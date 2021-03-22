 Skip to content
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We let one of our cats get pretty chonky and olden-times methods of trying to keep him away from the other cat's food or only giving them a limited time to eat were failing hard.  Ended up getting them one of those RFID chip readin' feeding things each.  Took about a month for them to adapt, the devices weren't cheap but man its worth it.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: We let one of our cats get pretty chonky and olden-times methods of trying to keep him away from the other cat's food or only giving them a limited time to eat were failing hard.  Ended up getting them one of those RFID chip readin' feeding things each.  Took about a month for them to adapt, the devices weren't cheap but man its worth it.


That's sounds awesome.  My MiL had 2 cats, one was always under-weight, and the other was about the size of a small shed and constantly pushing the smaller cat out of the way to get at both food dishes.  She got to the point where she had to lock the cats in separate rooms for feeding time so the skinny cat could actually get something to eat.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.  Go fark yourself blog writer. Who has the time to weigh dog food.  It's the same kibble size, same bag, I can use a scoop.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dogs only eat artisanal, free range, gluten free, vegan kibbles.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our cats have always self a regulated on kibble and never got fat. Wet food gets doled out once a day.
Dogs get a morning biscuit and a dinner. But we don't weigh it. When they get chicken quarters or pork spiders it would be silly. When they get kibble, well, the kibbles and the dish haven't changed size much.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: BumpInTheNight: We let one of our cats get pretty chonky and olden-times methods of trying to keep him away from the other cat's food or only giving them a limited time to eat were failing hard.  Ended up getting them one of those RFID chip readin' feeding things each.  Took about a month for them to adapt, the devices weren't cheap but man its worth it.

That's sounds awesome.  My MiL had 2 cats, one was always under-weight, and the other was about the size of a small shed and constantly pushing the smaller cat out of the way to get at both food dishes.  She got to the point where she had to lock the cats in separate rooms for feeding time so the skinny cat could actually get something to eat.


They really are handy, especially when the under-weight one is a grazer so it keeps their stuff protected hands-off.  Doubly when you have different foods for each cat.  The idea that its reacting to the chip that's (typically) already present in the cats is pretty sweet, but they do also come with chipped collars if you don't.

Here's the video-ad that sold us on them (after our vet recommended them to us as an option):
The SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder from SureFlap
Youtube _2xEmMmYfBs


Originally bought just one to protect the under-eater but she naturally gravitated to the unprotected chonker's food first, so a second was bought soon after.  I also initially didn't like that they're battery based but realized its much more convenient that way to pick the things up and change out the dishes up on a counter without messing with power cords or anything.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or alternatively, use the same dish and put the same amount of food in it.  That way, you only have to weigh it once.   The real problem is figuring out which wine goes with what.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spring 2020, we had a sudden influx of feral cats into our backyard. Since then, I have tamed and found homes for two (then very young kittens.) Tamed one older kitten who is now approximately a year old. Semi-tamed a second kitten from the same litter. This cat will sit and listen to me speak to her, venture into the house, and watch me pet and snuggle her sibling. The moment I attempt to pet her though, she panics and runs away as fast as possible. Our yard is also frequented by a couple of other cats that were adults roaming about the neighborhood before the kittens appeared in our yard.

So, each feeding I try to get the two one year old cats to eat in the house. They eat a few bites until someone opens a door or the heat comes on. Then, they scramble out the back door. I must leave the back door open or they will not even eat those few bites indoors. Once the two of them have headed out, I count heads and add an extra scoop of food for each additional cat in the yard because the other neighborhood cats are larger and pushier than the one year old cats. At the night feeding, I also watch for raccoons. The moment the raccoons approach, all the cats run, hide, and watch the raccoons peeking from their hiding places. The raccoons will eat all the food and drag the dishes away. Sometimes, I have to give the cats additional food after the raccoons have left so that the raccoons do not starve the cats out.

While my two one year old cats continue to greatly fear the house, the raccoons stroll in like they own the place. We forgot to close the back door one night when it was unseasonably warm and the raccoons rifled through the entire room downstairs, spilled the cat food, stole a dish, and probably spent some time relaxing on the couch thumbing through magazines.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With a little ground meat, a few frozen veggies and a scoop of veterinarian approved supplements you too can cook up a weeks worth of dog food in the crock pot in just a few hours.

/yeah, the chilled stuff in the tubes is much less of a hassle
 
mateomaui
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My cat doesn't give a f*ck about this advice. He will leave half of it uneaten regardless, while demanding a fresh serving.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mateomaui: My cat doesn't give a f*ck about this advice. He will leave half of it uneaten regardless, while demanding a fresh serving.


Well, that's a cat for you.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i just feed him the neighbor's cats.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: mateomaui: My cat doesn't give a f*ck about this advice. He will leave half of it uneaten regardless, while demanding a fresh serving.

Well, that's a cat for you.


Exactly, they measure you, your measurements are irrelevant.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My kittens sneak into the pantry, chew open the new bag of kibble, and proceed to gorge themselves.  How's a scale going to help with that?

Don't touch the food they've been served, mind you.  Leave that right up on the counter.  Little bastards.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: mateomaui: My cat doesn't give a f*ck about this advice. He will leave half of it uneaten regardless, while demanding a fresh serving.

Well, that's a cat for you.


Two Guys Who Are Definitely Not Cats In Disguise
Youtube cyqK7wEFonE
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mateomaui: My cat doesn't give a f*ck about this advice. He will leave half of it uneaten regardless, while demanding a fresh serving.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incansus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I feel dumber having read that article.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: mateomaui: My cat doesn't give a f*ck about this advice. He will leave half of it uneaten regardless, while demanding a fresh serving.

[Fark user image image 556x556]


Only thing that keeps me from going insane some days is knowing other cat owners do this too.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mateomaui: My cat doesn't give a f*ck about this advice. He will leave half of it uneaten regardless, while demanding a fresh serving.


One of ours gets pissy as soon as the bottom of the bowl is visible, no matter how much is pushed up against the sides and easily accessible. Simply rearranging it is not good enough, gotta dump as least a symbolic amount of new food in.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Life hack:  If your measuring cup  doesn't have the mark you want then
1.  Get a plastic cup
2.  Fill it with the proper amount of food.
3.  Draw a line around the cup at the level of the food.
4.  Cut the cup at the line.

Boom, perfect portion every time

/not a life hack
//yes I hate when people use life hack to mean interesting tip
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dog is senior now with chronic pancreatitis. His kidney levels have also declined, but are not in renal failure levels. A diet for pancreatitis is at odds with one for healthy kidney function most of the time. He gets a small amount of boiled chicken as an appetite stimulant without the side effects and protein, ID dry dog food, and small amount Hill's Kidney Kibble mix. We have to keep proportions correct or his pancreatitis can flare up which in turn really affects his kidneys. Only addressing the pancreatitis will cause his kidney levels to deteriorate at a more rapid pace. Too much protein causes pancreatitis flare up. He needs all 3 for healthy function and so that his bowel movements are regular, micturation is healthy, and he does not vomit or have diarrhea leading to dehydration, or become constipated causing toxicity.

He also gets SubQ fluids twice a week. Tried to do it ourselves which had down the first 2 days when he was really feeling poorly, but now that he is doing well it is really hard to do. Luckily a Senior Dog care service is close by that administers and monitors. The dog cost $80 or so from Houston Human Society and probably close to $80k over the course of his life...Dogs be expensive yo.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Driedsponge: BumpInTheNight: We let one of our cats get pretty chonky and olden-times methods of trying to keep him away from the other cat's food or only giving them a limited time to eat were failing hard.  Ended up getting them one of those RFID chip readin' feeding things each.  Took about a month for them to adapt, the devices weren't cheap but man its worth it.

That's sounds awesome.  My MiL had 2 cats, one was always under-weight, and the other was about the size of a small shed and constantly pushing the smaller cat out of the way to get at both food dishes.  She got to the point where she had to lock the cats in separate rooms for feeding time so the skinny cat could actually get something to eat.

They really are handy, especially when the under-weight one is a grazer so it keeps their stuff protected hands-off.  Doubly when you have different foods for each cat.  The idea that its reacting to the chip that's (typically) already present in the cats is pretty sweet, but they do also come with chipped collars if you don't.

Here's the video-ad that sold us on them (after our vet recommended them to us as an option):
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_2xEmMmY​fBs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Originally bought just one to protect the under-eater but she naturally gravitated to the unprotected chonker's food first, so a second was bought soon after.  I also initially didn't like that they're battery based but realized its much more convenient that way to pick the things up and change out the dishes up on a counter without messing with power cords or anything.


I have two sister cats, one normal sized and one that looks like a diet "before picture," and can just about guarantee "her fatness" would batter and flip that thing until it broke and opened up.

Spent the other night at my GF's house and when i cam home their FULL cat food bin was on its side and on the other side of the kitchen.  After some past experiences I hot glued Velcro strips to it so they can't open it and I think her royal fatassness is figuring them out.  I'm about ready to put a lock hasp on the damned thing.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: mateomaui: My cat doesn't give a f*ck about this advice. He will leave half of it uneaten regardless, while demanding a fresh serving.

One of ours gets pissy as soon as the bottom of the bowl is visible, no matter how much is pushed up against the sides and easily accessible. Simply rearranging it is not good enough, gotta dump as least a symbolic amount of new food in.


Sounds like quite the spiral of behavioral reinforcement.

I was lucky my cats didn't have this issue.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: With a little ground meat, a few frozen veggies and a scoop of veterinarian approved supplements you too can cook up a weeks worth of dog food in the crock pot in just a few hours.

/yeah, the chilled stuff in the tubes is much less of a hassle


That must be one heck of a crock pot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mateomaui: My cat doesn't give a f*ck about this advice. He will leave half of it uneaten regardless, while demanding a fresh serving.


My cat does that too.  I just stand it up in a pyramid and she's so dumb she thinks I put more in her bowl.  I actually think she doesn't like her whiskers touching the edge of the bowl or something.  The dog is much easier.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Heh, our cats just police themselves. Both are and have been at a good weight. So, kibble is always available to them.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Or alternatively, use the same dish and put the same amount of food in it.  That way, you only have to weigh it once.   The real problem is figuring out which wine goes with what.


Red wine pairs well with golden retriever, tabby, and Siamese. White goes with black cats, labradoodles, and schnauzers.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've got a kitchen scale, and it's great. I am not going to weigh my cats' food, though. I know how much to feed them, and it ain't on the back of the bag/can. I pay attention to their weight, and do what the vet tells me if I'm concerned about it, and what the cats tell me about what they want. They mostly don't get as much food as they want.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Before the divorce, my ex-wife became obsessed with creating our own dog food for the two fur kiddos using sweet potatoes, green beans, organic chicken thighs and an assortment of other items that all made it very clear she loved them way more than she loved me. We did a piss-poor job of factoring out the food cost - not to mention the sheer time and effort - but if I had to estimate, I'd put the bill at somewhere around $250 a month for two dogs who were 45lbs and 35lbs respectively.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Oh.  Go fark yourself blog writer. Who has the time to weigh dog food.  It's the same kibble size, same bag, I can use a scoop.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I appreciate you taking care of that for us all.
 
EL EM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For me, it depended on the dog. J. Edgar, the pug, would sometimes pack on the pounds. My yorkie, he didn't sit still until he was ten and even then he never got fat. I probably should weigh myfood though.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I just fill the dry bowl with food and top it up when it's empty, BUT ONLY WHEN IT'S EMPTY. And give them a wet food packet in the morning.

Both of my cats self-regulated fine.

Although my rescue is starting to finish every bowl every day which she didn't used to do and is looking a bit porkier. But she has learned that more dry food isn't coming until every large piece is gone.

It's hard to tell whether it's because winter is coming, or whether she's just decided, "fark it, self-regulation is for sissies" as my first cat (now owned by my father) has also started eating more but not gaining weight.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BlueBox: mateomaui: My cat doesn't give a f*ck about this advice. He will leave half of it uneaten regardless, while demanding a fresh serving.

My cat does that too.  I just stand it up in a pyramid and she's so dumb she thinks I put more in her bowl.  I actually think she doesn't like her whiskers touching the edge of the bowl or something.  The dog is much easier.


Ok so for a while now I've been wondering if waiting for me to scoop it back into a hill was just a thing my cat did... thanks for confirming it's just a cat thing. Had cats all my life, this is the first one to do this behavior.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"(kitchen scales are) so versatile you'll wonder how you ever lived without one."

Poor me and my dog, we've never experienced the luxury of a kitchen scale. We hope to have one someday. Dream boldly!

/Robert Downey eyeroll.jpg
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Incansus: I feel dumber having read that article.


If I smart this, is it the same thing as funnying it?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mateomaui: BlueBox: mateomaui: My cat doesn't give a f*ck about this advice. He will leave half of it uneaten regardless, while demanding a fresh serving.

My cat does that too.  I just stand it up in a pyramid and she's so dumb she thinks I put more in her bowl.  I actually think she doesn't like her whiskers touching the edge of the bowl or something.  The dog is much easier.

Ok so for a while now I've been wondering if waiting for me to scoop it back into a hill was just a thing my cat did... thanks for confirming it's just a cat thing. Had cats all my life, this is the first one to do this behavior.


Although in my case he's eating off a flat plate, so it's definitely not a whisker issue for him.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: spiralscratch: mateomaui: My cat doesn't give a f*ck about this advice. He will leave half of it uneaten regardless, while demanding a fresh serving.

One of ours gets pissy as soon as the bottom of the bowl is visible, no matter how much is pushed up against the sides and easily accessible. Simply rearranging it is not good enough, gotta dump as least a symbolic amount of new food in.

Sounds like quite the spiral of behavioral reinforcement.

I was lucky my cats didn't have this issue.


Meh, more often than not we just push the existing food around in the bowl and let her stay upset. She'll get over it. But yeah, maybe she's betting on that chance we'll break down and just fill it to shut her up...
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I have two sister cats, one normal sized and one that looks like a diet "before picture," and can just about guarantee "her fatness" would batter and flip that thing until it broke and opened up.

Spent the other night at my GF's house and when i cam home their FULL cat food bin was on its side and on the other side of the kitchen. After some past experiences I hot glued Velcro strips to it so they can't open it and I think her royal fatassness is figuring them out. I'm about ready to put a lock hasp on the damned thing.


Yah we're lucky that our chonker is also a pretty big suck, his go-to for temper tantrums is locking himself in the bathroom.  Not kidding, that's his showing of protest is to close the door behind him and wait for one of us to come rescue him.

For that matter I'll mention though that the door closing speed is adjustable if you need to prevent ninja/bully moves.

/I bet some heavy velcro strips on the bottom of one of these attached to the other half on a platform would keep even a pretty determined heavy weight from smacking it around.
 
Tman144
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this a paid post? This isn't an article, it's an advertisement for kitchen scales.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My cats get unlimited dry and a half can of wet a day, when they first came to us they were very underweight and so they got a full can plus nutritional supplement but now that they're up to normal mass for their frame we've cut them down to the half can. I'm not sure what cats need a full can of wet a day, ours are 17 and 19 pounds and like 4' long when stretched out all the way, they're huge for domestics.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Unfortunately, these tools pose a problem: What do you do when a quarter cup isn't enough food, but a third cup is way too much?"

So 0.67 oz volume separates "not enough" and "way too much?" Make sure you weigh out that kibble--down to milligram resolution, Lifehorker fluff-piece blogger.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Life hack:  If your measuring cup  doesn't have the mark you want then
1.  Get a plastic cup
2.  Fill it with the proper amount of food.
3.  Draw a line around the cup at the level of the food.
4.  Cut the cup at the line.

Boom, perfect portion every time

/not a life hack
//yes I hate when people use life hack to mean interesting tip


I mean... if it hacks the time wasted for me to do everyday things, I'd qualify it.
 
ar393
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My kitty gets 1/3rd of a cup for breakfast and the same for dinner.

I leave the 20lb bag of food open next to his food bowl and it doesn't get touched.

I also toilet trained him, so I haven't had a litter box in 12 years.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes, carefully weigh the food, same time (within five minutes) each day, optimal temperature....

But UNLIMITED TREATS!!! because they don't count as feeding them.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ar393: My kitty gets 1/3rd of a cup for breakfast and the same for dinner.

I leave the 20lb bag of food open next to his food bowl and it doesn't get touched.

I also toilet trained him, so I haven't had a litter box in 12 years.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've always had a tower feeder for the cats.  I've only ever fed all of my cats dry food and they've always been able to eat how much they want whenever they want.  With the exception of 1 in the 30 years of owning my own cats, all have been a healthy weight, according to the vet.  The one time we tried to put the chunky, 22-pound behemoth on a diet, the other cats starved, so we gave up.  She was asthmatic, snored louder than the dog, and lived to be 18yo.  She even outlived her healthy-weighted littermate by a year.

The dogs we've owned--oh, no.  Fed twice a day like clockwork.  The German Shepherd got a little over 1 1/2 cups of food each meal.  The Great Danes, on the other hand, were 4 cups of food each meal, and no food of ANY kind could be left on a table or counter for any length of time or they'd swipe it with zero effort.  Great Danes are notorious counter-surfers--they're so tall, EVERYTHING on a counter is nose-level to them.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: BumpInTheNight: We let one of our cats get pretty chonky and olden-times methods of trying to keep him away from the other cat's food or only giving them a limited time to eat were failing hard.  Ended up getting them one of those RFID chip readin' feeding things each.  Took about a month for them to adapt, the devices weren't cheap but man its worth it.

That's sounds awesome.  My MiL had 2 cats, one was always under-weight, and the other was about the size of a small shed and constantly pushing the smaller cat out of the way to get at both food dishes.  She got to the point where she had to lock the cats in separate rooms for feeding time so the skinny cat could actually get something to eat.


Same deal. The little one eats like he is at the last supper, so he has to get fed a small amount every 2 hours, and his bowl gets put up on a dresser. The big guy can't jump up there (dual femoral ostectomy), but when they were sharing a feeding space he would push the little one out of the way and have seconds.
 
