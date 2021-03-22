 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   Clayton Bigsby arrested in Tennessee
    Ironic, Porn investigation leads, United States  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to be really popular in prison.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess Riddick 3 is going to be delayed.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agents determined that Venning was involved in producing child pornography based off information learned during the investigation.


Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice hoodie dipshiat.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Actually, it's *PERFECT*.  Neither side is gonna want to fark with him when he's wearing that.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The right will just say it's Qanon bullshiat, or it's a false flag the libs made up, and everyone would believe it. Without question. :/
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purpose of website accessibility"

If your website was accessible, it wouldn't need Javascript.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eyeshine... hard to find a doctor that will do that.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or all of them.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Agents determined that Venning was involved in producing child pornography based off information learned during the investigation.


Strangers with Candy?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

If you went back to 1999, turned on Comedy Central, and told me a guy from Strangers With Candy and Ben Stein's assistant were going to host the late night shows on ABC and CBS in twenty years... I'd have laughed in your face.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Yet here we are.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just another garden variety liberal Democrat... right Q?

producing child pornography

If this man never sees the light of day again, I'll be happy.
 
EL EM
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Clayton Bigsbee never looked at porn. (Necessary pedantry).
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A pedo that wears a confederate flag hoodie? I'm shocked.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You would think he would  be wearing a BLM hoodie instead .
/ strange day's indeed
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Why?  Are there a lot of BLM pedos?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
With a name like Clayton, that pretty much goes without saying.

Is he wearing freaky white contact lenses to hide his eye color?
 
