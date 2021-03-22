 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   With life expectancies plummeting almost as fast as birthrates, the Russia problem may sort itself out if we just wait a couple generations   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, NASA, Moon, Outer space, Outer Space Treaty, Space exploration, Vladimir Putin, space law, state statistics agency Rosstat  
•       •       •

914 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Putin fails in promise to repopulate Russia"

He'd meant "personally," and it's not his fault that there aren't enough hotties out on the steppe for him to reverse the trend.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gulag is closed, the Trump statue out front should have told you.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A failing nation with a nuclear arsenal is a recipe for disaster.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nuclear arsenal AND a drinking problem, I should add.
 
baronm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most problems do resolve themselves given a bit of time.  Of course, you may not like that particular resolution, but whatever...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: A nuclear arsenal AND a drinking problem, I should add.


But enough about the United States
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: A nuclear arsenal AND a drinking problem, I should add.


Nukes + Booze + Bears + Hockey


I dunno, my kinda dystopia. If you gotta apocalypse, you could do worse
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You missed a plummeting out the windows joke subby
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd bet a months' salary that China will try to annex Eastern Siberia in my lifetime.
 
500 Days of Summer Camp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gosh, it's like letting oligarchs appropriate 99% of the money in a society might lead the 99% who are locked out of the economic mafia to draw the obvious conclusions regarding family planning. It's a good thing nothing like that is going on in the good ol' USA...
 
gbv23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In my town they're a bunch of car thieves, and dumb-ass wanna-be gangsters
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I'd bet a months' salary that China will try to annex Eastern Siberia in my lifetime.


Vlad already sold it to them, well the minerals anyway. Back when sanctions started really biting hard, he mortgaged all of those Siberian minerals to China in exchange for hard currency. That's one reason he was terrified of Hillary winning the election in 2016, and probably is worried as fark about Uncle Joe right now.

Oh, and big shock that people tend to either die or leave. Not that it's necessarily a good thing, but many people prefer not to live in a kleptocracy. Of course those are the same people that might actually inspire change. On the flip side of that, trying to inspire change in Putin's Russia generally results in you falling down an elevator shaft, onto many bullets, and the coroner also finds out you were drinking polonium tea.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why bother repopulating? People are expensive and dirty. Embrace the coming robot lords.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baronm: Most problems do resolve themselves given a bit of time.  Of course, you may not like that particular resolution, but whatever...


Ultimately all problems will cease when the Sun flares and consumes Earth, then slowly shrinks to a blackened cinder along with all the other stars that are not consumed by black holes as the universe ungloriously slouches and stumbles towards eternal silence and darkness, with no one left alive to mourn its passing.

None of that particularly helps me when my Grubhub order gets lost and I actually have to call the restaurant, however.
 
GasDude
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guess Biden is accurate when he said Putin is a killer.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I'd bet a months' salary that China will try to annex Eastern Siberia in my lifetime.


They're definitely gonna push north once climate change opens up Siberia to farming but I don't think it'll happen until after I kick the bucket in 30 or so years and you might get hit by a bus before then...I'll take that bet.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If Russia didnt have nukes, yeah we could do that. But chances are, we'll have to take care of Russia's nukes before this is over.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Arkanaut: A nuclear arsenal AND a drinking problem, I should add.

Nukes + Booze + Bears + Hockey + BEETS


I dunno, my kinda dystopia. If you gotta apocalypse, you could do worse


Improved that for ya..
 
lolmao500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I'd bet a months' salary that China will try to annex Eastern Siberia in my lifetime.


China and Russia nuking each other would be a win for everybody.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Vlad already sold it to them, well the minerals anyway. Back when sanctions started really biting hard, he mortgaged all of those Siberian minerals to China in exchange for hard currency. That's one reason he was terrified of Hillary winning the election in 2016, and probably is worried as fark about Uncle Joe right now.


I've never understood this Fark talking point.  Putin shot down an airliner, annexed the Crimea, annexed one-third of Georgia, and assassinated a dissident on British soil during the Obama years.  What do you think makes him more afraid of Democratic American presidents than Republicans?

And let me be clear, I'm very, very, very glad Obama didn't retaliate militarily.  It was the smart thing to do.  I just don't understand why the Fark Liberal Collective thinks Putin fears them.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Arkanaut: A nuclear arsenal AND a drinking problem, I should add.

But enough about the United States


US exceptionalism, ladies and gentlemen!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I'd bet a months' salary that China will try to annex Eastern Siberia in my lifetime.



You'd lose that bet. Eastern Siberia is woefully depopulated and the Russian population of it will drop by about 2 million more over the next decade and a half. But China does not need to annex it to get what it wants. The demographics and economics are already doing the work for them. In order to extract the natural resources of that region, Russia has been allowing hundreds of thousands of Chinese laborers to settle in Siberia. The cities on the China side of the border get to buy the mining and forestry resources to fuel their own development and export their unemployed young to Russia. The Ruskies can't enforce their rules to set limits to Chinese immigration because they need to sell the natural resources of Eastern Siberia to generate profits. They also need to keep China happy because they've pissed off the West, so they are forced to pivot towards becoming China's Jr. Partner to survive. Deciding to expel the illegal Chinese laborers will require being heavy handed in a way that will antagonize their one ally. China is perfectly content getting everything they could want from the current arrangement for Eastern Siberia w/o firing a shot.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Any chance that all the numbers are based on old Soviet propaganda?  All taken from the infallible wiki, which likely takes them from official sources (which are what I'm questioning).

1927 - year Stalin is completely in control.  94M
1937 - after famine and the great terror     105M
1947 - after "the great patriotic war"             98M
1957 - Stalin is dead and life is looking up 115M
1967 - close to the peak of Soviet life         130M
1977 - setting the stage for collapse           136M
1987 - will fall in 2 more years                     145M
1997 - can leave and numbers can be checked 147M
2007 - still can be checked                          147M
2017 - yup                                                    147M

Robert Heinlein wrote that he was sure the Russian population was a hoax, and was reasonably convincing.  On the other hand he was absolutely convinced that the Soviet conventional military was more powerful than a similar army that was bankrupting the US, so go figure.  But I can't help but wonder why the population grew under the commisars and not the oligarchs.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kbronsito: FLMountainMan: I'd bet a months' salary that China will try to annex Eastern Siberia in my lifetime.


You'd lose that bet. Eastern Siberia is woefully depopulated and the Russian population of it will drop by about 2 million more over the next decade and a half. But China does not need to annex it to get what it wants. The demographics and economics are already doing the work for them. In order to extract the natural resources of that region, Russia has been allowing hundreds of thousands of Chinese laborers to settle in Siberia. The cities on the China side of the border get to buy the mining and forestry resources to fuel their own development and export their unemployed young to Russia. The Ruskies can't enforce their rules to set limits to Chinese immigration because they need to sell the natural resources of Eastern Siberia to generate profits. They also need to keep China happy because they've pissed off the West, so they are forced to pivot towards becoming China's Jr. Partner to survive. Deciding to expel the illegal Chinese laborers will require being heavy handed in a way that will antagonize their one ally. China is perfectly content getting everything they could want from the current arrangement for Eastern Siberia w/o firing a shot.


Russia also imports a LOT of workers from the Caucuses..They make sure to get the white Muslims..But
they still hate them, and treat them like shat..Even though they HAVE to have them to keep functioning at all.
Russia has really evolved into a toxic and self destructive, dystopian/Orwellian society..
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gbv23: In my town they're a bunch of car thieves, and dumb-ass wanna-be gangsters


Just point them towards John Wick's car, the rest will sort itself out
 
PureBounds
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: On the other hand he was absolutely convinced that the Soviet conventional military was more powerful than a similar army that was bankrupting the US, so go figure


Heinlein was a great writer, but, apparently, quite the dumbfark..
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That is a total pimp jacket
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That makes sense. Russian black metal has been killing it lately.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: kbronsito: FLMountainMan: I'd bet a months' salary that China will try to annex Eastern Siberia in my lifetime.


You'd lose that bet. Eastern Siberia is woefully depopulated and the Russian population of it will drop by about 2 million more over the next decade and a half. But China does not need to annex it to get what it wants. The demographics and economics are already doing the work for them. In order to extract the natural resources of that region, Russia has been allowing hundreds of thousands of Chinese laborers to settle in Siberia. The cities on the China side of the border get to buy the mining and forestry resources to fuel their own development and export their unemployed young to Russia. The Ruskies can't enforce their rules to set limits to Chinese immigration because they need to sell the natural resources of Eastern Siberia to generate profits. They also need to keep China happy because they've pissed off the West, so they are forced to pivot towards becoming China's Jr. Partner to survive. Deciding to expel the illegal Chinese laborers will require being heavy handed in a way that will antagonize their one ally. China is perfectly content getting everything they could want from the current arrangement for Eastern Siberia w/o firing a shot.

Russia also imports a LOT of workers from the Caucuses..They make sure to get the white Muslims..But
they still hate them, and treat them like shat..Even though they HAVE to have them to keep functioning at all.
Russia has really evolved into a toxic and self destructive, dystopian/Orwellian society..


Even with the imported Chinese, Central Asian and Caucuses laborers, Russia still experiences negative population growth. Only one or two years of positive growth since fall of the USSR. Even when they stole Crimea, and added 3 million citizens overnight, they still had negative population growth that year. The US strategy should be to continue pressuring the Russian economy to encourage a brain drain of young professionals to deny the Ruskies people who are of reproductive age. This kind of demographic collapse is a slow problem to develop, like global warming. But that's what makes it so good. It moves so slowly, that governments and citizens are willing to put attempting solutions on the back burner, particularly if these solutions require serious investment. By the time they get gung-ho about addressing it, there's not gonna be a way to fix it. The Russians have taken some measures to encourage citizens to have kids. But the benefits they are offering are lukewarm. And maybe even increasing the benefits won't help. But clearly, their attempts at addressing their demographic problem with a band-aid is driven by the belief that they can figure out how to solve the problem later, after it is too late.
 
Luse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Russia is riddled with corruption and crumbling from within. It's not them I'm worried about.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, Jesus is now working as a Russian florist?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

H31N0US: Arkanaut: A nuclear arsenal AND a drinking problem, I should add.

But enough about the United States


Excuse me, we have a meth problem, an opioids problem, a gun problem, a mental health problem, a prison problem -- but not an alcoholism problem!

U-S-A! U-S-A!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kbronsito: Mr. Shabooboo: kbronsito: FLMountainMan: I'd bet a months' salary that China will try to annex
Even with the imported Chinese, Central Asian and Caucuses laborers, Russia still experiences negative population growth. Only one or two years of positive growth since fall of the USSR. Even when they stole Crimea, and added 3 million citizens overnight, they still had negative population growth that year. The US strategy should be to continue pressuring the Russian economy to encourage a brain dra


Any guesses as to whether or not they managed to increase the population by 20M under Stalin (while he and Hitler were killing Russians right and left)?  And another 30M between his death and the fall of the USSR?  And nothing since then (when they have less control over what the outside sees)?

Russia has nukes, ICBMs, and oil.  So they get taken seriously.  But the rest of it is WTF?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.