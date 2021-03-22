 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Manager of a McDonald's falls for the old "take $4000 and buy a bunch of gift cards" scam   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
49
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McDonald's managers are really stupid. They also fall for people calling up saying "This is the police. I need you to strip search your employee" and "This is the gas company. There is a gas leak at your restaurant. We need to you break out every window".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone got information on how to get hired at McCrap? I've tried for decades.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who believe's the manager's story is gullible as all hell. They were caught stealing and they've come up with a nifty "I'm not a thief I'm just stupid" defense.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phew, at least the manager didn't strip-search young employees as directed.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they filled those gift cards like they do the fries, they only were out $1000.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milesburg, huh? The little cousin to State College.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: McDonald's managers are really stupid. They also fall for people calling up saying "This is the police. I need you to strip search your employee" and "This is the gas company. There is a gas leak at your restaurant. We need to you break out every window".


"Wull, he SAID he was from the P'lice!!  How's I s'posedta know??"
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I noticed they didn't say former manager.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Anyone got information on how to get hired at McCrap? I've tried for decades.


I recognize your screen. You're reasonably literate. That's probably disqualifying you from McDonalds.

(It's been years since I knew anything about it, but White Castle historically hires better people and treats them better.)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: McDonald's managers are really stupid. They also fall for people calling up saying "This is the police. I need you to strip search your employee" and "This is the gas company. There is a gas leak at your restaurant. We need to you break out every window".


I thought the gas issue was Taco Bell.
 
T Baggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Walker: McDonald's managers are really stupid. They also fall for people calling up saying "This is the police. I need you to strip search your employee" and "This is the gas company. There is a gas leak at your restaurant. We need to you break out every window".

I thought the gas issue was Taco Bell.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gas_lea​k​_phone_call_scam reports several restaurants were targeted, and cites specific incidents at Jack in the Box, Burger King, and Wendy's locations.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The manager had to do something with the $2 bills.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone trying to think McD managers are exclusively stupid, let me tell you about the "monthly safety newsletter" from scam artists weekly.
 
bbcard1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a business manager fall for that one time. She came to her sense before she sent the validation numbers for the $1000 in Apple gift cards to the scammer who was impersonating my business partner. When the people in the office found out she had $1000 in apple gift cards, we may as well been scammed. It got pissed away really fast on stuff no one would have normally had the gall to ask for.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the classism is strong up in here. Hope it makes y'all feel superior to the uneducated and marginalized people being used as little more than slave labor by one of the biggest, richest foodservice companies in the world. Your place just above the bottom rung of the economic ladder is secure for now, shiatlibs.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostsatellite: Man, the classism is strong up in here. Hope it makes y'all feel superior to the uneducated and marginalized people being used as little more than slave labor by one of the biggest, richest foodservice companies in the world. Your place just above the bottom rung of the economic ladder is secure for now, shiatlibs.


Actually each McDonald's is independently owned and operated.
Which in in theory should be a good thing supposedly. Until you realize you're paying for the privilege of being open. It's basically turnkey. Never mind Ray crunk stole McDonald's from the original creators via Real Estate.
Only the ignorant would support McDonald's in any way shape or form at this point.
Being independently owned and operated means they don't have to adhere to the same rules as full size companies which means every time a city tries to pass something all the small businesses crying that it hurts them and clues independently owned and operated McDonald's.
It's all one big lie
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll gladly pay you Tuesday for some gift cards today.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my favorite mcdonald's manager was the guy around here who got arrested for taking the end-of-day deposit bag to the casino instead of the bank. you know, because he'll pay mcD's back after he wins. guess who won.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: my favorite mcdonald's manager was the guy around here who got arrested for taking the end-of-day deposit bag to the casino instead of the bank. you know, because he'll pay mcD's back after he wins. guess who won.


But. It might have worked.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never heard of anyone legitimately using Apple itunes gift cards. They only time I ever hear about those things is when someone gets scammed into buying a ton of them and sending the pins to the scammer.

I'm sure I'm conditioned to associate "itunes gift card" for "scam" at this point. Like, if someone gave me one, I'd immediately think I was being scammed somehow.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess if a person is suffering from some form of dementia, or just a fearful, very old person, I could understand falling for this sort of scam. It's just unbelievable to me, though, that anyone would be like "of course the police/utility company/IRS would request that I pay them in gift cards. Certainly they wouldn't want a check, or an online payment through their own system. They're in desperate need of stuff from Amazon, and the only way to get that is through me sending them prepaid cards!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
$4,000 would keep a street person in gift cards for a whole year. Or keep Lex Luthor in little individually-wrapped cakes. That's a terrible thing.

It would be like several days cash flow for some of the smaller McDo's.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

Being independently owned and operated means they don't have to adhere to the same rules as full size companies which means every time a city tries to pass something all the small businesses crying that it hurts them and clues independently owned and operated McDonald's.

A lot of times when politicians or corporations refer to "small businesses," especially when they're puking out a number of them such as, "Apple blocking Facebook tracking hurts x thousand small businesses," they're including bullshiat micro-businesses, like people's side hustles.

Between that and what you just said, I now consider "this hurts x number of small businesses!" to be weasel words.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sadly, I worked with a guy who fell for a scam like this, and for a similar amount of money. But the gift cards were for our own chain of stores, not someone else's. He was an assistant manager. To make matters worse, the store had just recently opened, so the parent company was trying to build confidence that physical stores were a good idea. He realized his mistake when the scammer started laughing at him over the phone (and apparently couldn't stop laughing). I was a salesperson who was assisting customers while he was complying with the instructions of this "IT person" who claimed he needed to "test" our gift card system. He kept giving him increasingly weird instructions, like to scratch off the PINs from the backs of the cards, and to read them to him. I found that odd. But I had never seen a scam like that before at the time. Long story short, he started freaking out when he realized he had fallen for it, the company did an investigation. They concluded he had nothing to do with the scam. But he got fired from the company within days anyway. It sucked because he was a good guy to work with.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope they nail this guy right to the wall.
Im getting pretty sick of these people who think its ok to victimize multi billion dollar global corporations.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I have never heard of anyone legitimately using Apple itunes gift cards. They only time I ever hear about those things is when someone gets scammed into buying a ton of them and sending the pins to the scammer.

I'm sure I'm conditioned to associate "itunes gift card" for "scam" at this point. Like, if someone gave me one, I'd immediately think I was being scammed somehow.


They were all the rage about 10 years ago, when everyone got their music from iTunes and were buying paid iPhone apps left and right. Now? I honestly just assume that even the scammers are just reselling them.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: shiatlibs.


You really gave yourself away as a troll with that one.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I have never heard of anyone legitimately using Apple itunes gift cards. They only time I ever hear about those things is when someone gets scammed into buying a ton of them and sending the pins to the scammer.

I'm sure I'm conditioned to associate "itunes gift card" for "scam" at this point. Like, if someone gave me one, I'd immediately think I was being scammed somehow.


But but "the local constabulary" keeps calling me up saying they suspended my SSN and I need to give them $5000 in apple gift cards to keep from being apprehended.

(I had no idea they were called "the local constabulary" in Mumbai)
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: my favorite mcdonald's manager was the guy around here who got arrested for taking the end-of-day deposit bag to the casino instead of the bank. you know, because he'll pay mcD's back after he wins. guess who won.


His name didn't by any chance happen to be Lucas? I hope he didn't miss Rex Manning Day because of it.
 
Resin33
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: lostsatellite: Man, the classism is strong up in here. Hope it makes y'all feel superior to the uneducated and marginalized people being used as little more than slave labor by one of the biggest, richest foodservice companies in the world. Your place just above the bottom rung of the economic ladder is secure for now, shiatlibs.

Actually each McDonald's is independently owned and operated.
Which in in theory should be a good thing supposedly. Until you realize you're paying for the privilege of being open. It's basically turnkey. Never mind Ray crunk stole McDonald's from the original creators via Real Estate.
Only the ignorant would support McDonald's in any way shape or form at this point.
Being independently owned and operated means they don't have to adhere to the same rules as full size companies which means every time a city tries to pass something all the small businesses crying that it hurts them and clues independently owned and operated McDonald's.
It's all one big lie


Yeah the restaurants are independently owned, just not the land they sit on.
 
jimjays
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I have never heard of anyone legitimately using Apple itunes gift cards. They only time I ever hear about those things is when someone gets scammed into buying a ton of them and sending the pins to the scammer.

I'm sure I'm conditioned to associate "itunes gift card" for "scam" at this point. Like, if someone gave me one, I'd immediately think I was being scammed somehow.


My local paper frequently runs columns on scams working their way through the community. Every column makes reference to the i tunes cards not being used to pay back taxes with the IRS; real estate taxes; outstanding student loans; as emergency payment that you won't have your utilities shut off...
 
Nattering Nabob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Anyone who believe's the manager's story is gullible as all hell. They were caught stealing and they've come up with a nifty "I'm not a thief I'm just stupid" defense.


My neighbor fell for this at Birger King. Assistant manager. (now former). I think she sent $3,400. There are a lot of gullible/ stupid people out there. If you don't believe me, just click the politics tab.
 
Nattering Nabob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nattering Nabob: Russ1642: Anyone who believe's the manager's story is gullible as all hell. They were caught stealing and they've come up with a nifty "I'm not a thief I'm just stupid" defense.

My neighbor fell for this at Birger King. Assistant manager. (now former). I think she sent $3,400. There are a lot of gullible/ stupid people out there. If you don't believe me, just click the politics tab.


*Burger King
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Monkey: I guess if a person is suffering from some form of dementia, or just a fearful, very old person, I could understand falling for this sort of scam. It's just unbelievable to me, though, that anyone would be like "of course the police/utility company/IRS would request that I pay them in gift cards. Certainly they wouldn't want a check, or an online payment through their own system. They're in desperate need of stuff from Amazon, and the only way to get that is through me sending them prepaid cards!"


I had someone try this scam on me. They set up a fake email using my boss's name and sent me an email that she needed gift cards for a client event. I was a little surprised at how narrowly tailored it was. They set up a fake email specifically to attack me. Someone who isn't so savvy might see a similar email claiming to be from their spouse or child and not think anything of wiring the gift cards.
 
davynelson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just the stupidest f******* I can't even

When in your wildest dreams would the CEO of McDonalds call you (did they even know your name?) and tell you to spend the day's receipts on gift cards?  Nothing about that sounded even a little suspicious, or "out of the ordinary"?  You don't have an actual boss you run stuff like this by?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: lostsatellite: Man, the classism is strong up in here. Hope it makes y'all feel superior to the uneducated and marginalized people being used as little more than slave labor by one of the biggest, richest foodservice companies in the world. Your place just above the bottom rung of the economic ladder is secure for now, shiatlibs.

Actually each McDonald's is independently owned and operated.
Which in in theory should be a good thing supposedly. Until you realize you're paying for the privilege of being open. It's basically turnkey. Never mind Ray crunk stole McDonald's from the original creators via Real Estate.
Only the ignorant would support McDonald's in any way shape or form at this point.
Being independently owned and operated means they don't have to adhere to the same rules as full size companies which means every time a city tries to pass something all the small businesses crying that it hurts them and clues independently owned and operated McDonald's.
It's all one big lie


The ice cream machine was out of order again, wasn't it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: ElwoodCuse: my favorite mcdonald's manager was the guy around here who got arrested for taking the end-of-day deposit bag to the casino instead of the bank. you know, because he'll pay mcD's back after he wins. guess who won.

His name didn't by any chance happen to be Lucas? I hope he didn't miss Rex Manning Day because of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fireproof: lostsatellite: shiatlibs.

You really gave yourself away as a troll with that one.


calling out smug white bougie dickheads for making fun of poor people is trolling now? would you prefer 'most benificent gentlesirs of middle management who deign to grace the exploited with insults for their insolent ignorance'? GFY, snowflake.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resin33: waxbeans: lostsatellite: Man, the classism is strong up in here. Hope it makes y'all feel superior to the uneducated and marginalized people being used as little more than slave labor by one of the biggest, richest foodservice companies in the world. Your place just above the bottom rung of the economic ladder is secure for now, shiatlibs.

Actually each McDonald's is independently owned and operated.
Which in in theory should be a good thing supposedly. Until you realize you're paying for the privilege of being open. It's basically turnkey. Never mind Ray crunk stole McDonald's from the original creators via Real Estate.
Only the ignorant would support McDonald's in any way shape or form at this point.
Being independently owned and operated means they don't have to adhere to the same rules as full size companies which means every time a city tries to pass something all the small businesses crying that it hurts them and clues independently owned and operated McDonald's.
It's all one big lie

Yeah the restaurants are independently owned, just not the land they sit on.


I work with a guy that used to build Wendy's, knew Dave Thomas,blahblah.
Anyhow, according to him, O'l Dave did the sam. But he went one better and bought all of the adjacent land that he could get his hands on and promptly made them available. On a 100 year lease.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: McDonald's managers are really stupid. They also fall for people calling up saying "This is the police. I need you to strip search your employee" and "This is the gas company. There is a gas leak at your restaurant. We need to you break out every window".


I worked for McDonalds for a year and a half in high school.   I can believe some of the managers fall for crap like this.  Most of them were smarter than that, but there were a few....
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*same* not sam.

farking edit button, DREW
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: Man, the classism is strong up in here. Hope it makes y'all feel superior to the uneducated and marginalized people being used as little more than slave labor by one of the biggest, richest foodservice companies in the world. Your place just above the bottom rung of the economic ladder is secure for now, shiatlibs.


Sure thing bud.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nattering Nabob: Nattering Nabob: Russ1642: Anyone who believe's the manager's story is gullible as all hell. They were caught stealing and they've come up with a nifty "I'm not a thief I'm just stupid" defense.

My neighbor fell for this at Birger King. Assistant manager. (now former). I think she sent $3,400. There are a lot of gullible/ stupid people out there. If you don't believe me, just click the politics tab.

*Burger King


Way back when I was in high school I knew someone who embezzled something like $50k (in Canadian dollaridoos) from McDonalds as a manager. If only he knew how powerful the stupidity defense was.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
$4000?  So, like, half a day's takings, or six weeks of employee wages?

/I actually have no idea what a McD's takes in over the course of a typical day
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1 Get scammed
2 ???
3 Cops manage to cancel transactions

There's a big chunk missing in this story.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: Fireproof: lostsatellite: shiatlibs.

You really gave yourself away as a troll with that one.

calling out smug white bougie dickheads for making fun of poor people is trolling now? would you prefer 'most benificent gentlesirs of middle management who deign to grace the exploited with insults for their insolent ignorance'? GFY, snowflake.


You end every post of left-wing trolling with a right-wing troll insult. Curious and original, but not that great. 3/10.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: xxBirdMadGirlxx: ElwoodCuse: my favorite mcdonald's manager was the guy around here who got arrested for taking the end-of-day deposit bag to the casino instead of the bank. you know, because he'll pay mcD's back after he wins. guess who won.

His name didn't by any chance happen to be Lucas? I hope he didn't miss Rex Manning Day because of it.

[Fark user image 450x337]


Well-played.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resin33: Yeah the restaurants are independently owned, just not the land they sit on.


Sure. That's a fact. But it's completely disingenuous. They benefit from advertising they could never afford.
 
