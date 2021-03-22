 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Pennsylvania postgrad Pammer plans period poverty prevention program   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
7
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
lehighvalleylive.comView Full Size


That grin suggests she may have some other sinister plan brewing.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot Shots Pudding?
Youtube wNXO0qdxJkg
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Emmaus is in good proximity to a large food bank system and a large hospital conglomerate so if she keeps at it I am sure it will be successful.  That is until some rich schmuck tries to get their fingers into it making a bloody mess of things
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What about Hemorrhoid cream?

Asking for  friend.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gross. But what's more gross is that this was necessary in the first place.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: Emmaus is in good proximity to a large food bank system and a large hospital conglomerate so if she keeps at it I am sure it will be successful.  That is until some rich schmuck tries to get their fingers into it making a bloody mess of things


You did that on purpose.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
