You had me at toilet invading iguanas
    Monitor lizard, Iguana, Genetic pollution, Squamata, Green Iguana, Pet, Invasive species, green iguanas  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would personally shiat on an iguana, if I thought it would help.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one woman burst into tears over the idea of losing her pet iguanas and pythons. "If you take them away, I would be really messed up," she wailed.

One could make an argument...
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we could move next year's weird blizzard 700 miles east, the problem could solve itself.

Sorry about the citrus crops.

Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toilet Invading Iguanas is the name of my Butthole Surfers/Wall of Voodoo cover band.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horse....barn door.....etc.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Every town in Central Florida has someone walking around with a huge snake or iguana draped over their shoulders. Do not ask the python guy in Ocala if you can pet his snake.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: Horse....barn door.....etc.


This
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least in Floriduh you expect reptiles in wacky locations; meanwhile, the Texas Agriculture Department is twittering reptile warnings.

theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Every town in Central Florida has someone walking around with a huge snake or iguana draped over their shoulders. Do not ask the python guy in Ocala if you can pet his snake.


I live in Ocala,where we also have the guy with the parent on head.

I do not know if it is the same snake guy but CSB time.

I was working at a company here about 20 years ago and had a very good looking coworker from Cali, Colombia who was in a bad marriage with a husband who treated her like shiat, was always in jail, or MIA.

Did I mention she was built like Salma Hayek?

So she started making advances at the office which I politely rebuffed but she knew I liked to tipple at Downtown Billiards.

She shows up at the tail end of Happy Hour and finds me in state of no farks to give and I took her home.  The next day she is making plans for the weekend because "my husband is out of town on a business trip."

Turns out hubby was the crazy snake guy down in the forest who ran a snake farm milking venom and rascalling venemous snakes.

So, I politely told her that look, it was cool and all, but she was married, but I did not want to end up with a crazy snake guy after me.  Because he had been known to put snakes in peoples cars as a practical joke.  But I persisted and stuck my dick in crazy adjacent.

So anyway I ghosted her and she showed up at the bar with her husband, introduced me as a coworker, and he is all like "let me buy you a drink, she needed another Colombian to speak spanish too."  He had no clue.

So I was preparing to find a new watering hole when Snakeman decides to buy a bag a weed from someone at the bar.

So he leaves his wife at the bar, asks me if i could give her a ride home because he has a "business trip."  That evening he got busted at a red light with coke on the dash, a joint in his hand, and a beer in his lap with a hooker.  He got a year in county.

But I can tell you what, everytime I heard a strange noise in my car I checked that farker for snakes.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why would a toilet invade iguanas?  To what purpose?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: At least in Floriduh you expect reptiles in wacky locations; meanwhile, the Texas Agriculture Department is twittering reptile warnings.

[Fark user image 425x542]


I had an 8 foot water moccasin decided to set up shop in the middle of my kitchen.

I called animal control and they said that they only do snakes in south florida and that I was on my own.  Then they gave me the number of the local snake wrangler.

It was the guy from my above story....

I "dispatched" the snake myself.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: At least in Floriduh you expect reptiles in wacky locations; meanwhile, the Texas Agriculture Department is twittering reptile warnings.

[Fark user image image 425x542]


You know you've been watching too many twerking videos when that thumbnail makes you do a double take.
 
