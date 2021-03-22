 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   "Ceasefire? Now's the *perfect* time to shell a hospital, they'd never see it coming"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
15
    More: Sick, Syria, Health care, surgical hospital, World Health Organization, Health insurance, health staff, Attack, Aleppo  
•       •       •

515 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2021 at 12:46 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA USA USA

You warhawks owe them a hospital.

Where is that money coming from?
Huh?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: USA USA USA

You warhawks owe them a hospital.

Where is that money coming from?
Huh?


I thought we were propping up the rebels. These proxy wars are really confusing
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All they want is peace and they're running out of patients.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Collective punishment is a war crime, but I sadly doubt that Bashar al-Assad will see a tribunal that would put him in prison for the rest of his natural life.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: USA USA USA

You warhawks owe them a hospital.

Where is that money coming from?
Huh?


Some Farkers are just ongoing arguments against ever implementing an "Edit Post" button.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Probably all of the ammonia nitrate that was being stored in the basement.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: USA USA USA

You warhawks owe them a hospital.

Where is that money coming from?
Huh?


I'm really confused. Did the US shell a hospital or have troops within hundreds of miles?
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow usually it's only Israel that blows up hospitals.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': Wow usually it's only Israel that blows up hospitals.


A 13-day-old account that's completely full of shiat? On my Fark?
 
Alunan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why cant we just put a cruise missile into Assad's mouth? I know its technically illegal but who is going to hold Biden accountable for that?
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size

I'm shiathead and I burned down a hospital.
Shithead
Youtube r_Ua8iOR0g8

NSFW.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
aljazeera.comView Full Size

Check out Mr. Cool in the formal hoodie, highwaters and birkenstocks.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: stawmsacomin': Wow usually it's only Israel that blows up hospitals.

A 13-day-old account that's completely full of shiat? On my Fark?


LOL willful ignorance is best ignorance! Just google it, you'll see how not 'full of shiat' it actually is.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Syrians bombing Syria.  If a government wants to bomb the shiat out of it's own people, let them.  I don't want china bombing my town because some cops in another state execute a guy through kneeling on his neck.  So I assume Syrians don't want us bombing them just because their government executes some of their people.

Now, if you can convince me we should go to war with Syria, we MUST destroy the enemy.  Nuke them.  None of this forever war shiat.  Have congress declare war against syria and then nuke them from orbit.  Only unconditional surrender to stop the nukes.  Or total annihilation.

Otherwise, let syria do what it wants.  Either no war or total annihilation.  Nothing in between.  No more world police.  Just nukes or non interference.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stawmsacomin': BigNumber12: stawmsacomin': Wow usually it's only Israel that blows up hospitals.

A 13-day-old account that's completely full of shiat? On my Fark?

LOL willful ignorance is best ignorance! Just google it, you'll see how not 'full of shiat' it actually is.

stawmsacomin': usually it's only Israel


Words mean things. Now run along, little troll.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.