least 20 pockets of varying sizes. Inside pockets, outside pockets, back pockets, sleeve pockets. Some with buttons, some with snaps, some with zippers. Best.jacket.ever.

I wasn't aware Liefield made jackets.


Dang it! I thought there hadn't been a Liefeld reference made yet!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just use my prison wallet for everything.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Less hiding places for birth control pills and college diplomas.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baorao: who needs pockets when you have a purse?


If you're not denied pockets, you won't need a purse much of the time.
 
EffingFurious
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I specifically buy men's jeans for the pockets, more accurate sizing, and more likely to be actually denim.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
odditymall.comView Full Size

Nothing more manly than being prepared.
 
blasterz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A female friend knowing I operate a sidecar rig demanded I get myself a kilt based on this picture. So I did - a utilikilt. She was more than a little annoyed when I pointed out that even when men wear skirts, we get pockets.

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Women complain that clothes have no  pockets, Allanis puts hand in the pocket.
Allanis shows correct behavior
 
baorao
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
also, in some styles it's an extremely short journey from "what if we add pockets" to "you've just invented mom pants".
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blasterz: A female friend knowing I operate a sidecar rig demanded I get myself a kilt based on this picture. So I did - a utilikilt. She was more than a little annoyed when I pointed out that even when men wear skirts, we get pockets.

[imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 200x1333]


I'm wasted, I think.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I know many women who lament the lack of usable pockets in their garments.

When I ask them "If a woman owner business made women's clothing with good pockets it would seem to me women would buy them and that designer would become famous. Why has this not happened?"

They never have and answer and they never go off and start a clothing business.

I suspect a majority of women do not in fact want pockets and would not buy them or SOMEBODY would make them already.


Men and women have very different problem solving skills. Observe:

Problem:
Clothing has no pockets

Men's Solution:
1. Produce clothing with pockets

Women's Solution:
1. Loudly declare that clothing has no pockets and that this is a Very Important Problem.
2. Act surprised and claim to be oppressed when clothing with pockets doesn't suddenly appear
3. Follow men around and tell them to "check their privilege" every time they put their keys in pockets
4. Send articles to Slate with the title "We Need To Talk About This Lack of Pockets" followed by 64 paragraphs of screed
5. When (women's) clothing with pockets is finally produced, claim that the pockets "make me look fat" and submit article to Slate with the title "We Need to Talk About These Pockets", etc. etc.
6. Go to 1
 
LongBent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
True fact!
  Women in the mid 1700  stopped having pockets and started using purses.  This happened shortly after the Mayor asked what he thought was a young lady, "Is that a banana in ye pocket, or are you glad to see me?"
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just threw away a backpack that must have had fifteen different zippered compartments.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [media-amazon.com image 630x1200]
Wouldst thou like to live deliciously casually?


This was an awesome movie until the stupid goat started talking.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: blastoh: Bootleg: Ambivalence: No, it's a conspiracy to oppress women. I demand pocket equality!

I love pockets, pockets are awesome. When I was a kid I had a reversible jacket with, I kid you not, at least 20 pockets of varying sizes. Inside pockets, outside pockets, back pockets, sleeve pockets. Some with buttons, some with snaps, some with zippers. Best.jacket.ever.

I wasn't aware Liefield made jackets.

[Fark user image 425x637]

The outfit itself is crazy enough but then they added ski goggles to take it to an even more insane level.


That's the latest in extreme skiing gear.
It's an avalanche survival suit.
Hit a button and all those pouches inflate, protecting you from the crush of snow.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: .

I suspect a majority of women do not in fact want pockets and would not buy them or SOMEBODY would make them already.


I want peyote no one's magically started selling peyote in my region the fark are you talking about
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cargo shorts bashing in 3...2...
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is very interesting. And women's clothes don't have pockets, which is why many of them prefer to wear men's clothes (adapted for women) in an informal situation. If I had more of that copious free time people talk about, I would try to find out more.

/Today on the bus a guy was carrying a purse. He had pockets, too. He could have been carrying a pound of heroin but he was in no danger of being searched.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jeggings.
Have two pockets in the back.
In the front, has stitching on both sides suggesting pockets - no pockets.
What. The. Fark.
 
bisi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Next up: Are the headline writer can English?
 
nony2klerch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Bootleg: Ambivalence: No, it's a conspiracy to oppress women. I demand pocket equality!

I love pockets, pockets are awesome. When I was a kid I had a reversible jacket with, I kid you not, at least 20 pockets of varying sizes. Inside pockets, outside pockets, back pockets, sleeve pockets. Some with buttons, some with snaps, some with zippers. Best.jacket.ever.

I wasn't aware Liefield made jackets.

He has a whole fashion line.  You should check out his shoes.


Problem is: the shoes are only visible from a certain angle...otherwise it looks like the person doesn't have any feet.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Better safe than sorry.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jvl: Things men don't do: buy clothes without pockets.

Use the power of your wallets ladies!


I realized the other day what it was about those stupid red carpet "teapot" poses that women have to do.  No place to put their hands!  That's what created the stupid look that guys in posed sports pictures have to do (the folded arms in front, projecting the "majesty" of sports)
 
mark625
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Clothing without pockets is definitely not connected with witchcraft. However, it is associated with smooth, uninterrupted curves, which can be bewitching.

/thanks the FSM for the man that invented yoga pants
//and the women who decided it was "empowering" to wear them
///SO MANY YOGA PANTS
 
kelderiv
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm a woman and I WANT POCKETS! Unfortunately it's impossible to find anything with normal sized pockets. If I had a creative bone in my body maybe I would start a clothing line with pockets. Because believe me, women would buy them. But the people that make clothes just don't listen. And since we have to continue wearing clothes, we still have to buy clothes even if they don't have pockets.

Fun fact: My husband accidentally put on a pair of my jeans one day and didn't realize it until he tried to put his hand in his pocket. After that all he could do was wonder how the hell we function without real pockets because he realized how tiny the few we have are.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know a crossfit gal with a nice booty who looks great in cargo pants. I assume they are tailored though.
 
