(WBTW Myrtle Beach)   60% of Americans report undesired weight change during pandemic, average gain of 29 pounds   (wbtw.com) divider line
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Americans would be getting fatter regardless of the pandemic.  It's just our nature.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, wait, it looks like the stat is not "the average American gained 29 lbs," it's "the average American who reported unwanted weight gain gained 29 lbs."

Still, that's a lot.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, when you can't go out or to the gym, and you are living in constant dread, you're going to gain a bit of weight.

We should probably NOT make a big deal about this, or guilt people about how they handled the pandemic. Did you gain 100 pounds? Who cares, you made it through. Did you lose 50 pounds? Who cares?

This is just going to lead to even more fat shaming and self-hatred.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: So, wait, it looks like the stat is not "the average American gained 29 lbs," it's "the average American who reported unwanted weight gain gained 29 lbs."

Still, that's a lot.


Yeah, 2+ lbs a month in a country that's already got a huge problem with obesity doesn't bode well for our future.  We're also not done with the pandemic, by a long shot...
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staying at home + stress eating + drinking will do that.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had just come off 6 months of Noom, going to the gym regularly, walking 11,000 steps or more a day, lost close to 50 lbs.  Then....yeah.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oy that's a lot. I've been gradually putting in a "home gym" Free weights, bike, treadmill. Not expensive stuff but it works. Haven't seen a big change in weight but I am noticeably stronger, much easier to lift big things. Which is quite nice :D Also pretty much got rid of my foot/heel pain, double nice!

/flex
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Staying at home + stress eating + drinking will do that.


I've gained maybe a pound or two over the pandemic.  OTOH I quit drinking in 2015 and gained about 40 Lbs over the following 2 years.  Turns out vodak was an appetite suppressant of sorts for me.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.07143 stone doesn't sound better than 29 pounds, does it?
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife and I used our Trump bucks to buy an elliptical machine. We have gotten in much better shape.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost 5 lbs and it's stayed off for a year now.. Does that count?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was getting in decent regular exercise till about Xmas. Lost some weight.

Then the sad months came, and I put the weight back on
 
trez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm a big dumb fatty.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interceptor1: I lost 5 lbs and it's stayed off for a year now.. Does that count?


My weight has been stable. But I have always found that cooking all your own food, using a lot of vegetables, and not drinking much alcohol tends to have that effect on a person.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used the time I used to spend commuting walking and cycling. Also stopped eating out. Lost 20#.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between socially-distant running, Apple Fitness+, and jumping off the "let's all make bread at home" train early, I'm down 25 pounds since New Years 2020.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Average gain? Holy shiat. I'm not doing bad at all.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as someone who always has to buck the trend, I've lost weight and cut down on my drinking (in fact, haven't had one since New Year's Eve and wasn't drinking much even before then). Maybe there's a correlation there.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As of 12/2020 I was down 33 lbs. I actually started losing before the pandemic. No miracle weight loss system just plain old common sense.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lost 15 pounds.

I guess not eating a takeout lunch every weekday has its
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess sitting at home a Facebook all day has a side effect. Besides turning your brain to mush.
 
Frowzy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't confirm, afraid to step on a scale.

/ ignorance is blissfully huffing up the stairs
// and Leon is getting larger
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I've lost 15 pounds.

I guess not eating a takeout lunch every weekday has its


Benefits.


The mobile site has gotten really shiatty again BTW.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange. I'm in the best shape I've been for 10 years and getting close to best ever. I haven't quite built back up the muscle definition I had long ago but 31" waist jeans are getting to be too big.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that daily free donut from Krispy Kreme is a bad idea? What if I only get a half-dozen creme-filled chocolate glazed to go with it?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: IRestoreFurniture: I've lost 15 pounds.

I guess not eating a takeout lunch every weekday has its

Benefits.


The mobile site has gotten really shiatty again BTW.


No, your lack of basic American nutrition is negatively affecting your ability to operate technology.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been work from home for a year now. Over the Summer it wasn't bad as I had lots of outdoor projects going on....then Fall came and the holidays and well packed on the weight. I got nowhere to go when it's 20 degrees outside. At least I walked around some when I was going to the office.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vhale: Oy that's a lot. I've been gradually putting in a "home gym" Free weights, bike, treadmill. Not expensive stuff but it works. Haven't seen a big change in weight but I am noticeably stronger, much easier to lift big things. Which is quite nice :D Also pretty much got rid of my foot/heel pain, double nice!

/flex


I believe that's typical, since muscle is denser than fat. And it's WAY easier to build muscle than lose fat. Before this lockdown happened, I was logging 3 to 4 hours a week at the gym. I never lost any weight, but my delts looked amazing. Keep at it.
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dropped 55 pounds last year.  But then, stage-4 cancer treatment will do that.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between the psychological effects of many things shutting down, the destruction of routine, and some working from home insanity, I find myself eating once every couple days. I've dropped 20 pounds since this shiat started.
6'3, 180.
Some of it is coming back now, but I haven't been this weight since college.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-29

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm down to 181 from about 196, which is as close to my "ideal" weight of 177 that I've been since I was in my early 20s.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: And it's WAY easier to build muscle than lose fat.


Lol, no.  Not even close (unless you're more geared up than a mountain bike)

Anybody can lose 10 lbs of fat in a month by just putting down their fork.  OTOH, a dude in his 20s with normal hormone levels and not on steroids can, if he lifts his ass off and eats perfectly, add *maybe* 2 pounds of muscle in a month.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afraid to step on the scale.

/it feels like I've gained weight, but all my clothes still fit so yay
//if I don't know my weight, it's not confirmed that I've gained!
///it's like a stock, unrealized gains
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Turns out vodak was an appetite suppressant of sorts for me.


Not just for you. Russians arent fat bastards and their main food group is vodak.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: IRestoreFurniture: IRestoreFurniture: I've lost 15 pounds.

I guess not eating a takeout lunch every weekday has its

Benefits.


The mobile site has gotten really shiatty again BTW.

No, your lack of basic American nutrition is negatively affecting your ability to operate technology.


I NEED MA MCDONALDS!

Kidding, I don't eat mcdonald's, even when there's no pandemic.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha, and ya'll said I was crazy for saying that Americans needed to be locked in their homes for 6-8 weeks without access to any additional food supplies. Ya'll gained an average of 30 pounds in a year? 

That's an additional 105,000 calories consumed or not burnt.

Holy hell, that's gold.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Staying at home + stress eating + drinking will do that.


Funny enough, I lost weight. I've been trying to stop smoking for the past 3 years and slowly but surely been decreasing my daily nicotine intake. I started eating more, then switched from gobbling down food to drinking water otherwise I'd get fat quick.

One month I stopped drinking just because it became boring
One month I cooked everything I knew how to cook
One month I focused on my abs, that really helped (this 10 mins ab video on YouTube is great, did it every day if possible)
The past month I stretched and ran at least a quarter mile a day. Basically sprinting to the stop sign and back
Today I started chopping firewood and riding my bike 1.5 miles (at the same time! Lol jk)
Thinking about shooting some arrows


Sitting around doing nothing takes effort for me
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: GodComplex: And it's WAY easier to build muscle than lose fat.

Lol, no.  Not even close (unless you're more geared up than a mountain bike)

Anybody can lose 10 lbs of fat in a month by just putting down their fork.  OTOH, a dude in his 20s with normal hormone levels and not on steroids can, if he lifts his ass off and eats perfectly, add *maybe* 2 pounds of muscle in a month.


Pretty much, yes.  A guy who's never trained might be able to put on more muscle than that early on (maybe for 3-6 months) but keep in mind muscle gains don't happen without fat gains too. You can skew the ratio with the right diet, training, or gear, but not all that much.
 
MayoBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As of today I lost 20 lbs.  As of 6 weeks ago, they took out my gallbladder.  Didn't know those things weighed that much.

/eat like a medieval monk
//everything gives me dahabeah
///extra slashies for more toilet time
 
MayoBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: blastoh: Staying at home + stress eating + drinking will do that.

Funny enough, I lost weight. I've been trying to stop smoking for the past 3 years and slowly but surely been decreasing my daily nicotine intake. I started eating more, then switched from gobbling down food to drinking water otherwise I'd get fat quick.

One month I stopped drinking just because it became boring
One month I cooked everything I knew how to cook
One month I focused on my abs, that really helped (this 10 mins ab video on YouTube is great, did it every day if possible)
The past month I stretched and ran at least a quarter mile a day. Basically sprinting to the stop sign and back
Today I started chopping firewood and riding my bike 1.5 miles (at the same time! Lol jk)
Thinking about shooting some arrows


Sitting around doing nothing takes effort for me


If you want to challenge yourself, drop the bow and see if you can catch the arrow before it hits the target.  If you want to really challenge yourself, use chopsticks.
 
FDR Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so lucky this has never been an issue for me.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MayoBoy: Wine Sipping Elitist: blastoh: Staying at home + stress eating + drinking will do that.

Funny enough, I lost weight. I've been trying to stop smoking for the past 3 years and slowly but surely been decreasing my daily nicotine intake. I started eating more, then switched from gobbling down food to drinking water otherwise I'd get fat quick.

One month I stopped drinking just because it became boring
One month I cooked everything I knew how to cook
One month I focused on my abs, that really helped (this 10 mins ab video on YouTube is great, did it every day if possible)
The past month I stretched and ran at least a quarter mile a day. Basically sprinting to the stop sign and back
Today I started chopping firewood and riding my bike 1.5 miles (at the same time! Lol jk)
Thinking about shooting some arrows


Sitting around doing nothing takes effort for me

If you want to challenge yourself, drop the bow and see if you can catch the arrow before it hits the target.  If you want to really challenge yourself, use chopsticks.


Lol good one. The target is by my beehive which magically has honeybees this year.

I should shoot arrows at the full beehive to test my sprinting skills
 
Gough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just checked my log.  From a year ago today to this morning, my weight was down 0.6 pounds.  In the last 18 months, I've lost 45 lbs, so it was almost all in the first 6 months.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over the last 9+ months I'm down around 35 pounds.  Turns out I can run over an hour straight daily. I  just hadn't really tried before.  I suppose I run kinda gay after the first hour.  I'm OK with that.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A year ago I weighed 189 , down to 176 with a goal of 165 ..
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hobnail: OptionC: GodComplex: And it's WAY easier to build muscle than lose fat.

Lol, no.  Not even close (unless you're more geared up than a mountain bike)

Anybody can lose 10 lbs of fat in a month by just putting down their fork.  OTOH, a dude in his 20s with normal hormone levels and not on steroids can, if he lifts his ass off and eats perfectly, add *maybe* 2 pounds of muscle in a month.

Pretty much, yes.  A guy who's never trained might be able to put on more muscle than that early on (maybe for 3-6 months) but keep in mind muscle gains don't happen without fat gains too. You can skew the ratio with the right diet, training, or gear, but not all that much.


Newbie gains are largely misunderstood - the increased strength is largely physiological as your body learns to better recruit your muscles to accomplish the task and the increased size and weight is largely from water because your muscles will start storing more glycogen & phosphocreatine which bind many times their own weight in water.

The net result is that newbies do get a lot bigger and stronger in those first few months but they really aren't adding that much more dry muscle than a more experienced athlete would during that time.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I gained weight during COVID-19 (10 pounds), but this kid probably didn't. Some men never looses fat.  I have never had good abs, but this a wow Cheerleader's wet dream.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hobnail: OptionC: GodComplex: And it's WAY easier to build muscle than lose fat.

Lol, no.  Not even close (unless you're more geared up than a mountain bike)

Anybody can lose 10 lbs of fat in a month by just putting down their fork.  OTOH, a dude in his 20s with normal hormone levels and not on steroids can, if he lifts his ass off and eats perfectly, add *maybe* 2 pounds of muscle in a month.

Pretty much, yes.  A guy who's never trained might be able to put on more muscle than that early on (maybe for 3-6 months) but keep in mind muscle gains don't happen without fat gains too. You can skew the ratio with the right diet, training, or gear, but not all that much.


Oh, and don't underestimate gear - it really will make it easy to add muscle.  It's terrible for you and nobody should take it but the shiat does what it claims
 
