 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   French subsidiary of Ikea to go on trial for snooping on staff and customers. The evidence took quite some time to assemble and the case nearly fell apart at several points   (bbc.com) divider line
13
    More: Fail, Management, Jean-Francois Paris, staff member, risk management, Risk management, The Bill, Million, Private investigator  
•       •       •

291 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 22 Mar 2021 at 2:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hear their lawyer is a special tool, too.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guy annoys girlfriend with puns at Ikea
Youtube 7T2oje4cYxw

No reason at all.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you're having trouble assembling IKEA furniture, or find that it falls apart easily, then 98% of the time, the problem is with you, not with the furniture.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A Peeping Sven?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah, I see you have picked out our Sürveilannshänska activity-monitoring nightstand.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pro-tip from an old cabinet installer. You can make that crap solid with some wood glue.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ant
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Heamer: If you're having trouble assembling IKEA furniture, or find that it falls apart easily, then 98% of the time, the problem is with you, not with the furniture.


This. As somewhat of a connoisseur of flat-pack furniture, there is much, much worse out there with instructions that can barely be described as such.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.