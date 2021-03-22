 Skip to content
 
(PennLive)   Mother of the year candidate learns you can't beat a prison sentence the way you beat your 11 year old son when you think he stole your drugs   (pennlive.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Assault, Crime, Battery, 35-year-old Sharee Vaughn, Felony, Judge Jacqueline O. Shogan, aggravated assault conviction, Vaughn's challenge  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For some reason I see a man's face there.
 
God--
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good, let her farking rot
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In fairness, it is pretty annoying when you cant find your drugs.
 
buntz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I wrote a headline like that for MY newspaper I'd be fired!

/don't work for a newspaper, just saying, if I did, I'd be fired
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I mean, if he actually stole the drugs, sure, let loose on him. But you'd better not be wrong about it.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I drank my dad's 12 year old scotch and replaced it with some Natu Nobilis I would probably be expecting a ass whooping.
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Drugs ruined her life and likely her son's life. Why was she on drugs? Most likely because of poverty from 57 years of GOP racism since the civil rights act.
 
