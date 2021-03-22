 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 40 Sacramento)   If you're getting married on a dock over Lake Tahoe, don't drop the ring right over one of the cracks between the boards, right Mr. Groom? (With 'Oh Fark' video)   (fox40.com) divider line
12
    More: Awkward, Marriage, Wedding, ecstatic feel-good moment, married couple, California, LAKE TAHOE, ring things, moment  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2021 at 9:20 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you love me, you shoulda put a string on it
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friends got married on a dock by a lake and we had the foresight to put down a nice carpet for the couple to stand on. The groom dropped the ring twice.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: My friends got married on a dock by a lake and we had the foresight to put down a nice carpet for the couple to stand on. The groom dropped the ring twice.


That groom had better luck than I do with screws, there's a 100% chance if I had dropped a screw on that carpet it would have bounced off the carpet and over the side of the dock.

/Groom from TFA will hear about this for the rest of his life
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bad sign. My wife lost her ring in the corpus Christi beach. Less than one month after our blessed day 😂
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait. I thought dropping the ring in the cracks of Mt. Groom was the whole idea.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

robodog: Tr0mBoNe: My friends got married on a dock by a lake and we had the foresight to put down a nice carpet for the couple to stand on. The groom dropped the ring twice.

That groom had better luck than I do with screws


Well, he married his.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Godfather II - Fredo's outburst
Youtube zgHXHtHSsNo
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wooden slats strike again!

/yeah, I've been here for a while.
 
jimjays
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

robodog: Tr0mBoNe: My friends got married on a dock by a lake and we had the foresight to put down a nice carpet for the couple to stand on. The groom dropped the ring twice.

That groom had better luck than I do with screws, there's a 100% chance if I had dropped a screw on that carpet it would have bounced off the carpet and over the side of the dock....


I won't try to guess where you're from and what the custom might be there, but in this country the tradition is to simply kiss the bride.
 
freetomato
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some friends of mine got engaged on Queen Mary's Bridge which goes over a gorge to Neuswanstein Castle. Randy dropped the ring and it bounced. Linda caught it, and said yes.
 
Pinner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There are a few divers in Tahoe that have underwater metal detecting gear.
It may cost him a few hundred bucks to get it back.
 
Gough
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CSB:  on her first trip to our North Ontario cottage as our daughter-in-law, Gough Jr's bride  lost her wedding ring in the lake.  Fortunately, like Tahoe, the water is fairly clear.  My nephew found it and was the hero of the day.

Other things that have been lost by family/friends but recovered from the lake;  contact lenses, a glass eye, too many dock fasteners to count, and most of the wrenches that we've dropped.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.