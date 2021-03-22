 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Man has spent 34 years in jail for a murder where "there is no physical evidence connecting him to it, multiple witnesses placed him more than 400 miles away that day", all thanks to "a theory by a prosecutor at trial that he was a cunning ninja"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Prosecutor, Murder, Organized crime, Michigan, Witness, Testimony, Lawyer, Temujin Kensu  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's not one single shred of evidence that I had anything to do with this crime," Kensu said.

Except for the motive and the witnesses.  I find the whole article slanted and dishonest. Doesn't make him guilty, but it does make me not care.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, if he's a ninja, why was a 12ga shotgun used,?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Um, if he's a ninja, why was a 12ga shotgun used,?


He was out of throwing stars
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldRod: SpaceMonkey-66: Um, if he's a ninja, why was a 12ga shotgun used,?

He was out of throwing stars


Sorry, wasn't paying attention.  Got sidetracked thinking about a shotgun filled with throwing stars and thought about how awesome that would be.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That article was way too long.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Except for the motive and the witnesses.


Eyewitness testimony is notably unreliable. In the 1990s my evidence professor demonstrated this for 20/20 (or one of those news programs). In the middle of a lecture, witnessed by 75 or so 3L law students, a man ran into the class, grabbed a bag and ran out. The prof asked for a description of the man and received multiple different answers. None were correct. And these were people taught how to observe, to an extent.

The motive seems to be the words of just an girlfriend and a sister. I'm sure they had no ax to grind. I have read several books about black men in the south who were framed for crimes they didn't commit. While I recently read about one case Thurgood Marshall defended in the '50s, some of the cases were from the 1970s and 80s. The men were either sentenced to death or to life in prison based on little or no reliable evidence, just the words of a "witness" despite plenty of evidence to show the witness could not be correct.

Ninja man may not be an angel but just from the article I find the prosecutor's case to be quite ludicrous. Maybe it would have turned out differently if he didn't have a coked up defense attorney.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ZAZ: witnesses


We know eyewitness testimony is the least reliable of all evidence. It has been proven that people largely cannot identify complete strangers. A couple people who say "I think I saw that guy in town somewhere the day of the murder" is not reliable testimony.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
theargus.co.ukView Full Size

Kensu, pictured here, plans to file an appeal.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

damageddude: f just an girlfriend


Stupid auto-correct. That should have been ex-girlfriend.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nunning cin... kinja... cinja... I guess that wasn't a Spoonerism.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
See a pirate would have just fired a cannon ball from off shore to do the deed and never got caught.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think a defense lawyer who was known to be whacked out of his mind on cocaine is a decent case for, at the very least, a retrial.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

damageddude: ZAZ: Except for the motive and the witnesses.

Eyewitness testimony is notably unreliable. In the 1990s my evidence professor demonstrated this for 20/20 (or one of those news programs). In the middle of a lecture, witnessed by 75 or so 3L law students, a man ran into the class, grabbed a bag and ran out. The prof asked for a description of the man and received multiple different answers. None were correct. And these were people taught how to observe, to an extent.

The motive seems to be the words of just an girlfriend and a sister. I'm sure they had no ax to grind. I have read several books about black men in the south who were framed for crimes they didn't commit. While I recently read about one case Thurgood Marshall defended in the '50s, some of the cases were from the 1970s and 80s. The men were either sentenced to death or to life in prison based on little or no reliable evidence, just the words of a "witness" despite plenty of evidence to show the witness could not be correct.

Ninja man may not be an angel but just from the article I find the prosecutor's case to be quite ludicrous. Maybe it would have turned out differently if he didn't have a coked up defense attorney.


Look, if he's not an angel, he deserves to rot for life in prison.  What color did you say he is?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Another witness, a student named Rene Gobeyn, picked him in a photo and an in-person lineup. Gobeyn testified that he heard a shot and then caught a glimpse of a man inside a car with his face ducked down, driving away from the scene. "It wasn't somebody that resembled him," Gobeyn said of Kensu at the trial. "It was him."

This is the kind of eyewitness "identification" that should be banned from trial. He saw a man he never got a good look at (face ducked down in a car, driving away) and then insisted he could 100% identify someone he doesn't personally know and never met before. It's complete horse shiat and is entirely made up.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dude is white.  He's guilty.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

The headband tells me that he probably is a ninja.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ZAZ: "There's not one single shred of evidence that I had anything to do with this crime," Kensu said.

Except for the motive and the witnesses.  I find the whole article slanted and dishonest. Doesn't make him guilty, but it does make me not care.


k.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ninjas were big in the 80s.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: [theargus.co.uk image 650x618]
Kensu, pictured here, plans to file an appeal.


Wow his commode has a seat. I'm legitimately jealous.
Hell, over all that is a sweet cell. It makes my apartment look like a dump. Only upside is I get to leave. But, I don't because of covid-19 and because I'm broke.
I confess I'm a ninja.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ninjas were big in the 80s.


And the 90s.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're all like that.

/Prosecutors that is
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ninjas were big in the 80s.


They really were.  My brother had a small one, only a 600.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: [media3.s-nbcnews.com image 718x1005] The headband tells me that he probably is a ninja.


The plum tree background setting is the real give away.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

damageddude: Eyewitness testimony is notably unreliable. In the 1990s my evidence professor demonstrated this for 20/20 (or one of those news programs). In the middle of a lecture, witnessed by 75 or so 3L law students, a man ran into the class, grabbed a bag and ran out. The prof asked for a description of the man and received multiple different answers. None were correct. And these were people taught how to observe, to an extent.


And even if your observer is perfect, it's not hard to change physical characteristics enough to throw it off.

Slouch a little, and a 6 foot tall man becomes 5 foot 10. Puffy coat, and your "average build" becomes "heavyset". Wear a distinctive hat or jacket, then ditch them afterward.

If your suspect is a 5 foot 10 man, about 250 pounds, wearing a bright colored coat and glasses, you're going to ignore the 6 footer who's 200 pounds, no coat or glasses.

Famously, we saw this with the Zodiac murders. The sketches put together by the victims and by the cops who saw him after the Paul Stine murder are pretty different.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

berylman: dothemath: [media3.s-nbcnews.com image 718x1005] The headband tells me that he probably is a ninja.

The plum tree background setting is the real give away.


And he's got a spare headband in case the other one blows out so this dude is definitely some kind of bad ass. I'm glad he's in jail.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, if he didn't want to get caught, he should have used a better smoke bomb

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Um, if he's a ninja, why was a 12ga shotgun used,?


To make everyone think it *wasn't* a ninja.
 
Khellendros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZAZ: "There's not one single shred of evidence that I had anything to do with this crime," Kensu said.

Except for the motive and the witnesses.  I find the whole article slanted and dishonest. Doesn't make him guilty, but it does make me not care.


No physical evidence. (Also, motive isn't evidence)  From what the article indicates, the eyewitness testimony is really, really weak.  A person who got a "glimpse" of someone ducked down in a car isn't exactly heavy weight, and basic lineups are awful, as well as highly suggestive.

The dude is clearly a creep and a terrible human being.  Probably would be better if they made a real case against him, not some over-the-top claims without any material to back it up.
 
tdyak [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I didn't read the article, but I heard we were discussing shotguns filled with ninja stars.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This guy is likely a Class A prick, or was, based on the ex-girlfriend's allegations of rape and whatnot.

However, the police work was weak, at best, and juries...well, they like to put people who're alleged to have done very bad things in prison.

This case stinks, and if justice was the true goal of the justice system, there should indeed be further review of what happened. In fact, it would have been a lot better had that review happened a couple of decades ago, bit alas.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jurors later told a local news outlet they believed it was possible he had chartered a plane and that the martial arts studio witnesses were mistaken.

I love how jurors dismiss alibi testimony as "mistaken" when it's given by people who know the guy on sight and could not have mistaken him for anyone else.

Proving a case beyond a reasonable doubt is something the jurors apparently didn't understand or didn't care. The threshold for acquittal is: "Is there any other reasonable explanation to where the accused did not commit this crime?" In this case, the reasonable explanation is the guy was somewhere else with alibi witnesses.

The prosecution's far-fetched explanation that he chartered a plane for cash with a pilot willing to not log the flight at either airport (were there no ATC contacts with controllers?!) is technically plausible, but that's not the threshold for conviction at trial.

Honestly, this guy might have had a better outcome with a bench trial. The judge could have dismissed the nonsense and acquitted him.
 
mjbok
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Look, if he's not an angel, he deserves to rot for life in prison.  What color did you say he is?


Well this post didn't age well.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If he's that good of a ninja, why hasn't he escape from prison?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
SpaceMonkey-66: Um, if he's a ninja, why was a 12ga shotgun used,?

'Shotgun Ninja' coming soon to Netflix.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ninjas were big in the 80s.


We didn't have many zombies then...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 400x295]


🖤
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This really smack of a conviction gotten on 'evidence" that even at the time would have been regarded as more shaky than the san andreas Faultline,    It likely helped the cocaine addled Public defender dropped the ball.

Now i think it may well be a case of an aging ( perhaps retired)  prosecutor who doesn't want to have to admit one of his highlight reel level convictions was bad.
 
nony2klerch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: [media3.s-nbcnews.com image 718x1005]
The headband tells me that he probably is a ninja.


Never trust a man with an ascot.  Freddie is one diabolical character.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ZAZ: "There's not one single shred of evidence that I had anything to do with this crime," Kensu said.

Except for the motive and the witnesses.  I find the whole article slanted and dishonest. Doesn't make him guilty, but it does make me not care.


So you'll accept a conviction for murdering someone you hated if someone said you did it with no other evidence?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JustLookin: This guy is likely a Class A prick, or was, based on the ex-girlfriend's allegations of rape and whatnot.


I don't believe most of what she says. Once they picked someone to frame for the murder, they'll talk themselves into believing that the accused/convicted is the absolute scum of the Earth. Perceived slights get rounded up to majorly exaggerated stories about how awful he was, etc.

I've seen it happen with a friend of mine from high school who has been trying to get out of prison for 20 years. A woman was violently assaulted while she slept in a home invasion. She never saw who assaulted her and was left so brain damaged that she didn't remember the crime and lost most or all of her eyesight. She couldn't testify who did what to her at the trial. Yet, years later, when the guy convicted is trying to get a pardon, she (assisted by her sister that takes care of her) somehow miraculously knows with 100% certainty that they guy convicted is the person who assaulted her, is an absolute monster. should never get out of prison, stole her life from her, yada yada.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ZAZ: "There's not one single shred of evidence that I had anything to do with this crime," Kensu said.

Except for the motive and the witnesses.  I find the whole article slanted and dishonest. Doesn't make him guilty, but it does make me not care.


"motive" is not evidence, it is an element of the crime that you should prove

"eyewitnesses" who say they think they saw him and are contradicted by alibi witnesses who could place him across the state for almost the entire day, AND the prosecutions' entire theory hinging on the fact that man who was so poor that he had to buy and install his own fuel pump to keep his beater car running a few hours later was apparently able to not only charter a flight on a moments notice, pay cash for the flight so as to leave no record of the transaction, AND, apparently bribe the pilot into committing a felony by not filing a flight plan, AND somehow both towers, take off and landing failed to log the flight...twice
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: And even if your observer is perfect, it's not hard to change physical characteristics enough to throw it off.

Slouch a little, and a 6 foot tall man becomes 5 foot 10. Puffy coat, and your "average build" becomes "heavyset". Wear a distinctive hat or jacket, then ditch them afterward.

If your suspect is a 5 foot 10 man, about 250 pounds, wearing a bright colored coat and glasses, you're going to ignore the 6 footer who's 200 pounds, no coat or glasses.

Famously, we saw this with the Zodiac murders. The sketches put together by the victims and by the cops who saw him after the Paul Stine murder are pretty different.


Eyewitness identification really only works with people who know the person who committed a crime.

If you have a working or passing relationship with someone to where you see and interact with them on a regular basis, you can identify them on sight with relative certainty. Your brain does this without you consciously thinking about it, and it does it without having to see their face in great detail. I have people I work with for 10+ years that I can identify at a great distance without having to see the details of their face. You know a person's body size, body shape, their gait (how they walk and how they ambulate themself), and from a great distance you can easily identify them: "Hey, that's Frank [waves to him]."

If you've never met someone before, it's almost impossible for someone to identify a complete stranger they saw in a passing glance. Unless they are really distinctive for some reason (example: if you see a 7' tall redhead Chinese man walk past you on the street), you just can't pick the average stranger out of a lineup.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anybody here remember Timujin? When I was just a Lurker I always read his posts. So farkin' sad. RIP.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The USA locks up more people than any other country in the world.  Whether you actually committed a crime or not is immaterial to the system.  Now get in that hole.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Honestly, this guy might have had a better outcome with a bench trial. The judge could have dismissed the nonsense and acquitted him.


What the fark was the judge in this jury trial doing? Were they high on coke, too?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Jurors later told a local news outlet they believed it was possible he had chartered a plane and that the martial arts studio witnesses were mistaken.

...

Proving a case beyond a reasonable doubt is something the jurors apparently didn't understand or didn't care. The threshold for acquittal is: "Is there any other reasonable explanation to where the accused did not commit this crime?" In this case, the reasonable explanation is the guy was somewhere else with alibi witnesses.


What I came here to say. Jurors saying it was possible he chartered a plane sounds to me like they reasonably doubt he did.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magorn: AND somehow both towers, take off and landing failed to log the flight


I want to know about the daily traffic at the second airport. The murder happened at 9am. Was there anyone working at that airport that morning who was monitoring flight operations? Is there a tower with a controller? No one logged the flight? Was either airport controlled (even if remotely) by a tower at another airport? Did that controller log the flight operations?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Prosecutor know nothing about the hidden way.

A ninja doesn't fly a plane 400 miles to kill someone. You get someone else from your clan to take out the target while you have an alibi. And since noone in the clan knows the identity of anyone else in the clan, it can't be traced back.
 
