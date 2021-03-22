 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Verrazzano Bridge spelling corrected for the 1st time in 50 years. Goethals Bridge spelling un-corrected - scheduled to be fixed in 50 years   (nj.com) divider line
11
    More: Fail, Staten Island, New York City, Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Goethals Bridge, prominent road sign, Outerbridge Crossing, quarter-mile, New Jersey  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2021 at 3:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As a native Brooklynite, I swear to god I had no idea until right now that VerrazZano was spelled wrong all these years. Holy shiat.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Verrazzano Narrows sign thing and the amount of money spent to fix a double-consonant that does not change the pronunciation in English is ridiculous. There's a lot of signs in California missing accents by that logic.
 
mentula [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like pizzza.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I still love the fact that the Outerbridge Crossing is called that because it was named after a Mr. Outerbridge.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eh,...my mother grew up in Queens and she said they always called it the "guinea gangplank".

/It was the 1930's!
//I didn't call it that
///Three
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: As a native Brooklynite, I swear to god I had no idea until right now that VerrazZano was spelled wrong all these years. Holy shiat.


It's functionally null, a fairly long word, and not a word that most people see every day unless their name happens to be Verrazano (however many z's you got.)  Most people wouldn't   Like how most American randos would spot it if you spelled Smith Smithh or something, but you throw Antonopolous out there they'd just shrug and try to pronounce it.

/for those that wonder, Antonopoulus is how you'd usually see it spelled
//people are still going to shrug and struggle with it of course
///but most people wouldn't notice the diff unless they were familiar with the name or Greek transliteration in general
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I still love the fact that the Outerbridge Crossing is called that because it was named after a Mr. Outerbridge.


I knew I guy whose family name was Outerbridge. They were rich as hell, and that guy could get some seriously good weed, back before all of the weed was seriously good.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: The Verrazzano Narrows sign thing and the amount of money spent to fix a double-consonant that does not change the pronunciation in English is ridiculous. There's a lot of signs in California missing accents by that logic.


Everything I've found on the web calls "Verrazano" a misspelling rather than an alternate spelling, but Verrazzano himself always spelled his name with only one z. Of course, William Shakspere never signed his name "Shakespeare," either. The sixteenth century was just not interested in consistency in spelling, even of proper names.

(Spellcheck still suggests replacing Verrazzano with Verrazano, by the way.)
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let me tell you about spelling.

There's a place and a town, now a suburb of Austin, TX, called Manchak (or Manchac) because that's what the Native Americans called it. There is a Manchak swamp or lake in Louisiana, too. It means, more or less, "place of water," as far as I can tell.

When the railroad came through, they made a map and spelled the place "Manchaca" because someone made a mistake or someone could not believe that Manchak was a word, and added an "a."

Lately the Austin City Council decided that the place must have been named after an obscure settler named Menchaca and they ordered all the street signs and addresses to be changed.

People who have been in Austin for years still call it Manchak, regardless of spelling, as people have for thousands of years.
 
RealityChuck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There was a sign on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx that read "New England Thurway."  It was there for years until they fixed it.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.