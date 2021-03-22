 Skip to content
 
(Space.com)   Unfortunate near miss as large asteroid zoomed past Earth on Sunday   (space.com) divider line
    Asteroid, Moon, NASA, Sun  
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point of order: Near Hit.

/Stolen from George Carlin
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unusually fast. Even an asteroid doesn't want to be here.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Near" in this case is five times farther away than the moon, btw.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Point of order: Near Hit.

/Stolen from George Carlin


Came to say this. Leaving satisfied.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Near Miss" (or "Near Hit" for the pedants) implies the asteroid was actually close to Earth.

Anything that is 4x the radius of the moon's orbit away from Earth isn't what I'd call "close."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: "Near" in this case is five times farther away than the moon, btw.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


So you're saying there's a chance ...
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's ok . We still got the Rona .
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
(._. )  oh ok  better luck next time I guess
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Between this one and the one from a few weeks ago, I think they've got our range now.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wage0048: "Near Miss" (or "Near Hit" for the pedants) implies the asteroid was actually close to Earth.

Anything that is 4x the radius of the moon's orbit away from Earth isn't what I'd call "close."


It's close in astronomical terms.

/how's that for pedant?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Chicxlub 2: Rona Edition
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Point of order: Near Hit.

/Stolen from George Carlin


Wow. With only 11 posts, I thought I had a decent shot at that one.
You did it in the first, nice job!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Besides the fact that the closest approach was five times further than the moon, if an asteroid like this hit, it wouldn't wipe out humanity. It would just make for a few miserable decades of ash cover and crop failures, where the poor would suffer the most.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: "Near" in this case is five times farther away than the moon, btw.


Is that bigger than a "tad"?

Just how much is a tad anyway...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
