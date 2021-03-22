 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some bamboo eater)   Cute cuddly panda attacks caretaker in Belgian zoo, claims it was the victim of abuse and has two black eyes to prove it   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Giant Panda, giant panda, direct contact, Tian Bao, Zoo, Safety protocols, Pairi Daiza, Giant pandas  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2021 at 8:04 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pandas are the absolute worst

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, I guess they told him twice.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They do have a way of surprising you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wild animals gonna wild.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Balls Of Fury - "The Panda's Dead"
Youtube JJQKqX0p7SI
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
one of its caretakers
a staff member
who attacked them

so them is now singular ??
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WTP 2: one of its caretakers
a staff member
who attacked them

so them is now singular ??


It has been for a long time, when you're talking about someone whose gender isn't mentioned.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also, this has been your occasional reminder that pandas are still bears.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was expecting a giant cuddlefest.  I am disappoint.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bear acts like a bear. I'm shocked.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tian assumed the human was another anti-asian bigot coming for him and responded accordingly.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LordJiro: WTP 2: one of its caretakers
a staff member
who attacked them

so them is now singular ??

It has been for a long time, when you're talking about someone whose gender isn't mentioned.


English needs terms that mean "he or she"  and "him or her."  I suggest "nurple" and "lozenge" respectively.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pandas are cute, goofy and cuddly looking but you know what? They still farking bears.
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordJiro: WTP 2: one of its caretakers
a staff member
who attacked them

so them is now singular ??

It has been for a long time, when you're talking about someone whose gender isn't mentioned.


Grammatically incorrect intentionally in order to be HR correct. Identifying gender would potentially give up specifically who the victim of the attack was or narrow it down, so they didn't.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.