(Reuters)   Germany agrees to more wild boar hunting. Domestic bores will continue as usual in the Bundestag   (reuters.com) divider line
16
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were still radioactive from the Chernobyl incident. Radioactive acorns and all.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been told boar hunting is useless unless you can kill 30 to 50 of them at once.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: I've been told boar hunting is useless unless you can kill 30 to 50 of them at once.


I've been told vertical stripes are slimming.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King illegal forest wild boar to kill in it a isn't
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was OUR JOB to kill the Boers!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: I've been told boar hunting is useless unless you can kill 30 to 50 of them at once.


I don't believe assault rifles are legal in Germany, so they're farked.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: I've been told boar hunting is useless unless you can kill 30 to 50 of them at once.


I've heard that wild boars can have litters of 8, but that 12 will survive.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: I've been told boar hunting is useless unless you can kill 30 to 50 of them at once.


It is, if the purpose is to eradicate them.

But boar are native to Germany, and a game species there, so you're not trying to get rid of them, but to keep the population at a maintainable level.

And this is part of the problem with letting fish & game departments "manage" invasive and destructive species.   They have all these rules set up to limit what hunters can do, and what they can use, when they can do it, etc., that there isn't any way you can expect to actually take out invasive boar.

For example.   In my state (NY), the following are illegal:

https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28182.​h​tml

It is illegal to take or hunt wildlife:

with any firearm equipped with a silencer.
with any firearm which continues to fire as long as the trigger is held back (an automatic firearm).
with a spear or spear gun.
with any semi-automatic firearm with a capacity to hold more than 6 rounds, EXCEPT the following semi-automatic firearms:
   firearms using .22 or .17 caliber rimfire ammunition, or
   firearms altered to reduce their capacity to no more than 6 shells at one time             in the magazine and chamber combined, or
   autoloading pistols with a barrel length of less than eight inches.

So that effectively limits the number of shots you can take before spooking the entire group to precisely *ONE*.

Those regulations all make very good sense against animals you're trying to preserve.  They make *ZERO* sense against animals you're trying to eradicate.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ sadly unavailable
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: khitsicker: I've been told boar hunting is useless unless you can kill 30 to 50 of them at once.

It is, if the purpose is to eradicate them.

But boar are native to Germany, and a game species there, so you're not trying to get rid of them, but to keep the population at a maintainable level.

And this is part of the problem with letting fish & game departments "manage" invasive and destructive species.   They have all these rules set up to limit what hunters can do, and what they can use, when they can do it, etc., that there isn't any way you can expect to actually take out invasive boar.

For example.   In my state (NY), the following are illegal:

https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28182.h​tml

It is illegal to take or hunt wildlife:

with any firearm equipped with a silencer.
with any firearm which continues to fire as long as the trigger is held back (an automatic firearm).
with a spear or spear gun.
with any semi-automatic firearm with a capacity to hold more than 6 rounds, EXCEPT the following semi-automatic firearms:
firearms using .22 or .17 caliber rimfire ammunition, or
firearms altered to reduce their capacity to no more than 6 shells at one time             in the magazine and chamber combined, or
autoloading pistols with a barrel length of less than eight inches.

So that effectively limits the number of shots you can take before spooking the entire group to precisely *ONE*.

Those regulations all make very good sense against animals you're trying to preserve.  They make *ZERO* sense against animals you're trying to eradicate.


The appropriate response to you post is:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


however to address your post my answer would be it is probably inappropriate to depend on hunters to "eradicate" an invasive species even if the restrictions you mentioned were removed.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This has to be one of the most German city-limit-signs ever.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Falsches Üben von Xylophonmusik quält jeden größeren Zwerg
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

khitsicker: however to address your post my answer would be it is probably inappropriate to depend on hunters to "eradicate" an invasive species even if the restrictions you mentioned were removed.


You're right.  It's inappropriate to use *SPORT* hunters.

So you turn them into market hunters.  Pay them for every wild boar they bring in.  Set the bounty high enough that it's economically attractive to hunt them but a losing proposition to raise them for the bounty.

There are 3 kinds of hunting:   Subsistence (hunting for food, or to protect your food), Market hunting (hunting for profit, whether it's through commercial sale or the government is the market), and sport hunting.

The first two have lead to the extinction and near extinction of a huge number of species over the millennia, since modern man arrive on Earth.

The last one, sport hunting, paradoxically generally results in *MORE* of the hunted species, not less.

Which is kind of my point in the first place.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dittybopper: khitsicker: I've been told boar hunting is useless unless you can kill 30 to 50 of them at once.

It is, if the purpose is to eradicate them.

But boar are native to Germany, and a game species there, so you're not trying to get rid of them, but to keep the population at a maintainable level.

And this is part of the problem with letting fish & game departments "manage" invasive and destructive species.   They have all these rules set up to limit what hunters can do, and what they can use, when they can do it, etc., that there isn't any way you can expect to actually take out invasive boar.

For example.   In my state (NY), the following are illegal:

https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28182.h​tml

It is illegal to take or hunt wildlife:

with any firearm equipped with a silencer.
with any firearm which continues to fire as long as the trigger is held back (an automatic firearm).
with a spear or spear gun.
with any semi-automatic firearm with a capacity to hold more than 6 rounds, EXCEPT the following semi-automatic firearms:
firearms using .22 or .17 caliber rimfire ammunition, or
firearms altered to reduce their capacity to no more than 6 shells at one time             in the magazine and chamber combined, or
autoloading pistols with a barrel length of less than eight inches.

So that effectively limits the number of shots you can take before spooking the entire group to precisely *ONE*.

Those regulations all make very good sense against animals you're trying to preserve.  They make *ZERO* sense against animals you're trying to eradicate.


Why is it illegal to hunt boar with a spear?  Spearhunting boar is a definite thing in Florida, especially among the Cuban community.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

khitsicker: however to address your post my answer would be it is probably inappropriate to depend on hunters to "eradicate" an invasive species even if the restrictions you mentioned were removed.


To ditty's point - you can either hire or retrain a bunch of state employees to hunt wild boar and make that their full-time job, with all the inefficiencies that entails, or outsource the bulk it to hunters/unemployed rural people with some state employees doing oversight and clean up work.

I'm generally not in favor of outsourcing a lot of government functions, but this seems like an ideal candidate.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Why is it illegal to hunt boar with a spear?  Spearhunting boar is a definite thing in Florida, especially among the Cuban community.


Hunting with a spear is just illegal in NYS.  Because the people who make the laws aren't the same sort of people who actually hunt, I guess.

There was one guy, a college professor, who got an exception in order to use an atlatl and dart to hunt deer for research purposes.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: khitsicker: I've been told boar hunting is useless unless you can kill 30 to 50 of them at once.

It is, if the purpose is to eradicate them.

But boar are native to Germany, and a game species there, so you're not trying to get rid of them, but to keep the population at a maintainable level.

And this is part of the problem with letting fish & game departments "manage" invasive and destructive species.   They have all these rules set up to limit what hunters can do, and what they can use, when they can do it, etc., that there isn't any way you can expect to actually take out invasive boar.

For example.   In my state (NY), the following are illegal:

https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28182.h​tml

It is illegal to take or hunt wildlife:

with any firearm equipped with a silencer.
with any firearm which continues to fire as long as the trigger is held back (an automatic firearm).
with a spear or spear gun.
with any semi-automatic firearm with a capacity to hold more than 6 rounds, EXCEPT the following semi-automatic firearms:
firearms using .22 or .17 caliber rimfire ammunition, or
firearms altered to reduce their capacity to no more than 6 shells at one time             in the magazine and chamber combined, or
autoloading pistols with a barrel length of less than eight inches.

So that effectively limits the number of shots you can take before spooking the entire group to precisely *ONE*.

Those regulations all make very good sense against animals you're trying to preserve.  They make *ZERO* sense against animals you're trying to eradicate.


I don't see explosives on the no-no list! Yeeeehaw!
 
