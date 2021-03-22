 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail) The truth is out there. No, seriously. We're going to get a government report on UFOs by June 1st
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be followed immediately by claims of a cover up and demands to tell us the real truth.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UFO == "An object, which is flying, but has yet to be identified."

UFO != "Extraterrestrial spacecraft"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: UFO == "An object, which is flying, but has yet to be identified."

UFO != "Extraterrestrial spacecraft"


"But there are so many flying things that we haven't identified that surely some of them must be alien spaceships!"
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: SurfaceTension: UFO == "An object, which is flying, but has yet to be identified."

UFO != "Extraterrestrial spacecraft"

"But there are so many flying things that we haven't identified that surely some of them must be alien spaceships!"


Obviously! My bad. :)
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: UFO == "An object, which is flying, but has yet to be identified."

UFO != "Extraterrestrial spacecraft"


Exactly.
Its why I love answering "yes" we people ask if UFOs are real or exist.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: UFO == "An object, which is flying, but has yet to be identified."

UFO != "Extraterrestrial spacecraft"


That's what They want you to believe!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im sure it will be full to the brim with useful information.
 
It's pronounced pacKAGE
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: SurfaceTension: UFO == "An object, which is flying, but has yet to be identified."

UFO != "Extraterrestrial spacecraft"

"But there are so many flying things that we haven't identified that surely some of them must be alien spaceships!"


User name checks out
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: UFO == "An object, which is flying, but has yet to be identified."

UFO != "Extraterrestrial spacecraft"


Correct.  They're time travelers from the future.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im sure it will be full to the brim with useful information.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Whatever happened to Brim anyway?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm sure there will be really big revelations in that report.  What a waste of time and money.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they find a book titled To Serve Man, I'm hiding my A1 steak sauce.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US has 'secret evidence of UFOs breaking sound barrier without a sonic boom and performing moves humans don't have the technology for', says Trump's Direc..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe because ... well, see for yourself:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to believe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: I believe because ... well, see for yourself:

[Fark user image 640x426]


Dude looks very angry; very angry indeed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: dothemath: Im sure it will be full to the brim with useful information.

[Fark user image 309x400]
Whatever happened to Brim anyway?


Fark user imageView Full Size

"A bag about this big, this wide filled to the brim with money!"
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There are lots of flying objects that we cannot identify.  Most of them do NOT appear to be of extra terrestrial origin.  The ones that are, are naturally occurring objects like asteroids or comets."
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler.

Lights Out was their best album.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mirrors baby; it's all mirrors...no smoke.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally declassifying SHADO, I see....


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Hi, we are highly advanced extraterrestrials. We have bridged unbelievably enormous distances that should take thousand upon thousands of years of travel. We have successfully navigated the needle in the haystack of finding a planet with intelligent life out of countless worlds. We will now move from orbit into a landing pattern, and...oh shiat! Is that nitrogen in the atmosphere?!  Oh my god!  We didn't plan for this!  We're going down in this desert area!  Mayday!  Mayday!  Warning!  Beware of Earth, brothers and sisters!  They have NITROGEN! They have n...kkkksssshhhkkkk...[end of transmission.]"
 
toejam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: dothemath: Im sure it will be full to the brim with useful information.

[Fark user image 309x400]
Whatever happened to Brim anyway?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000:
[Fark user image 309x400]
Whatever happened to Brim anyway?


The makers were sued by coffee enema enthusiasts after the "Fill it to the rim" ad campaign led to injuries, and a couple of deaths.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Streetlights, people.

/ Livin' just to find emotion
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Since it's the Daily Mail I now doubt the existence of UFOs.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
shredit.co.ukView Full Size


The relevant documents were in gerbil cadges decades ago.
You don't actually think the lizard people would sell out the greys do you?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was a rock band in the 70s. Made a solid effort but never had a breakout hit.  Cool album covers though.  Really had that going for them.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's 2021, and the video evidence still looks like it was shot with 1980s-era technology.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'What was it?'
'I dunno could have been anything'


/Report Ends.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Yeah, they're ours.  Basically what happened is that back in the 60's and 70's we got a hold of some really esoteric math that the Soviets came up with but couldn't do anything with so they published it.  We then dumped an oil tanker's worth of black project money on only tangentially related science until things just sort of fell into place, now we have systems that effectively decouple the inertial reference frame of the craft from the rest of space time and then it's sort of free to assign its own position, vector, acceleration, etc irrespective to local c.  Anyways, fark China.  Next question."
 
Juc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I was always interested by this ufo, big foot, etc stuff.
UFO doesn't mean alien though, just means whoever's looking at it think it's flying but can't identify that it's a streetlight (a ton of UFOs are also actually helicopters looked by people who can't tell what a helicopter at night looks like)

ps. most bigfoot sightings are actually just bears with alopecia or that are walking on two feet for some reason or another.

I'd bet money most if not all the ufo stuff is pretty mundane in nature, just whoever's looking at them doesn't know that someone's trying to develop a new flying wing, or trying missile tests, or whatever the other countries in the world do in secret.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stantz: US has 'secret evidence of UFOs breaking sound barrier without a sonic boom and performing moves humans don't have the technology for', says Trump's Direc..

[Fark user image 250x272]


Exactly. Even Mrs. Harlee, who is really gung-ho on the possibility of aliens, is skeptical.

But I see real possibilities here. What if this becomes a thread in the general Qonspiracy derp? June 1st comes around, nothing happens or is released, and the Qcumbers start bleating about "WHAT IS BIDEN HIDING?" Maybe, just maybe, this will morph into a Heaven's Gate-type thing, and suddenly 3,000 or 30,000 Q-Berts decide to jump off skyscrapers or whatever to make sure they get transported onto the approaching comet-hidden spaceship. And then the rest of us could get on with life.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Juc: When I was a kid I was always interested by this ufo, big foot, etc stuff.
UFO doesn't mean alien though, just means whoever's looking at it think it's flying but can't identify that it's a streetlight (a ton of UFOs are also actually helicopters looked by people who can't tell what a helicopter at night looks like)

ps. most bigfoot sightings are actually just bears with alopecia or that are walking on two feet for some reason or another.

I'd bet money most if not all the ufo stuff is pretty mundane in nature, just whoever's looking at them doesn't know that someone's trying to develop a new flying wing, or trying missile tests, or whatever the other countries in the world do in secret.


There is also a striking amount of phenomenon that involve movement, and people say things like, "it was moving really fast, in a most unusual way."

The human eye cannot always correct for things like depth perception, parallax, or relative distance.  It's entirely common to see something moving very quickly at an odd rate, and then realize that it was the farking Moon and you are in a moving car.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's just swamp gas from a weather balloon that was trapped in a thermal pocket and reflected the light from Venus.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: "There are lots of flying objects that we cannot identify.  Most of them do NOT appear to be of extra terrestrial origin.  The ones that are, are naturally occurring objects like asteroids or comets."


Serious point. I've always been a bit uncomfortable with the term "flying" as applied to something moving in outer space. For some reason it just doesn't seem quite apropos. "Flying" traditionally refers to something in the AIR, moving within a gravitational field. Space? Maybe not so much. But "spacing" doesn't seem to work either; it seems awkward. Also, technically, isn't it proper to say that everything moving in space, even when blasting on rockets from A to point B, is orbiting something? So... "orbiting"? I actually don't see ANY of these terms used a lot in science fiction. Writers just seem to avoid the problem. So I think it's a common issue with people. I'm open to suggestions.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The [redacted] [redacted] it's [redacted]  a [redacted] of a [redacted]. Then [redacted] saw [redacted] flip [redacted]  on its [redacted].
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Since it's the Daily Mail I now doubt the existence of UFOs.


I also doubt the existence of a government, as well as June 1.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thornhill: It's 2021, and the video evidence still looks like it was shot with 1980s-era technology.


That's because all UFO's are piloted by Bigfoot, and since Bigfoot is naturally blurry, his ship becomes blurry when he flies it
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Excelsior: [Fark user image 850x286]


Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harlee: Stantz: US has 'secret evidence of UFOs breaking sound barrier without a sonic boom and performing moves humans don't have the technology for', says Trump's Direc..

[Fark user image 250x272]

Exactly. Even Mrs. Harlee, who is really gung-ho on the possibility of aliens, is skeptical.

But I see real possibilities here. What if this becomes a thread in the general Qonspiracy derp? June 1st comes around, nothing happens or is released, and the Qcumbers start bleating about "WHAT IS BIDEN HIDING?" Maybe, just maybe, this will morph into a Heaven's Gate-type thing, and suddenly 3,000 or 30,000 Q-Berts decide to jump off skyscrapers or whatever to make sure they get transported onto the approaching comet-hidden spaceship. And then the rest of us could get on with life.


Don't give me hope...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maria Bartiromo will now be one of the aliens in the next Men In Black.  She will use the UFO report the way the rest of us use Ancestry.com to find out where we came from.
 
Stantz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: The human eye cannot always correct for things like depth perception, parallax, or relative distance


Especially when observing the object on a small, out-of-focus monitor built into an airborne rockets travelling in the opposite direction at hundreds of miles per hour
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harlee: durbnpoisn: "There are lots of flying objects that we cannot identify.  Most of them do NOT appear to be of extra terrestrial origin.  The ones that are, are naturally occurring objects like asteroids or comets."

Serious point. I've always been a bit uncomfortable with the term "flying" as applied to something moving in outer space. For some reason it just doesn't seem quite apropos. "Flying" traditionally refers to something in the AIR, moving within a gravitational field. Space? Maybe not so much. But "spacing" doesn't seem to work either; it seems awkward. Also, technically, isn't it proper to say that everything moving in space, even when blasting on rockets from A to point B, is orbiting something? So... "orbiting"? I actually don't see ANY of these terms used a lot in science fiction. Writers just seem to avoid the problem. So I think it's a common issue with people. I'm open to suggestions.


Hmmm...  Never thought of it like that.  Probably because if something is not physically ON something while it's moving, be it land or water, it's flying.  It doesn't matter if it's gliding between trees, jumping through the air, or moving past the planet at 77,000mps.  If it's moving, and it's not on a surface, it's flying.

That's my view anyway.

And don't say that something "hovering" is not flying because it's not moving...  Yes, it is moving.  Nothing in this  universe is unmoving.
 
