(Politico)   Photoshop a new logo for Donald Trump's upcoming social media platform
posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2021 at 9:00 AM



spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
No skills but I would go with Team Trump
But more like
Team
rump

Where the T is supposed to be used in both words but if read quickly it reads Team rump
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
No photoshop needed

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
It's already been done
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fearmongert
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
