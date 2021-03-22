 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Man having lunch in the park and his lunch both arrested
49
•       •       •

Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those unfamiliar with the term, Officer Lawrence Trinka noted in a second affidavit that cunnilingus was "better known as the union of the mouth with the vulva."

Love that sexy talk!

"Hey baby, I'm totally going to unite my mouth with your vulva."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dining at the Y.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those unfamiliar with the term, Officer Lawrence Trinka noted in a second affidavit that cunnilingus was "better known as the union of the mouth with the vulva."

So glad he cleared that up.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those unfamiliar with the term, Officer Lawrence Trinka noted in a second affidavit that cunnilingus was "better known as the union of the mouth with the vulva."

Cop showing off some fancy book learnin' he picked up, at night school.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised FL doesn't have dogging parks.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Dining at the Y.


Box lunch
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have kept the mask on between, uh, bites.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really spring break, when you're in your 40's?

Unless they were there with their kids... Then eww.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The irony is that he was her Uber Eats dude.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grant Mulder, 48, and Lauren Baugh, 41


Foxy dude.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fur burger!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mulder, it's me.

/ should have gone dans la maison
// I hope the Smoking Man's in this one
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: For those unfamiliar with the term, Officer Lawrence Trinka noted in a second affidavit that cunnilingus was "better known as the union of the mouth with the vulva."

Cop showing off some fancy book learnin' he picked up, at night school.


Aka, cunning linguistics on the part of the cop.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Baugh has previously been convicted of burglary, theft, trespassing, and possession of an open container."
Well, it looks like she got charged with "possession of an open container" again !!!!
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: For those unfamiliar with the term, Officer Lawrence Trinka noted in a second affidavit that cunnilingus was "better known as the union of the mouth with the vulva."

So glad he cleared that up.


Nah, to really clear that up he will need at least a full course of antibiotics as well as a lot of anti-virals.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buddha is living his best life. Jelly-ass cops.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the guy banging MTG. I have no hate in my heart for either of them.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anybody else notice Volvos aren't as boxy as they used to be?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not the FLORIDA tag?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guy looks like the dude.
Was he beaten up by the cops and told to "stay out of Largo".
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Your sperms are dying inside my mouth right now, goddamnit!
Youtube BjteWTUiAc8
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Anybody else notice Volvos aren't as boxy as they used to be?


Depends on how recently they've been washed and waxed.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess they didn't see the sign on the beach that said "no diving."
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gopher321: Dining at the Y.


Box lunch at the Y.
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seinfeld - Avantgarde Jazz
Youtube m8xsSAm0FMc
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If his face was in there, nothing was exposed. Therefore no crime was committed. Move for a mistrial.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size

Looks like the kind of guy who would be yelling, "SMELL MAH BEARD!" in jail.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mulder was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, while Baugh is facing an exposure of sexual organs rap.

I think everyone who tuned into the Grammies earlier this month also had exposure to some "sexual organs rap."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Her face says, "Don't care; got munched."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [thesmokinggun.com image 464x230]
Looks like the kind of guy who would be yelling, "SMELL MAH BEARD!" in jail.


Aren't you two a little old for spring break shenanigans?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I could see him in a "free mustache rides" T-shirt.
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Mulder, it's me.

/ should have gone dans la maison
// I hope the Smoking Man's in this one


With a side of thighs...
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Snort: Fur burger!


With a side of thighs...(ignore last post)
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Is it really spring break, when you're in your 40's?

Unless they were there with their kids... Then eww.


They are enrolled in the non-traditional students program?
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Grant Mulder, 48, and Lauren Baugh, 41


Foxy dude.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can tell by her her expression that he wasn't through.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snort: Fur burger!


Hair pie.
 
wgb423
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: gopher321: Dining at the Y.

Box lunch

Sushi

box lunch
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Snort: Fur burger!

Hair pie.


Fuzzy taco.
 
sumdruncomic1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Snort: Fur burger!

Hair pie.


Apparently couldnt wait until Taco Tuesday.
 
btraz70
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was quite pleased with that headline
 
trez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Snort: Fur burger!

Hair pie.

Fuzzy taco.


whisker biscuit
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

trez: fragMasterFlash: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Snort: Fur burger!

Hair pie.

Fuzzy taco.

whisker biscuit


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hairy Clam Casino?
 
powhound
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tuna-a-la-mode

What? Don't look at me like that. This is what happens when all you eat is cup noodles and frozen dinners.

True story. I also orally pleasured a woman I met at a dance club in Honolulu on a park bench on Waikiki beach. If you've been there you might have sat on that same bench. Got away with it though thankfully.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

trez: fragMasterFlash: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Snort: Fur burger!

Hair pie.

Fuzzy taco.

whisker biscuit


Australian kiss
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: trez: fragMasterFlash: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Snort: Fur burger!

Hair pie.

Fuzzy taco.

whisker biscuit

Australian kiss


Bearded clam
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

