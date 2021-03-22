 Skip to content
(Some Guy) Boobies Nobody asked what would NFL quarterbacks look like if they were women but here it is anyhow   (autooverload.com)
42
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Sorry for the slideshow, but honestly it's worth it...)
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ben Roethlisberger looks like Amy Schumer.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would watch much more football if it was ladies in tight clothes.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Ben Roethlisberger looks like Amy Schumer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we did this back in January when it was published.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mahomes and Garapollo would be good-looking women.  Roethlisberger not so much.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In before anyone says that making Brady into a woman would either be no change or makes him manlier.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's going to be a lot of confused half-chubs on viewing that slideshow.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Ben Roethlisberger looks like Amy Schumer.


At least Schumer knows to wear a helmet when on two wheels
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Some pictures pronounce the feminine features and then...

Carson Wentz looks like Carson Wentz with a wig.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What about the female version of Jay Cutler?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is this like the Lingerie Bowl because those ladies are out there, giving it their all.  They know that if they under perform it's the Topless Car Wash Circuit for them.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
List completely flops without FitzMagic.

/ pretty farking weird overall though
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
bonvoyaged.comView Full Size

Dak looks like he knows the riddle of steel.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What if they are ribs though

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah I remember this from a year ago.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't even imagine how bad Cam Newton's sense of style would be if he were also a woman...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this is someone's fetish.

// Not mine; I came out of the closet and admitted to having a hinge fetish. Not sexual; that turned out to be painful. Just complex hinges. And pulleys.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From Bad Lip Reading:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
bonvoyaged.comView Full Size


Sam Darnold is one U-G-L-Y, She ain't got no alibi" chick...
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some are eh, maybe after a couple beers, others... gah! what is that! Kill it with FIRE!
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Humanity has reached a new zenith today.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What if they are ribs though

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x557]


It's a simple question, Doctor.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jonjr215: [bonvoyaged.com image 728x410]

Sam Darnold is one U-G-L-Y, She ain't got no alibi" chick...


And a Jets fan to boot.

2 strikes right there.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So why not Sports Illustrated models as men?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ain't clicking through 30 pages of that shiat.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mmmh, burly.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Must not fap....must not fap
 
docilej
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Ben Roethlisberger looks like Amy Schumer.


....have you ever seen those two in the same room together?!!!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: What about the female version of Jay Cutler?


Did you try RTFA?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did you really need a female version of Derek Carr?  ...that's kinda redundant....
 
Incorrigible Astronaut [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

morg: [bonvoyaged.com image 728x410]
Dak looks like he knows the riddle of steel.


He looks like a RealDoll.
 
Incorrigible Astronaut [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jonjr215: [bonvoyaged.com image 728x410]

Sam Darnold is one U-G-L-Y, She ain't got no alibi" chick...


That's Leatherface.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Ben Roethlisberger looks like Amy Schumer.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Lol looks like my son's grandmother.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xanadian: Ass_Master_Flash: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Ben Roethlisberger looks like Amy Schumer.

[Fark user image 425x239]

Lol looks like my son's grandmother.


Your MIL?

So youre saying she is hot?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No owners? Too scared?
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

morg: [bonvoyaged.com image 728x410]
Dak looks like he knows the riddle of steel.


Dak looks a bit too much like a Real Doll for my taste.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
yikes
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Drew Lock has a Cameron Diaz thing happening..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Brady still does it for me, no matter what team he's on.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jonjr215: [bonvoyaged.com image 728x410]

Sam Darnold is one U-G-L-Y, She ain't got no alibi" chick...


Fark user imageView Full Size

Heaves a sigh with a thin-lipped-grimace-like-smile-thing upon your shenanigans

/yer ugly.  yer ugly and ya smell
//I seen yer dog.  He's ugly too.

<<wait for it>>

///YOU MUST BE TWINS!!!
 
